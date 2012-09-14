|
|
|
|Red Pill Medical, Inc. Phoenix, AZ
Red Pill Medical Inc. is a health and wellness company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets organically grown, hemp-derived...
|
|African Biosciences Inc. Wilmington, DE
African Biosciences Inc through its subsidiaries aims to be the premier bioscience research service provider in Nigeria and across the African...
|
|All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC Rockville, MD
Doctors working at All Natural Medicine Clinic all come from China with both conventional and traditional Chinese medical training, treating...
|
|Baebies, Inc. Durham, NC
At Baebies our sole focus is to advance newborn screening and other pediatric testing worldwide. Baebies is guided by the vision that “everyone...
|
|Burnham Institute San Diego, CA
Our mission is to conduct world-class, collaborative medical research to cure human disease,...
|
|CME Outfitters, LLC Rockville, MD
We've come a long way since opening our doors in the summer of 2002. In the ensuing years, we have earned a solid reputation for developing...
|
|Colorado BioScience Association Denver, CO
Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) provides services and support for Colorado's growing biosciences industry. With more than 350 members,...
|
|CoreTherm Medical Inc. Oldsmar, FL
CoreTherm Medical Inc. is a subsidiary of the Swedish company ProstaLund. We are a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative urological...
|
|DNAvision Charleroi, Belgium
DNAVision is a leading provider of applied pharmacogenetic & pharmacogenomic services.
DNAVision offers the powerful combination of...
|
|Herbion International Karachi, Pakistan
An internationally renowned name in the herbal medicine industry Herbion, a company established in 1983, started its operations in Russian...
|
|Inpour Pharm. Tech. Inc Chengdu, China
Inpour Pharmaceutical Technical Inc (InpT) specializes in custom synthesis of chiral compounds.
Our clients include: drug discovery branchs...
|
|La Merie Business Intelligence Barcelona, Spain
La Merie S.L. is a business intelligence enterprise which provides R&D information to the biopharmaceutical industry. Our deliverables...
|
|Matrix Medical Tracking Systems Brookfield, WI
Matrix Medical Tracking Systems
http://www.matrixmedical.co
200 S Executive Dr #101, Brookfield, WI 53005
The FDA's UDI Final Rule inspired...
|
|Mercy Chesterfield, MO
Mercy is the seventh largest Catholic health care system in the U.S. and serves millions annually. Mercy includes 46 acute care and specialty...
|
|Pharm-Olam International Houston, TX
Pharm-Olam International is a multi-national contract research organization offering a wide range of comprehensive, clinical research services...
|
|PPDI (PPDI) Wilmington, NC
PPD is a leading international contract research organization providing product development, including clinical testing, laboratory services,...
|
|Quantum Touch San Luis Obispo, CA
Quantum Touch has been called "A significant breakthrough" by Alternative Medicine Magazine. It is a simple healing modality that has been...
|
|Regenocyte Worldwide Bonita Springs, FL
Regenocyte is a world leader in the therapeutic use of Adult Stem Cell Therapy. Since 2006 Regenocyte© stem cell therapy has treated...
|
|Sarah Medic San Mateo, CA
Sarah Medic is a wholesale durable medical equipment and medical supply company based in Asia. We have been in business for 18 years and...
|Companies 1 - 20 of 20
|Page: 1