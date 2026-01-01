Products & Services

Within Computer Facilities Management Services

Products & Services

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit

PDU Cables

Service

Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added...

Air-Guard Extreme

Air-Guard Extreme

PDU Cables

Product

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver...

Air-Guard Flush Mount

Air-Guard Flush Mount

PDU Cables

Product

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal...

Air-Guard Surface Mount

Air-Guard Surface Mount

PDU Cables

Product

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape...

Business Continuity

Business Continuity

Valley Networks

Service

System Disasters, Natural Disasters, Human Error What if we were to tell you that with a Business Continuity plan if someone were to take a sledgehammer to your server, we could have everyone back...

Cable Configuration Tool

Cable Configuration Tool

PDU Cables

Service

Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save...

Cloud Services

Cloud Services

Valley Networks

Service

Valley Networks can help you harness the power, pricing, and stability of the Cloud With cloud computing implemented by Valley Networks, upgrading and maintaining your IT infrastructure has never...

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes

PDU Cables

Service

Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center...

Custom Labeling

Custom Labeling

PDU Cables

Service

Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if...

Managed IT Support

Managed IT Support

Valley Networks

Service

Managed IT Support for One Flat Monthly Fee. Everything you need to run a secure and reliable network, for only $75 PER WORKSTATION. That’s it! UNLIMITED Support for all your servers, virtual...

Network Security

Network Security

Valley Networks

Service

Don’t be a victim Everyone thinks it won’t happen to them until it does. We know because we talk to the victims every day. First, know this: Aside from Ransomware, hackers don’t...

ProTeus Enterprise

ProTeus Enterprise

Eagle Technology, Inc.

Product

ProTeus Enterprise is specially designed for large multi-site environments that have a large amount of data to track. A full featured Enterprise Asset Management System, ProTeus Enterprise supports...

ProTeus Professional

ProTeus Professional

Eagle Technology, Inc.

Product

ProTeus Professional is designed for medium to large operations. It includes a Microsoft SQL Server Express database and hasadvanced work order functionality, enhanced inventory control, expanded...

UL Listed Power Whips

UL Listed Power Whips

PDU Cables

Service

Underwriters Laboratory (UL) is the standard for safety and compliance. Underwriters Laboratory identifies a product that is certified for conformity and tested for quality. All cables are...

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