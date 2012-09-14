Post Profile for Your Business
>
Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services
> Scientific Research & Development Services
Scientific Research & Development Services
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Research & Development in the Physical, Engineering, & Life Sciences
Research & Development in the Social Sciences & Humanities
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Scientific Research & Development Services
Profile your business on PR.com
ABA Technologies, Inc.
Melbourne, FL
ABA Technologies, Inc. are experts in Applied Behavior Analysis, curriculum development and instructional technology, organizational behavior...
Federal Laboratory Consortium for Techno...
Cherry Hill, NJ
The FLC was organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986 to promote and strengthen technology...
TrialX
New York, NY
TrialX (http://trialx.com) is the patient connection company. By bringing researchers and patients together with technology, TrialX is accelerating...
Weather Risk Mapping, LLC
Lantana, FL
Weather Risk Mapping: Monitor and forecast your operational weather risk. Combine any weather-sensitive business metric with your customized...
Profile your business on PR.com
A2L Consulting
Founded in 1995 as "Animators at Law," A2L Consulting is the nation's leading attorney owned and operated litigation consulting...
Advocate USA LLC
Dallas, TX
Texas Research and Investment If you want to do business in the Lone Star State, you need to know Texans are a whole 'nother breed of consumers.
African Biosciences Inc.
Wilmington, DE
African Biosciences Inc through its subsidiaries aims to be the premier bioscience research service provider in Nigeria and across the African...
ATOMdesign, Inc.
Phoenix, AZ
www.atomdesign.net
Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Lewisville, TX
BioSynthesis, Inc. Is a leading provider for integration solutions of custom synthesis for gene to drug discovery research. With a vision...
Blue Sky Biotech
Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the pharmaceutical R&D market. As a trusted partner to nine of Fortune’s...
Celprogen Inc
Torrance, CA
www.celprogen.com
Crone Kline Rinde LLP
New York, NY
CKR is a unique law firm providing strategic legal services for a variety of clients ranging from entrepreneurs and start-up companies to...
Csiro
Australia
CSIRO is one of the world's largest and most diverse scientific global research organisations. Working from sites across the nation...
GeDo Designs Inc.
Elkin, NC
Product Development, Licensing, Prototyping and Engineering
Global-Med Technologies Group Inc (GTG)
Sarasota, FL
GTG is a technologies-driven, research-based private equity group exclusively focused on the orthopedic and musculoskeletal device sector.
Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4...
Seattle, WA
i4cp enables high performance in the world's top companies. Over the last 40 years, i4cp research has revealed the five key human capital...
Intertech-Pira Corporation
Portland, ME
Intertech Corporation Intertech specializes in providing industry executives with strategic information and analyses pertaining to advanced...
Kleinfeld Technical Services, Inc.
Bronx, NY
Kleinfeld Technical Services, Inc. (KTS) provides infrared thermography / thermal imaging (IR) services and consulting, heat transfer analysis...
Leatt Corp
(LEAT) Las Vegas, NV
The Leatt Corporation is in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing cervical spine (neck) protection equipment for all forms...
Mecosoft Systems Pvt Ltd
Chennai, India
Software Solutions and BPO Company Mecosoft Systems BPO division works on "24/7" basis promising Quality "every time",...
Noblis
Falls Church, VA
Noblis (formerly Mitretek Systems) is a nonprofit organization with one great purpose: to use the best of science, technology and strategy...
PPDI
(PPDI) Wilmington, NC
PPD is a leading international contract research organization providing product development, including clinical testing, laboratory services,...
Quantum Touch
San Luis Obispo, CA
Quantum Touch has been called "A significant breakthrough" by Alternative Medicine Magazine. It is a simple healing modality that has been...
ScienceScope
Bath, United Kingdom
Since its’ founding in 1982, Abington Partners has become a leading UK company providing Datalogging hardware and software for science education.
SEPI Engineering Group
Raleigh, NC
Sepi S. Asefnia is President of SEPI Engineering Group, which provides transportation engineering and planning services to private and public...
Tancher Corp.
Moscow, Russia
Tancher Corp. is a team of professional industrial designers, developers and programmers. Main field of activity is contract radio-electronics...
