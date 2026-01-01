Business Directory>Manufacturing>Housewares>

Housewares

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware is a professional shower enclosure manufacturer and shower tray supplier based in China, specializing in OEM/ODM production of bathroom products for global B2B clients. With over 19...

Gold Company Profiles

Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry

Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry

Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, is a luxury custom cabinetry and architectural interiors company serving Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid...

Closet Works

Closet Works

Closet Works builds furniture-quality closets for areas of your home or business that need space organization like bedrooms, bathrooms, offices, garages, pantries, laundry rooms and playrooms.

On-Site Storage Solutions

On-Site Storage Solutions

On-Site Storage Solutions is proud to be one of the top wholesalers of high-quality new and used shipping containers across the United States and Canada. We offer the largest selection of storage...

R McKague Enterprises Inc.

R McKague Enterprises Inc.

Hey there! I'm Randee McKague, the passionate owner and founder of Your Western Decor ????. Nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of Oregon ????, I've dedicated my career to bringing the rustic...

Stowable LLP

Stowable LLP

Stowable, a By-the-box valet storage service. Dedicated to offering a simple, customer-centric, and environmentally responsible storage experience. providing a versatile and cost-effective solution...

Company Profiles

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

The self-storage industry has changed vastly from its initial inception. Now a favorite of real estate investors and developers, self-storage has moved out from the back corners of industrial parks...

Amoretti Brothers

Amoretti Brothers

Amoretti Brothers offers exquisite home furnishing, giftware, home decoration and accessories. All our products are 100% handmade. Amoretti Brothers takes great pride in bringing you goods that marry...

Antiquorum

Antiquorum

Antiquorum [ www.antiquorum.com ] , the world's premier watch auctioneer, has carved its own unparalleled niche in the auction world by cultivating a thriving collector’s market for timepieces...

Bernards Bins

Bernards Bins

About Bernards Bins: Bernards Bins Shelving works to a simple ethos. Since the company’s beginnings in 2006, the team behind Bernards Bins has strived to provide the highest quality products...

Binny Exports

Binny Exports

Established in the year 2001, Binny Exports has acquired a very good reputation as an exporter of Brass and Aluminium Statues, Animals, Garden Decorative Items and other Indian Handicrafts. The...

Cottage Craft

Cottage Craft

Cottage Craft : Manufacturer, wholesaler and exporter of genuine Nepalese Handicrafts, the established name, deals and are specialized in wide varieties of singing bowls, bells dorje, gongs, ting-...

Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

"Imagine the simple things in life…The joy of a summer morning, a waft of vanilla floating from Mother's' kitchen, the purity of green tea and lemongrass. " While expecting her...

Generic Candle

Generic Candle

Maker of hand poured candles. Available in soy or parrafin wax. When we began selling candles online we were unable to find a wholesale supplier that would sell us "Unlabeled" (generic) candles or...

Gourdaments

Gourdaments

Devon's studio in upstate New York is filled with creative energy, as is the artist herself. Though she has enjoyed modest success with her work on canvas and wood, it is her delightfully whimsical...

InoxKing s.r.l.

InoxKing s.r.l.

INOXKING produces and sells stainless steel 18/10 Aisi 304 drums from 3 to 100 litres for edible oils and alimentary liquids.

Manufacturing Sourcing LLC

Manufacturing Sourcing LLC

Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide high quality manufacturing and services, at the lowest possible...

Nepalese Handicrafts

Nepalese Handicrafts

Nepalese Handicrafts has been dealing in handicraft for over 12 years. We specialize on artifacts like Wooden / Metal Crafts, Main...

Richland Mould Corp

Richland Mould Corp

Richland Mould Corp. enjoys a very good reputation in the fields of manufacturing and exporting injection plastic products for automobile parts, motorcycle parts, household appliances and industrial...

Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Our company is manufacture and exporter of Fridge magnets from Thailand. We specialize in produces various designed of Fridge magnets that made from Resin and Plaster.We are looking for buyers around...

SpainIt

SpainIt

¡ Spain*It!™ products are fun, creative and traditional imports from Spain. Our exclusive, hand made and hand painted ceramics for the kitchen, table and garden are available in both...

Vac-N-Save Products Company

Vac-N-Save Products Company

VAC-N-SAVE Products Company - Equal Quality at 1/2 the Price=Double the Value. My name is Mark Pulvers. I am the National Sales Manager/Vp of Marketing for Vac-N-Save Products Co. We are ready...

WholesaleDecors.com

WholesaleDecors.com

Online wholesale decoration for home and garden, supply gifts collectable for all occasion. Our home accent and garden decor gift lines include bamboo wind chimes, glass mobile wind bell, artificial...

Companies 1 - 23 of 23