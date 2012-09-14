Batteries , from Lattice Communications

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Concrete Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

COWs (Cell on Wheels) , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Decommission Services , from Lattice Communications

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately and...

Diesel Generator , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal Maintenance Diesel http://www.latticebiz.com/products/diesel-generators/

Fiber , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing exceptional...

Fiberglass Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/fiberglass-shelters/

Fire Suppression , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment. Safety...

HVAC , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications provides a variety of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. These units will help to ensure proper efficiency to meet telecommunications standards. Lattice has...

Installation , from Lattice Communications

Lattice specialists can handle every part of the installation processfrom estimating and equipment procurement through installation. Lattice Communications is committed to close collaboration with owners,...

LP Gas Generators , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished LP gas generators with sizes ranging from 41 KW to 80 KW. Many in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/lp-gas-generators/ Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal...

Metal Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished metal shelters with sizes ranging from 8×18 to 42x81x69. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/telecom-metal-shelters/

Monopole Towers , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication monopole towers. Sizes range from 70′ to 120′. Over 20 available. Unmatched Durability Radio Antenna Platforms Microwave Antennas Wireless Internet http://www.latticebiz.com/products/monopole-towers/

New Cabinets , from Lattice Communications

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation to provide all new, customized telecommunications cabinets. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-cabinets/

Rectifiers , from Lattice Communications

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation including GE Energy, Alpha Technologies and Eltek Valere. GE Energy Alpha Technologies Eltek Valere http://www.latticebiz.com/products/rectifiers/

Refurbished Cabinets , from Lattice Communications

Lattice offers a variety of refurbished and like-new telecommunications surplus outdoor cabinets. Sizes vary and are made to order. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/used-telecom-cabinets/

Self Support Towers , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication self support towers. Sizes include 150′ (expandable to 250′). Unmatched Durability Wireless Internet Cellular Radio Antenna Standard Microwave...

Turn-key Construction , from Lattice Communications

Our construction services division offers professional installations and decommissions. Lattice Communications offers you a comprehensive, turnkey solution to all of your construction needs. We mobilize...