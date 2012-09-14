PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Health Care > Health Care Services > Medical Laboratories & Research
 
Medical Laboratories & Research
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Medical Laboratories & Research
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Red Pill Medical, Inc. Red Pill Medical, Inc. Phoenix, AZ
Red Pill Medical Inc. is a health and wellness company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets organically grown, hemp-derived... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
African Biosciences Inc. African Biosciences Inc. Wilmington, DE
African Biosciences Inc through its subsidiaries aims to be the premier bioscience research service provider in Nigeria and across the African... 
All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC Rockville, MD
Doctors working at All Natural Medicine Clinic all come from China with both conventional and traditional Chinese medical training, treating... 
Baebies, Inc. Baebies, Inc. Durham, NC
At Baebies our sole focus is to advance newborn screening and other pediatric testing worldwide. Baebies is guided by the vision that “everyone... 
Burnham Institute Burnham Institute San Diego, CA
Our mission is to conduct world-class, collaborative medical research to cure human disease,... 
CME Outfitters, LLC CME Outfitters, LLC Rockville, MD
We've come a long way since opening our doors in the summer of 2002. In the ensuing years, we have earned a solid reputation for developing... 
Colorado BioScience Association Colorado BioScience Association Denver, CO
Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) provides services and support for Colorado's growing biosciences industry. With more than 350 members,... 
CoreTherm Medical Inc. CoreTherm Medical Inc. Oldsmar, FL
CoreTherm Medical Inc. is a subsidiary of the Swedish company ProstaLund. We are a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative urological... 
DNA Exam (A division of Bio-Synthesis Inc.) DNA Exam (A division of Bio-Synthesis In... Lewisville, TX
The DNA Identity Testing Center, an accredited division of Bio-Synthesis, Inc., is a leading provider of DNA testing services. We offer... 
DNAvision DNAvision Charleroi, Belgium
DNAVision is a leading provider of applied pharmacogenetic & pharmacogenomic services. DNAVision offers the powerful combination of... 
Herbion International Herbion International Karachi, Pakistan
An internationally renowned name in the herbal medicine industry Herbion, a company established in 1983, started its operations in Russian... 
Inpour Pharm. Tech. Inc Inpour Pharm. Tech. Inc Chengdu, China
Inpour Pharmaceutical Technical Inc (InpT) specializes in custom synthesis of chiral compounds. Our clients include: drug discovery branchs... 
La Merie Business Intelligence La Merie Business Intelligence Barcelona, Spain
La Merie S.L. is a business intelligence enterprise which provides R&D information to the biopharmaceutical industry. Our deliverables... 
Matrix Medical Tracking Systems Matrix Medical Tracking Systems Brookfield, WI
Matrix Medical Tracking Systems http://www.matrixmedical.co 200 S Executive Dr #101, Brookfield, WI 53005 The FDA's UDI Final Rule inspired... 
Mercy Mercy Chesterfield, MO
Mercy is the seventh largest Catholic health care system in the U.S. and serves millions annually. Mercy includes 46 acute care and specialty... 
Pharm-Olam International Pharm-Olam International Houston, TX
Pharm-Olam International is a multi-national contract research organization offering a wide range of comprehensive, clinical research services... 
PPDI PPDI (PPDI) Wilmington, NC
PPD is a leading international contract research organization providing product development, including clinical testing, laboratory services,... 
Quantum Touch Quantum Touch San Luis Obispo, CA
Quantum Touch has been called "A significant breakthrough" by Alternative Medicine Magazine. It is a simple healing modality that has been... 
Regenocyte Worldwide Regenocyte Worldwide Bonita Springs, FL
Regenocyte is a world leader in the therapeutic use of Adult Stem Cell Therapy. Since 2006 Regenocyte© stem cell therapy has treated... 
Sarah Medic Sarah Medic San Mateo, CA
Sarah Medic is a wholesale durable medical equipment and medical supply company based in Asia. We have been in business for 18 years and... 
Companies 1 - 20 of 20 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help