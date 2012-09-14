AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate is an innovative fracture plating technology that builds upon the fundamentals of the CRP™ by being anatomically shaped and by providing the surgeon...

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis is a novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design for proximal humerus fracture treatment. It can be used as either a cemented or cementless...

aSpire™ Total Shoulder Arthroplasty System , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

A novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design. The system includes both pegged and keeled glenoid designs, as well as short- and long-stemmed humeral prosthesis options.

Combination Valves , from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they replace.

CRP™ Cuff Repair Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The CRP™ is the first fixable suture anchor plate on the market. It is intended for augmentation of transosseous rotator cuff repair, especially in massive tears and re-ruptures in proximity to osteopenic...

GTFx Greater Tuberosity Fracture Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The patent pending GTFx plate is a minimally invasive method of treatment for fractures of the greater tuberosity and for the treatment of cuff avulsions. The GTFx combines an asymmetrical low profile...

Luna Anchored™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The Luna Anchored™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis takes off where the Luna leaves off by the addition of anchor bolts through the base plate of the device. This allows for enhanced short term stability.

Luna™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The Luna™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis is an anatomic, press-fit humeral head replacement that is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional stemmed devices. With the stemless design, optimal...

Manifold & Banjo Valves , from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Manifold & Banjo Valves: Manifold and Banjo mounted valves fit directly to the cylinder or motor giving added security, safety and neatness of installation. Most of HAC's P O Check and Overcentre Valves...