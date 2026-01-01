Products & Services

Within Scientific Research & Development Services

Gold Products & Services

Robotic Design and Development

Robotic Design and Development

Tri-Star Design, Inc.

Service

Electromechanical systems design and analysis Robot sensing and navigation algorithms Wireless remote control Computer vision analysis and image processing Custom motor control and power...

Robotic Design and Development

Robotic Design and Development

Tri-Star Design, Inc.

Service

Electromechanical systems design and analysis Robot sensing and navigation algorithms Wireless remote control Computer vision analysis and image processing Custom motor control and power...

Robotic Design and Development

Robotic Design and Development

Tri-Star Design, Inc.

Service

Electromechanical systems design and analysis Robot sensing and navigation algorithms Wireless remote control Computer vision analysis and image processing Custom motor control and power...

Products & Services

Amino Acid Analysis

Amino Acid Analysis

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

BSI offers amino acid analyses because an exact knowledge of protein or peptide quantities is required for further protein studies. Amino acid analysis is not only a suitable tool for precise...

Antibody Purificatino & Labeling

Antibody Purificatino & Labeling

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

The high titer serum pool can be affinity purified on a peptide matrix. Bio- Synthesis will determine the appropriate peptide to be used for this purpose in consultation with the customer. We purify...

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

The use of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) was first identified, over twenty years ago, as a method to arrest gene expression levels both in vitro and in vivo where single-stranded DNA or RNA, in...

Array Processing

Array Processing

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis provides array processing services which involve target sample labeling, hybridization/incubation, staining/washing, scanning, and data analysis by using various commerical microarray...

Array Processing

Array Processing

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis provides array processing services which involve target sample labeling, hybridization/incubation, staining/washing, scanning, and data analysis by using various commerical microarray...

Array Related Services

Array Related Services

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

In addition to array chip printing and processing, we also provide other microarray related services, which include luminex assay services and genomics DNA/total RNA extraction from frozen or RNA...

Bioconjugation

Bioconjugation

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

The availability of synthetic nucleic acids/oligonucleotides and peptides, areas where BioSynthesis has extensive experience, has promoted the development of conjugates of these molecules...

Biopolymer-Biopolymer Conjugations

Biopolymer-Biopolymer Conjugations

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Biopolymer-biopolymer conjugates has been used for a wide variety fo biomedical applications. These biomolecules can be synthesize in Bio-Synthesis or provide by you with reactive functional group...

Biopolymer-Small Molecule Labeling

Biopolymer-Small Molecule Labeling

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Small molecules can have a variety of biological functions, serving as cell signalling molecules, as tools in molecular biology, as drugs in medicine, and in countless other roles. These compounds...

BPO Services

BPO Services

Mecosoft Systems Pvt Ltd

Service

Our Services: Our key services to clients include: v Data Entry Services / Data Processing Services v Data Conversion Services v Insurance Forms Processing v Scanning, OCR with...

Catalog Antibodies

Catalog Antibodies

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis supplies over 3,000+ unique, high quality catalog monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies form many different host species applicable to all areas of biological research and drug discovery.

Catalog Oligonucleotides

Catalog Oligonucleotides

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis, Inc. offers a list of catalog oligonucleotides. Please contact us for additional information.

Catalog Peptides

Catalog Peptides

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis is a leading global manufacturer of high quality custom-synthesized peptides. We have successfully synthesized tens of thousands of synthetic peptides for the biomedical research...

Cosmetic Peptide

Cosmetic Peptide

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

As technology and research advance, cosmetic peptides are being used and more all over the world. These cosmetic peptides synthesis are leading a beauty revolution with their multi-functional...

Custom Antibodies

Custom Antibodies

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

To provide you with quality custom polyclonal antibody products for the results you can trust... Bio-Synthesis provides comprehensive custom antibody packages and immunological services, including...

Custom Carbohydrates

Custom Carbohydrates

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Carbohydrate molecules play a role in biological recognition that mediates a variety of key biological events including adhesion, cellular targeting, immune system activation, protein transport, and...

Custom DNA

Custom DNA

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis - offer DNA base synthesis in phosphodiester, phosphorothioate and methylphosphonate backbones. We offer an extensive selection of purifications and oligo modifications, such as...

Custom DNA/Peptide Based Assay Development

Custom DNA/Peptide Based Assay Development

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

As researchers approach the developing field of genomics with custom DNA/peptide based assays, the need for microarray services or productions that maximize flexibility and precision, without...

Custom LNA

Custom LNA

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Custom LNA (Lock Nucleic Acid Synthesis) Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA) was first described by Wengel and co-workers in 1998 as a novel class of conformationally restricted oligonucleotide analogues. LNA...

Custom Oligo Microarray

Custom Oligo Microarray

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

As researchers approach the developing field of genomics with custom microarray productions, the need for microarray services or productions that maximize flexibility and precision without...

Custom Oligos

Custom Oligos

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

BIO-SYNTHESIS, INC., is a leading life science products company with over 20 years of experience in the design and synthesis of peptides, small molecules and reagents for small scale research and...

Custom Peptides

Custom Peptides

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

BIO-SYNTHESIS, INC. (BSI). is a leading life science products company with over 20 years of experience in the design and synthesis of peptides, small molecules and reagents for small scale research...

Custom PNA

Custom PNA

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Synthesis of peptide nucleic acids (PNAs) Waholm, Berg, and Buchardt in 1991, a new, completely artificial DNA/RNA analog by replacing sugar phosphate backbones was introduced by Nielsen, Ege of...

Custom Protein Microarray

Custom Protein Microarray

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Using similar high-precision printing technology, peptides or proteins can be spotted on membrane-coated glass slides. Using different detection technologies, recombinant proteins/antibodies, cell...

Custom RNA

Custom RNA

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

With over 20 years of experience in custom synthesis for the biomedical research communities, BSI has developed the expertise to deliver custom synthesized RNA with quality that meets all your RNAi,...

Custom Spotted Array Chip Printing

Custom Spotted Array Chip Printing

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis's microarray slide printing facilities can provide all kinds of arrays with maximum flexibility and precisions. The DNA, RNA, LNA PNA, Peptides or proteins can be synthesize by BSI or...

DNA Testing and Analysis Service

DNA Testing and Analysis Service

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

The DNA Identity Testing Center, a division of Bio-Synthesis, Inc., is a leading provider of DNA testing services. We specialize in DNA paternity testing for legal and private use, and also offer a...

ELISA Based Ag/Ab Assay Development

ELISA Based Ag/Ab Assay Development

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is the most common and widely used immunoassay application. ELISAs are designed for detecting and quantitating substances such as peptides, proteins,...

Gene Synthesis

Gene Synthesis

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Accelerate your reseach by profiting from our high quality, short turnaroud gene synthesis services from Bio-Synthesis with optimized technology platforms. Our proprietary gene synthesis process has...

GMP Peptide Manufacturing

GMP Peptide Manufacturing

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis has been providing peptide synthesis since 1984. Their unique and comprehensive experience has enable them in providing peptides from discovery research project to highly regulated...

HLA Typing Services

HLA Typing Services

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

The HLA Molecular Genetic Laboratory of Bio-Synthesis, Inc. was established in 1993. Since then, we have developed the most comprehensive line of HLA DNA Typing products for the research and the...

Human Cell Line Authentication Services

Human Cell Line Authentication Services

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

Human Cell Line Authentication Services Bio-Synthesis, Inc. (BSI) offers fast and reliable human cell line authentication services, using STR DNA typing, to assist researchers in confirming species...

Immobilization on Solid Support

Immobilization on Solid Support

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

The use of particles in biological assays and other applications dated back many decades. Assays and detection systems made by coupling affinity ligands to particles of nanometer or macrometer...

Jury Consulting

Jury Consulting

Persuadium

Service

We have provided jury consulting services since the mid-1990s. Our clients include the largest law firms and corporations in the world.

Large Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Large Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Using a new synthesis technology, Bio-Synthesis is able to meet our customer requirements for high quality DNA, RNA, LNA, PNA oligonucleotide from mg to multi-gram quantity for pre-clinical,...

Litigation Graphics

Litigation Graphics

Persuadium

Service

Our firm was founded as one of the first trial graphics firms in 1995. We helped create and continue to define the industry.

Logbook WL Bluetooth Datalogger

Logbook WL Bluetooth Datalogger

ScienceScope

Product

ScienceScope are now pushing educational datalogging into the 21st century by introducing our first wireless Bluetooth datalogger, the 'Logbook WL'. By utilising the latest Bluetooth technology, this...

Luminex Assay Development and Services

Luminex Assay Development and Services

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

Bio-Synthesis provides Luminex® development and testing solutions to fit your needs. For more than 25 years, Bio-Synthesis has supplied the biomedical research community with immunoassay...

Mass Spectrometry

Mass Spectrometry

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

BSI mass spectrometry center is equipped with several Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Time-of-Flight (MALDI-TOF) and LC/MS equipments for the identification of biomolecules such as peptides,...

Molecular Typing and Detection Kits

Molecular Typing and Detection Kits

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis, Inc. offerse HLA DNA-PCR Typing Kits and related products. We also offer Human Infectious Diseases typing kits.

Organic Synthesis

Organic Synthesis

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

With over two decades of combined experience and expertise in a wide range of chemical synthesis techniques, BSI is a one-stop source for synthesis solutions for clients worldwide. Their team of Ph.D.

Organic Synthesis Contract Research and Development

Organic Synthesis Contract Research and Development

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Contract research is undertaken when synthetic information is limited, the project scope is major, is needed for scale up efforts, patent portfolio development, or other purposes. In these cases, BSI...

Organic Synthesis Laboratory Custom Synthesis Projects

Organic Synthesis Laboratory Custom Synthesis Projects

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Under laboratory custom synthesis projects, our customer should provide literature, methods, or their own synthesis route(s), describing all steps in detail. The more information provided, the...

PCR-SSP Based Assay Development

PCR-SSP Based Assay Development

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

Bio-Synthesis assists client in developing DNA-based test kits for diseases by using custom PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) assays which are designed, manufactured, quality controlled, and tested on...

Peptide Carrier Protein Conjugation

Peptide Carrier Protein Conjugation

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis offers conjugation of peptides to a variety of immunogenic carrier proteins, and gel, for use as an immunogen or for affinity purification. A variety of immunogenic carrier proteins...

Peptide Protein Sequencing

Peptide Protein Sequencing

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

BSI routinely performs analytical analyses on all custom peptide products. We, therefore, also provide comprehensive analytical services to our customers as an independent means for validating their...

Phosphospecific Antibody Production

Phosphospecific Antibody Production

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis offers synthesis of peptides containing the phosphoryl (PO3) group on serine, threonine, and tyrosine residues and provides the generation of phospho-specific antibodies aimed to detect...

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