100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks , from Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

All of our candles are organic with 100% natural properties. Soy Wax and Cotton Wicks give our candles a pure clean burning wax that leaves no messy residue in your home and does not emit any harmful...

Atlantic Vase by M.Morales , from Amoretti Brothers

Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.

Black Copper Pot , from Amoretti Brothers

Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...

Black Copper Pot 2 , from Amoretti Brothers

This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...

Blown Engraved Gobelet , from Amoretti Brothers

These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales They are objects of a though beauty The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for country...

Boxes and Moving Supplies , from Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces Box Shop, located right inside our retail office, offers a wonderful selection of moving boxes in Houston and moving supplies to facilitate move. We offer a full line of over 100 moving...

Changing Copper Vase , from Amoretti Brothers

CHANGE COPPER VASE LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each vase a unique irrepetible look . Perfect...

Changr Copper Bowl , from Amoretti Brothers

CHANGE COPPER BOWL LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each bowl a unique irrepetible look . Perfect...

Climate Controlled Self Storage , from Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Climate Controlled Storage Amazing Spaces Storage Centers' climate controlled self storage is kept at a constant temperature between 60 and 78 degrees year-round by using air conditioning or heating,...