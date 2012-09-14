Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Batteries , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/ Concrete Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/ COWs (Cell on Wheels) , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/ Decommission Services , from Lattice Communications

Service

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately and... Diesel Generator , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal Maintenance Diesel http://www.latticebiz.com/products/diesel-generators/ Fiber , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing exceptional... Fiberglass Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/fiberglass-shelters/ Fire Suppression , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment. Safety... HVAC , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications provides a variety of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. These units will help to ensure proper efficiency to meet telecommunications standards. Lattice has... Installation , from Lattice Communications

Service

Lattice specialists can handle every part of the installation processfrom estimating and equipment procurement through installation. Lattice Communications is committed to close collaboration with owners,... Products & Services 1 - 10 of 19 Page: 1 | 2 | Next