Butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products



1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...

Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs



Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts , from Lafor ltd



Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...

End grain butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products



4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.

End grain butcher blocks , from Lafor ltd



Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.

Hardwood floorings , from Lafor ltd



Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.

Hardwood lumber , from Lafor ltd

$0.00

Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR. Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.

Jordan Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs



Kitchen islands , from Lafor Wood Products



Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.

Lilac Leonardo Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs



massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00

item no:TF-002C massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction. guide...

massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00

item no:TF-002 massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.

massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$530.00

item no:TF-002E massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.

massage chair(cow leather) , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00

massage chair, item NO: TF-002B massaging back mode:massge, kneading,knowcking,rolling &pressing, zutomatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward and outward...

Midnight Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs



office chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$35.00

office chair, we can do any other office chairs. welcome to inquire to me . ...

Stairs, stair treads , from Lafor ltd



Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.

Top of the World Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs



