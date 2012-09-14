PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Household & Institutional Furniture & Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturing
 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 27 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Butcher blocks Butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Product
1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...
Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Product
Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts, from Lafor ltd
Product
Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...
end grain butcher blocks end grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Service
4" thick, 26-1/2" wide and 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain butcher blocks.
End grain butcher blocks End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Product
4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.
End grain butcher blocks End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor ltd
Product
Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.
Furniture Disassembly & Reassembly Furniture Disassembly & Reassembly, from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon
$0.00 - Service
Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate wall unit - and if you do, how will you ever get it back together?
Furniture Repair Furniture Repair, from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon
Service
Quality furniture repair is comprised of invisibility and durability. Dr. Sofa repairs are virtually seamless; no job should compromise a piece's integrity or current worth. Each repair is done so that...
Furniture Restoration Furniture Restoration, from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon
Service
Quality furniture restoration brings back the beauty and integrity of an original piece. That is why the Furniture Surgeon recommends restoring only the damaged or lost areas of any piece of furniture.
Furniture Reupholster Furniture Reupholster, from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon
Service
Dr. Sofa provides furniture reupholster. Whether it is to revamp your old furniture or to give it a new look, we can provide professional service to all. Why give up your comfortable sofa, when we can...
