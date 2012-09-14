PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Household & Institutional Furniture & Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturing
Household & Institutional Furniture Manufacturing
Wood Kitchen Cabinet & Countertop Manufacturing
 
 
Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon Bronx, NY
Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate... 
Global Exports Global Exports Jodhpur, India
Global Exports is a solely export oriented company involved in exporting Indian natural stones like Granite, Marble and Sandstone. Our global... 
InvitingHome.com InvitingHome.com Needham, MA
InvitingHome.com is committed to providing exquisitely designed handcrafted home furnishings, architectural products, corbels, and unique... 
Keshavlal Mangubhai & Co. (WoodKing24-India) Keshavlal Mangubhai & Co. (WoodKing24-In... Nadiad, India
This are AN BS EN ISO 9001:2000 (UK) Company For Design, Manf., & Export of Antique Reproduction, Traditional, Handcrafted & Modern... 
Kitchen Cabinet Mart Kitchen Cabinet Mart Oakland, CA
We offer consumers a wide array of kitchen cabinetry products for sale, and allow homeowners to find local kitchen contractors. 
Lafor ltd Lafor ltd Piatra Neamt, Romania
Manufacturer and wholesaler of hardwood lumber, hardwood edge glued panels, countertops, kitchen islands, butcher blocks, chopping blocks,... 
Lafor Wood Products Lafor Wood Products New Westminster, Canada
Distributor of butcher blocks, kitchen countertops, hardwood tops, kitchen islands tops, end grain butcher blocks, tabletops, chopping blocks,... 
Nava's Designs Nava's Designs Van Nuys, CA
Nava's Designs specializes in crafting the finest quality made bedding available. Since 1986 we have taken pride in providing an elegant... 
Owen Custom Cabinetry, Inc. Owen Custom Cabinetry, Inc. Elk Grove Village, IL
Owen Custom Cabinetry concentrates on high-end architectural custom cabinetry and commercial casework applications. As one of only a few... 
Quality Granite & Marble Inc Quality Granite & Marble Inc Suwanee, GA
Quality Granite & Marble, Inc. Is a small family-run business that first started about 10 years ago on the construction field working... 
Roman Antique Roman Antique Jepara, Indonesia
Roman Antique is an established and growing manufacturer and exporter of fine handcrafted furniture, which located in Jepara, Central Java,... 
RR Joinery RR Joinery Staines, United Kingdom
RR Joinery, based in Staines Middlesex offer custom & architectural joinery services to industry, commerce and the general public; incorporating... 
Simply Cedar Log Furniture Simply Cedar Log Furniture Ingalls, MI
Simply Cedar log furniture handcrafts cedar log furniture. Our rustic furniture line consist of log beds, outdoor log swings, rustic tables,... 
Yekalon Industry Inc Yekalon Industry Inc Shenzhen, China
Yekalon Industry Inc is a Chinese leading manufacturer with top-ranking technologies. We are specialized in producing and developing wood... 
Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Applianc... HUZHOU, China
Ouma health protection appliance CO., LID lies in the ecotypic county and swivel chair's county Zhejiang AnJi of China , Our company is... 
