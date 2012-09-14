|
Adult Stem Cell Therapy, from Regenocyte Worldwide
Service
Regenocyte offers Adult Stem Cell Therapy as a safe and highly effective means of treating cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and vascular conditions. The cells are derived from the patient's own bone marrow...
Alfagin Syrup/Capsule, from Herbion International
Product
Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department of Herbion...
Bonjigar, from Herbion International
Product
Bonjigar, a well-balanced formulation of herbs, useful in liver disorders. It combats liver injury, protects it against damages, improves the functional efficiency of liver and prevents accumulation of...
Entoban Syrup/Capsule, from Herbion International
Product
Entoban incorporates an outstanding combination of herbs that have been used for decades to eliminate microbes and worms from Gastrointestinal tract.
Evica, from Herbion International
Product
Herbion Evica, a uterine tonic, is a research formulation of selected medicinal plants known for their efficacy in gynaecological disorders
Insty - Herbal Tea, from Herbion International
Product
Herbion Insty - Herbal Tea Insty, herbal granules with pleasant taste, is an optimally balanced blend of carefully selected plants to exert potent expectorant and decongestant action in Cold and Flu.
Intellan, from Herbion International
Product
Intellan is an original formulation of herbal extract of well known medicinal herbs Ginkgo biloba, Centella asiatica, Herpestis monniera, Coriandrum sativum, Amomum subulatum, and Emblica officinalis rich...
Linkus Lozenges, from Herbion International
Product
Linkus Lozenges have been developed with balanced blend of selected herbs to provide immediate relief from irritaion of throat and cough.Its significantly reduces the duration and severity of cough. Linkus...
Linkus Syrup, from Herbion International
Product
Herbion Linkus Syrup: Linkus is an optimally balanced combination of carefully selected plants to exert potent anti tussive, expectorant and decongestant actions. Linkus by virtue of their well-balanced...
Verona Capsules, from Herbion International
Product
Verona improves sexual desire and enhances the erectile function. It also helps in formation sperms to increase male fertility.