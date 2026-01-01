Products & Services

Within Housewares

Platinum Products & Services

Shower Rooms & Enclosures

Shower Rooms & Enclosures

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

$50.00Product

OEM/ODM tempered glass shower enclosures manufactured in China for B2B wholesale buyers. Sliding, pivot, and walk-in designs with 6mm-8mm tempered safety glass (EN 12150 certified). Custom finishes...

Shower Trays & Bases

Shower Trays & Bases

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

$50.00Product

Factory-direct resin, polymarble, and acrylic shower trays with anti-slip surface for B2B wholesale. Available in square, rectangle, and quadrant shapes with multiple size options. CE certified and...

Gold Products & Services

20 Foot Shipping Container for Sale

20 Foot Shipping Container for Sale

On-Site Storage Solutions

$1,350.00Product

On-Site Storage Solutions offers high-quality 20-foot shipping containers designed for durability, versatility, and cost-efficiency. Ideal for a wide range of uses, from construction storage and...

40 Foot High Cube Shipping Container for Sale

40 Foot High Cube Shipping Container for Sale

On-Site Storage Solutions

$1,750.00Product

The 40-foot high cube shipping container for sale is a top choice for businesses, builders, and individuals who need maximum capacity and versatility. Offering one additional foot of height compared...

40 Foot Shipping Container

40 Foot Shipping Container

On-Site Storage Solutions

$1,625.00Product

On-Site Storage Solutions provides high-quality 40-foot standard shipping containers engineered to deliver maximum space, strength, and performance. Ideal for large storage requirements, logistics...

Buy Storage/Shipping Containers for Sale

Buy Storage/Shipping Containers for Sale

On-Site Storage Solutions

Service

On-Site Storage Solutions is a trusted industry leader specializing in the sale and rental of high-quality shipping and storage containers across the United States and Canada. We offer a complete...

Refrigerated Shipping Container

Refrigerated Shipping Container

On-Site Storage Solutions

Product

On-Site Storage Solutions, one of the nation’s leading providers of shipping containers, also offers refrigerated shipping containers, commonly known as reefers. These specialized containers...

Rent-to-Own Shipping Containers

Rent-to-Own Shipping Containers

On-Site Storage Solutions

Service

On-Site Storage Solutions offers a flexible Rent-to-Own program designed to make owning a shipping container easy and affordable. Our rent to own shipping containers option allows customers to enjoy...

Shipping Containers for Rent

Shipping Containers for Rent

On-Site Storage Solutions

Service

On-Site Storage Solutions offers affordable and flexible shipping container rentals across the United States and Canada. Our containers are secure, weather-resistant, and ideal for residential,...

Products & Services

100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks

100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks

Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

Product

All of our candles are organic with 100% natural properties. Soy Wax and Cotton Wicks give our candles a pure clean burning wax that leaves no messy residue in your home and does not emit any...

Atlantic Vase by M.Morales

Atlantic Vase by M.Morales

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.

Black Copper Pot

Black Copper Pot

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called...

Black Copper Pot 2

Black Copper Pot 2

Amoretti Brothers

Product

This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called...

Blown Engraved Gobelet

Blown Engraved Gobelet

Amoretti Brothers

Product

These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales They are objects of a though beauty The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for ...

Boxes and Moving Supplies

Boxes and Moving Supplies

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Product

Amazing Spaces Box Shop, located right inside our retail office, offers a wonderful selection of moving boxes in Houston and moving supplies to facilitate move. We offer a full line of over 100...

Changing Copper Vase

Changing Copper Vase

Amoretti Brothers

Product

CHANGE COPPER VASE LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each vase a unique irrepetible look...

Changr Copper Bowl

Changr Copper Bowl

Amoretti Brothers

Product

CHANGE COPPER BOWL LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each bowl a unique irrepetible look...

Climate Controlled Self Storage

Climate Controlled Self Storage

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Service

Climate Controlled Storage Amazing Spaces Storage Centers' climate controlled self storage is kept at a constant temperature between 60 and 78 degrees year-round by using air conditioning or...

CRANE PAIR

CRANE PAIR

Binny Exports

$150.00Product

Excellent aluminum product for the purpose of garden decoration.

Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales

Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales

Amoretti Brothers

Product

This graceful bowl gets a pleasant contrast between the interior surface and the exterior one that , although with different colors, match perfectly.

Fridge Magnets

Fridge Magnets

Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Product

Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster. We can also designed to your specification.For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at our address

Hand Hammered Singing Bowls

Hand Hammered Singing Bowls

Cottage Craft

$15.00Product

This is Hammered (beaten) singing bowl carefully hammered and brought into rounded shape to produce high quality sound Size : 20 cm (dia) Weight : 1100 gms

LADY STATUE WITH LONG TAIL

LADY STATUE WITH LONG TAIL

Binny Exports

$50.00Product

Home Decorative girl on black stone.

Olde Century Cat

Olde Century Cat

Gourdaments

$9.00Product

The Olde Century Cat, a collaborative effort between nature and artist, combines the natural gourd palette with dyed earth-tones to create a calico cat with a self-satisfied grin every bit as...

Perfect Round Copper Vase

Perfect Round Copper Vase

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Enterely handmade , with fire and hammer. This vase with his round shapes, warm color , wrought iron snake closing the neck could stay in a museum of ancient art! Perfect also for an important...

Pewter Tray n.1

Pewter Tray n.1

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Very elegant pleasant pewter tray. It is suitable for tradicional interiors Gift wood box included Dimensions 61x 30 h 3 /Inc 24x 11,8x h 1,2 Weight Kg 2,8/Lb 6,1

Self Storage

Self Storage

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Service

At Amazing Spaces Storage Centers®, a leading self storage service provider, we create space for your belongings in pleasant surroundings where you can feel good about your choice in Houston...

Silvered Copper Charger

Silvered Copper Charger

Amoretti Brothers

Product

The drawings on these copper chargers are very detailed and completly hand-made. Hammering the red-hot copper is an ancient technique used by the coppersmiths, where no sophisticated tools are used...

Soccer Player Fridge Magnets

Soccer Player Fridge Magnets

Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Product

Soccer Player Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster.We offer a variety of players face upon request. For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at...

Universal Vacuum Sealing Bags & Rolls

Universal Vacuum Sealing Bags & Rolls

Vac-N-Save Products Company

Product

VAC-N-SAVE Products Company Equal Quality at 1/2 the Price=Double the Value My name is Mark Pulvers. I am the...

Wine Storage

Wine Storage

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Service

WINE STORAGE Collectors, restaurateurs and individuals alike, Amazing Spaces can take care of all your wine storage needs for the years and vintages to come! Amazing Spaces is proud to offer...

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