|
|
|Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
Butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...
|
|
|
|
Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Design Provides:
Sheet
Comforter
Bumper
Pillows
Toy/Diaper Bag
Diaper Stacker
Lamp Shade Cover
Mobile
Stuffed Toys and more...
|
|
|
|
Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts, from Lafor ltd
Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...
|
|
|
|
End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.
|
|
|
|
End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor ltd
Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.
|
|
|
|
Hardwood floorings, from Lafor ltd
Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.
|
|
|
|
Hardwood lumber, from Lafor ltd
$0.00
Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR.
Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.
|
|
|
|
Jordan Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Design Provides:
Sheet
Comforter
Bumper
Pillows
Toy/Diaper Bag
Diaper Stacker
Lamp Shade Cover
Mobile
Stuffed Toys and more...
|
|
|
|
Kitchen islands, from Lafor Wood Products
Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.
|
|
|
|
Lilac Leonardo Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Design Provides:
Sheet
Comforter
Bumper
Pillows
Toy/Diaper Bag
Diaper Stacker
Lamp Shade Cover
Mobile
Stuffed Toys and more...
|
|
|
|
massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$550.00
item no:TF-002C
massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.
guide...
|
|
|
|
massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$550.00
item no:TF-002
massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.
|
|
|
|
massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$530.00
item no:TF-002E
massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.
|
|
|
|
massage chair(cow leather), from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$550.00
massage chair, item NO: TF-002B
massaging back mode:massge, kneading,knowcking,rolling &pressing, zutomatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward and outward...
|
|
|
|
Midnight Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Design Provides:
Sheet
Comforter
Bumper
Pillows
Toy/Diaper Bag
Diaper Stacker
Lamp Shade Cover
Mobile
Stuffed Toys and more...
|
|
|
|
office chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$35.00
office chair,
we can do any other office chairs.
welcome to inquire to me .
...
|
|
|
|
Stairs, stair treads, from Lafor ltd
Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.
|
|
|
|
|
Valentina Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Design Provides:
Sheet
Comforter
Bumper
Pillows
Toy/Diaper Bag
Diaper Stacker
Lamp Shade Cover
Mobile
Stuffed Toys and more...
|Products 1 - 19 of 19
|Page: 1