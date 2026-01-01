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Within Medical Laboratories & Research

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Blastomyces dermatitidis Serum Antigen Detection Kit

Blastomyces dermatitidis Serum Antigen Detection Kit

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. Blastomyces dermatitidis is the causative agent for blastomycosis, an endemic fungal infection prevalent in...

ELISA Blastomyces dermatitidis Antigen Urine Test

ELISA Blastomyces dermatitidis Antigen Urine Test

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. Gotham Biotech conducts research for immunodiagnostics with utility in the fields of human, veterinary as...

Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit

Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. INTENDED USE The Gotham Biotech Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA is an enzyme immunoassay (EIA) intended to...

Products & Services

Adult Stem Cell Therapy

Adult Stem Cell Therapy

Regenocyte Worldwide

Service

Regenocyte offers Adult Stem Cell Therapy as a safe and highly effective means of treating cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and vascular conditions. The cells are derived from the patient's own bone...

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule

Herbion International

Product

Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department...

Bonjigar

Bonjigar

Herbion International

Product

Bonjigar, a well-balanced formulation of herbs, useful in liver disorders. It combats liver injury, protects it against damages, improves the functional efficiency of liver and prevents accumulation...

DNA Testing - Legal DNA Tests DNA Identity Testing Center Paternity DNA Testing Immigration DNA Test

DNA Testing - Legal DNA Tests DNA Identity Testing Center Paternity DNA Testing Immigration DNA Test

DNA Exam (A division of Bio-Synthesis Inc.)

$0.00Service

The DNA Identity Testing Center, a division of Bio-Synthesis, Inc., is a leading provider of DNA testing services. We specialize in DNA paternity testing for legal and private use, and also offer a...

Entoban Syrup/Capsule

Entoban Syrup/Capsule

Herbion International

Product

Entoban incorporates an outstanding combination of herbs that have been used for decades to eliminate microbes and worms from Gastrointestinal tract.

Evica

Evica

Herbion International

Product

Herbion Evica, a uterine tonic, is a research formulation of selected medicinal plants known for their efficacy in gynaecological disorders

Insty - Herbal Tea

Insty - Herbal Tea

Herbion International

Product

Herbion Insty - Herbal Tea Insty, herbal granules with pleasant taste, is an optimally balanced blend of carefully selected plants to exert potent expectorant and decongestant action in Cold and Flu.

Intellan

Intellan

Herbion International

Product

Intellan is an original formulation of herbal extract of well known medicinal herbs Ginkgo biloba, Centella asiatica, Herpestis monniera, Coriandrum sativum, Amomum subulatum, and Emblica officinalis...

Linkus Lozenges

Linkus Lozenges

Herbion International

Product

Linkus Lozenges have been developed with balanced blend of selected herbs to provide immediate relief from irritaion of throat and cough.Its significantly reduces the duration and severity of cough.

Linkus Syrup

Linkus Syrup

Herbion International

Product

Herbion Linkus Syrup: Linkus is an optimally balanced combination of carefully selected plants to exert potent anti tussive, expectorant and decongestant actions. Linkus by virtue of their...

Verona Capsules

Verona Capsules

Herbion International

Product

Verona improves sexual desire and enhances the erectile function. It also helps in formation sperms to increase male fertility.

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