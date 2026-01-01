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Household & Institutional Furniture & Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturing

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Company Profiles

Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate wall unit - and if you do, how will you ever get it back...

Global Exports

Global Exports

Global Exports is a solely export oriented company involved in exporting Indian natural stones like Granite, Marble and Sandstone. Our global span of business and expertise of our team gives us the...

InvitingHome.com

InvitingHome.com

InvitingHome.com is committed to providing exquisitely designed handcrafted home furnishings, architectural products, corbels, and unique decorative elements manufactured to the highest quality...

Keshavlal Mangubhai & Co. (WoodKing24-India)

Keshavlal Mangubhai & Co. (WoodKing24-India)

This are AN BS EN ISO 9001:2000 (UK) Company For Design, Manf., & Export of Antique Reproduction, Traditional, Handcrafted & Modern Furniture, Handicrafts in Worldwide.

Kitchen Cabinet Mart

Kitchen Cabinet Mart

We offer consumers a wide array of kitchen cabinetry products for sale, and allow homeowners to find local kitchen contractors.

Lafor ltd

Lafor ltd

Manufacturer and wholesaler of hardwood lumber, hardwood edge glued panels, countertops, kitchen islands, butcher blocks, chopping blocks, stair treads and flooring planks. Species available: maple,...

Lafor Wood Products

Lafor Wood Products

Distributor of butcher blocks, kitchen countertops, hardwood tops, kitchen islands tops, end grain butcher blocks, tabletops, chopping blocks, worktops and bench tops.  The above products are...

Nava's Designs

Nava's Designs

Nava's Designs specializes in crafting the finest quality made bedding available. Since 1986 we have taken pride in providing an elegant line of handmade designer bedding and furnishings for the baby...

Owen Custom Cabinetry, Inc.

Owen Custom Cabinetry, Inc.

Owen Custom Cabinetry concentrates on high-end architectural custom cabinetry and commercial casework applications. As one of only a few true remaining custom cabinetry shops, all of our works are...

Quality Granite & Marble Inc

Quality Granite & Marble Inc

Quality Granite & Marble, Inc. Is a small family-run business that first started about 10 years ago on the construction field working primarily with tile and stone installation. It has been a...

Roman Antique

Roman Antique

Roman Antique is an established and growing manufacturer and exporter of fine handcrafted furniture, which located in Jepara, Central Java, Indonesia. Focused our business range in Indoor and Outdoor...

RR Joinery

RR Joinery

RR Joinery, based in Staines Middlesex offer custom & architectural joinery services to industry, commerce and the general public; incorporating design, manufacturing, finishing & installation for...

Simply Cedar Log Furniture

Simply Cedar Log Furniture

Simply Cedar log furniture handcrafts cedar log furniture. Our rustic furniture line consist of log beds, outdoor log swings, rustic tables, and kitchen tables and chairs that are cushioned, just to...

Yekalon Industry Inc

Yekalon Industry Inc

Yekalon Industry Inc is a Chinese leading manufacturer with top-ranking technologies. We are specialized in producing and developing wood products such as hardwood flooring, engineered flooring,...

Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

Ouma health protection appliance CO., LID lies in the ecotypic county and swivel chair's county Zhejiang AnJi of China , Our company is an enterprise that specialize in massage equipments, which make...

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