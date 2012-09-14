PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Medical Laboratories & Research

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule Alfagin Syrup/Capsule, from Herbion International

Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department of Herbion...
Bonjigar Bonjigar, from Herbion International

Bonjigar, a well-balanced formulation of herbs, useful in liver disorders. It combats liver injury, protects it against damages, improves the functional efficiency of liver and prevents accumulation of...
Entoban Syrup/Capsule Entoban Syrup/Capsule, from Herbion International

Entoban incorporates an outstanding combination of herbs that have been used for decades to eliminate microbes and worms from Gastrointestinal tract.
Evica Evica, from Herbion International

Herbion Evica, a uterine tonic, is a research formulation of selected medicinal plants known for their efficacy in gynaecological disorders
Insty - Herbal Tea Insty - Herbal Tea, from Herbion International

Herbion Insty - Herbal Tea Insty, herbal granules with pleasant taste, is an optimally balanced blend of carefully selected plants to exert potent expectorant and decongestant action in Cold and Flu.
Intellan Intellan, from Herbion International

Intellan is an original formulation of herbal extract of well known medicinal herbs Ginkgo biloba, Centella asiatica, Herpestis monniera, Coriandrum sativum, Amomum subulatum, and Emblica officinalis rich...
Linkus Lozenges Linkus Lozenges, from Herbion International

Linkus Lozenges have been developed with balanced blend of selected herbs to provide immediate relief from irritaion of throat and cough.Its significantly reduces the duration and severity of cough. Linkus...
Linkus Syrup Linkus Syrup, from Herbion International

Herbion Linkus Syrup: Linkus is an optimally balanced combination of carefully selected plants to exert potent anti tussive, expectorant and decongestant actions. Linkus by virtue of their well-balanced...
Verona Capsules Verona Capsules, from Herbion International

Verona improves sexual desire and enhances the erectile function. It also helps in formation sperms to increase male fertility.
