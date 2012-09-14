PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Directory > Manufacturing > Housewares
 
Housewares
 Sub-industries:
Collectibles, Giftware & Commemorative Products
Dinnerware, Cookware, Flatware, Knives & Cutlery
Home Storage & Organizational Products
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Housewares
Closet Works Closet Works Chicago, IL
Closet Works builds furniture-quality closets for areas of your home or business that need space organization like bedrooms, bathrooms,... 
Amazing Spaces Storage Centers Amazing Spaces Storage Centers The Woodlands, TX
The self-storage industry has changed vastly from its initial inception. Now a favorite of real estate investors and developers, self-storage... 
Amoretti Brothers Amoretti Brothers New York, NY
Amoretti Brothers offers exquisite home furnishing, giftware, home decoration and accessories. All our products are 100% handmade. Amoretti... 
Antiquorum Antiquorum New York, NY
Antiquorum [ www.antiquorum.com ] , the world's premier watch auctioneer, has carved its own unparalleled niche in the auction world by... 
Bernards Bins Bernards Bins Tewkesbury, United Kingdom
About Bernards Bins: Bernards Bins Shelving works to a simple ethos. Since the company’s beginnings in 2006, the team behind Bernards... 
Binny Exports Binny Exports Moradabad, India
Established in the year 2001, Binny Exports has acquired a very good reputation as an exporter of Brass and Aluminium Statues, Animals,... 
Cottage Craft Cottage Craft Lalitpur, Nepal
Cottage Craft : Manufacturer, wholesaler and exporter of genuine Nepalese Handicrafts, the established name, deals and are specialized in... 
Earth Spirit Light Candle Company Earth Spirit Light Candle Company Clinton Twp, MI
"Imagine the simple things in life…The joy of a summer morning, a waft of vanilla floating from Mother's' kitchen, the purity... 
Generic Candle Generic Candle Austin, TX
Maker of hand poured candles. Available in soy or parrafin wax. When we began selling candles online we were unable to find a wholesale... 
Gourdaments Gourdaments Circleville, NY
Devon's studio in upstate New York is filled with creative energy, as is the artist herself. Though she has enjoyed modest success with... 
InoxKing s.r.l. InoxKing s.r.l. Lodi, Italy
INOXKING produces and sells stainless steel 18/10 Aisi 304 drums from 3 to 100 litres for edible oils and alimentary liquids. 
Manufacturing Sourcing LLC Manufacturing Sourcing LLC Osaka, Japan
Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide... 
Nepalese Handicrafts Nepalese Handicrafts Kathmandu, Nepal
Nepalese Handicrafts has been dealing in handicraft for over 12 years. We specialize on artifacts... 
Richland Mould Corp Richland Mould Corp Chongqing, China
Richland Mould Corp. enjoys a very good reputation in the fields of manufacturing and exporting injection plastic products for automobile... 
Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership Bankok, Thailand
Our company is manufacture and exporter of Fridge magnets from Thailand. We specialize in produces various designed of Fridge magnets that... 
SpainIt SpainIt Minneapolis, MN
¡ Spain*It!™ products are fun, creative and traditional imports from Spain. Our exclusive, hand made and hand painted ceramics for... 
Vac-N-Save Products Company Vac-N-Save Products Company Mill Valley, Ca
VAC-N-SAVE Products Company - Equal Quality at 1/2 the Price=Double the Value. My name is Mark Pulvers. I am the National Sales Manager/Vp... 
WholesaleDecors.com WholesaleDecors.com Burlington, wa
Online wholesale decoration for home and garden, supply gifts collectable for all occasion. Our home accent and garden decor gift lines... 
