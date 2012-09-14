Butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products

1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...

Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts , from Lafor ltd

Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...

end grain butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products

4" thick, 26-1/2" wide and 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain butcher blocks.

End grain butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products

4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.

End grain butcher blocks , from Lafor ltd

Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.

Furniture Disassembly & Reassembly , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

$0.00 - Service

Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate wall unit - and if you do, how will you ever get it back together?

Furniture Repair , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Quality furniture repair is comprised of invisibility and durability. Dr. Sofa repairs are virtually seamless; no job should compromise a piece's integrity or current worth. Each repair is done so that...

Furniture Restoration , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Quality furniture restoration brings back the beauty and integrity of an original piece. That is why the Furniture Surgeon recommends restoring only the damaged or lost areas of any piece of furniture.

Furniture Reupholster , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Dr. Sofa provides furniture reupholster. Whether it is to revamp your old furniture or to give it a new look, we can provide professional service to all. Why give up your comfortable sofa, when we can...

Furniture Sofa disassembly reassembly Take Apart furniture Repair , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

We at Dr. Sofa have dedicated ourselves to the solution of one of life¿s most perplexing problems: fitting furniture in our homes. The problem is, simple as it may sound, that there are times when...

Hardwood floorings , from Lafor ltd

Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.

Hardwood lumber , from Lafor ltd

$0.00 - Product

Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR. Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.

Joinery , from RR Joinery

RR Joinery employs 16 highly skilled craftsmen with over 150 years of combined experience who work both at our dedicated Staines based joiners shop as well as on site at clients premises carrying out installations.

Kitchen islands , from Lafor Wood Products

Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.

massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00 - Product

item no:TF-002C massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction. guide...

massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00 - Product

item no:TF-002 massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.

massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$530.00 - Product

item no:TF-002E massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.

massage chair(cow leather) , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00 - Product

massage chair, item NO: TF-002B massaging back mode:massge, kneading,knowcking,rolling &pressing, zutomatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward and outward...

office chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

office chair, we can do any other office chairs. welcome to inquire to me . ...

Stairs, stair treads , from Lafor ltd

Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.

