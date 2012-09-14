PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Household & Institutional Furniture & Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturing

Butcher blocks Butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products

1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...
Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts, from Lafor ltd

Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...
End grain butcher blocks End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products

4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.
End grain butcher blocks End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor ltd

Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.
Hardwood floorings Hardwood floorings, from Lafor ltd

Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.
Hardwood lumber Hardwood lumber, from Lafor ltd
Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR. Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.
Jordan Baby Bedding Ensemble Jordan Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
Kitchen islands Kitchen islands, from Lafor Wood Products

Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.
Lilac Leonardo Baby Bedding Ensemble Lilac Leonardo Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
massage chair massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
item no:TF-002C massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction. guide...
massage chair massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
item no:TF-002 massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.
massage chair massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
item no:TF-002E massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.
massage chair(cow leather) massage chair(cow leather), from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
massage chair, item NO: TF-002B massaging back mode:massge, kneading,knowcking,rolling &pressing, zutomatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward and outward...
Midnight Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble Midnight Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
office chair office chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
office chair, we can do any other office chairs. welcome to inquire to me . ...
Stairs, stair treads Stairs, stair treads, from Lafor ltd

Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.
Top of the World Baby Bedding Ensemble Top of the World Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
Valentina Baby Bedding Ensemble Valentina Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
