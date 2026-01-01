Products & Services

Within Industrial Design Services

Gold Products & Services

FF&E Procurement

FF&E Procurement

IGroup Design

Service

Seamlessly transform your hospitality space. Our expert FF&E procurement services ensure that every detail aligns with your design vision. From furniture and fixtures to lighting and...

Interior Architecture

Interior Architecture

IGroup Design

Service

Design the foundation for memorable guest experiences. IGroup Design's interior architecture services go beyond aesthetics, focusing on the flow, functionality, and emotional impact of your...

Interior Design

Interior Design

IGroup Design

Service

Transform your hospitality venue with IGroup Design's innovative interior design solutions. Our team of experts will create spaces that are both visually stunning and functionally efficient.

Products & Services

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate

Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate is an innovative fracture plating technology that builds upon the fundamentals of the CRP™ by being anatomically shaped and by providing the...

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis

Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis is a novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design for proximal humerus fracture treatment. It can be used as either a cemented or...

aSpire™ Total Shoulder Arthroplasty System

aSpire™ Total Shoulder Arthroplasty System

Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

A novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design. The system includes both pegged and keeled glenoid designs, as well as short- and long-stemmed humeral prosthesis options.

Combination Valves

Combination Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they...

CRP™ Cuff Repair Plate

CRP™ Cuff Repair Plate

Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The CRP™ is the first fixable suture anchor plate on the market. It is intended for augmentation of transosseous rotator cuff repair, especially in massive tears and re-ruptures in proximity to...

GTFx Greater Tuberosity Fracture Plate

GTFx Greater Tuberosity Fracture Plate

Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The patent pending GTFx plate is a minimally invasive method of treatment for fractures of the greater tuberosity and for the treatment of cuff avulsions. The GTFx combines an asymmetrical low...

Luna Anchored™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis

Luna Anchored™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis

Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The Luna Anchored™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis takes off where the Luna leaves off by the addition of anchor bolts through the base plate of the device. This allows for enhanced short term...

Luna™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis

Luna™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis

Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The Luna™ Stemless Humeral Prosthesis is an anatomic, press-fit humeral head replacement that is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional stemmed devices. With the stemless design,...

Manifold & Banjo Valves

Manifold & Banjo Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Manifold & Banjo Valves: Manifold and Banjo mounted valves fit directly to the cylinder or motor giving added security, safety and neatness of installation. Most of HAC's P O Check and Overcentre...

Overcentre Valves

Overcentre Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Overcentre Valves: Used to lock cylinders positively into position and to prevent load runaway during cylinder or motor movement. Variations: Single or Dual Valves. Selection dependant on the...

PO Check Valve

PO Check Valve

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Pilot Operated Check Valves: Spool Control Valves inherently leak allowing cylinders to drift. The inclusion of a P O Check Valve in the circuit will positively lock a cylinder in position.

Relief Valves

Relief Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Relief Valves: Control system pressures - can be used to vent direct to tank or for crossline applications. Variations: Direct Acting. Simplest Relief Valve - good dirt tolerance.

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