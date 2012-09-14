Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Manufacturing
> Housewares
Housewares
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Collectibles, Giftware & Commemorative Products
Dinnerware, Cookware, Flatware, Knives & Cutlery
Home Storage & Organizational Products
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Housewares
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Closet Works
Chicago, IL
Closet Works builds furniture-quality closets for areas of your home or business that need space organization like bedrooms, bathrooms,...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Amazing Spaces Storage Centers
The Woodlands, TX
The self-storage industry has changed vastly from its initial inception. Now a favorite of real estate investors and developers, self-storage...
Amoretti Brothers
New York, NY
Amoretti Brothers offers exquisite home furnishing, giftware, home decoration and accessories. All our products are 100% handmade. Amoretti...
Antiquorum
New York, NY
Antiquorum [ www.antiquorum.com ] , the world's premier watch auctioneer, has carved its own unparalleled niche in the auction world by...
Bernards Bins
Tewkesbury, United Kingdom
About Bernards Bins: Bernards Bins Shelving works to a simple ethos. Since the company’s beginnings in 2006, the team behind Bernards...
Binny Exports
Moradabad, India
Established in the year 2001, Binny Exports has acquired a very good reputation as an exporter of Brass and Aluminium Statues, Animals,...
Cottage Craft
Lalitpur, Nepal
Cottage Craft : Manufacturer, wholesaler and exporter of genuine Nepalese Handicrafts, the established name, deals and are specialized in...
Earth Spirit Light Candle Company
Clinton Twp, MI
"Imagine the simple things in life…The joy of a summer morning, a waft of vanilla floating from Mother's' kitchen, the purity...
Generic Candle
Austin, TX
Maker of hand poured candles. Available in soy or parrafin wax. When we began selling candles online we were unable to find a wholesale...
Gourdaments
Circleville, NY
Devon's studio in upstate New York is filled with creative energy, as is the artist herself. Though she has enjoyed modest success with...
InoxKing s.r.l.
Lodi, Italy
INOXKING produces and sells stainless steel 18/10 Aisi 304 drums from 3 to 100 litres for edible oils and alimentary liquids.
Manufacturing Sourcing LLC
Osaka, Japan
Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide...
Nepalese Handicrafts
Kathmandu, Nepal
Nepalese Handicrafts has been dealing in handicraft for over 12 years. We specialize on artifacts...
Richland Mould Corp
Chongqing, China
Richland Mould Corp. enjoys a very good reputation in the fields of manufacturing and exporting injection plastic products for automobile...
Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership
Bankok, Thailand
Our company is manufacture and exporter of Fridge magnets from Thailand. We specialize in produces various designed of Fridge magnets that...
SpainIt
Minneapolis, MN
¡ Spain*It!™ products are fun, creative and traditional imports from Spain. Our exclusive, hand made and hand painted ceramics for...
Vac-N-Save Products Company
Mill Valley, Ca
VAC-N-SAVE Products Company - Equal Quality at 1/2 the Price=Double the Value. My name is Mark Pulvers. I am the National Sales Manager/Vp...
WholesaleDecors.com
Burlington, wa
Online wholesale decoration for home and garden, supply gifts collectable for all occasion. Our home accent and garden decor gift lines...
Companies 1 - 18 of 18
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help