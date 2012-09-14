Amino Acid Analysis , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



BSI offers amino acid analyses because an exact knowledge of protein or peptide quantities is required for further protein studies. Amino acid analysis is not only a suitable tool for precise determination...

Array Related Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



In addition to array chip printing and processing, we also provide other microarray related services, which include luminex assay services and genomics DNA/total RNA extraction from frozen or RNA later-kept...

BPO Services , from Mecosoft Systems Pvt Ltd



Our Services: Our key services to clients include: v Data Entry Services / Data Processing Services v Data Conversion Services v Insurance Forms Processing v Scanning, OCR with Editing...

Custom DNA/Peptide Based Assay Development , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



As researchers approach the developing field of genomics with custom DNA/peptide based assays, the need for microarray services or productions that maximize flexibility and precision, without compromising...

DNA Testing and Analysis Service , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



The DNA Identity Testing Center, a division of Bio-Synthesis, Inc., is a leading provider of DNA testing services. We specialize in DNA paternity testing for legal and private use, and also offer a wide...

ELISA Based Ag/Ab Assay Development , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is the most common and widely used immunoassay application. ELISAs are designed for detecting and quantitating substances such as peptides, proteins, antibodies,...

HLA Typing Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



The HLA Molecular Genetic Laboratory of Bio-Synthesis, Inc. was established in 1993. Since then, we have developed the most comprehensive line of HLA DNA Typing products for the research and the testing...

Human Cell Line Authentication Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



Human Cell Line Authentication Services Bio-Synthesis, Inc. (BSI) offers fast and reliable human cell line authentication services, using STR DNA typing, to assist researchers in confirming species identity...

Jury Consulting , from A2L Consulting



We have provided jury consulting services since the mid-1990s. Our clients include the largest law firms and corporations in the world.

Litigation Graphics , from A2L Consulting



Our firm was founded as one of the first trial graphics firms in 1995. We helped create and continue to define the industry.

Luminex Assay Development and Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



Bio-Synthesis provides Luminex® development and testing solutions to fit your needs. For more than 25 years, Bio-Synthesis has supplied the biomedical research community with immunoassay solutions...

Mass Spectrometry , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



BSI mass spectrometry center is equipped with several Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Time-of-Flight (MALDI-TOF) and LC/MS equipments for the identification of biomolecules such as peptides, proteins,...

PCR-SSP Based Assay Development , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



Bio-Synthesis assists client in developing DNA-based test kits for diseases by using custom PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) assays which are designed, manufactured, quality controlled, and tested on biological...

Peptide Protein Sequencing , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



BSI routinely performs analytical analyses on all custom peptide products. We, therefore, also provide comprehensive analytical services to our customers as an independent means for validating their compounds...

Science Consultancy , from ScienceScope





Texas Research and Investment , from Advocate USA LLC



Texas Reseach and Investment provides quality consumer research to those interested in entering the business climate of Texas. Texas is like a whole 'nother country and so are its consumers.

The Qualifier - Loan.by.Phone Service , from Advocate USA LLC

$1.00

AdTel International was the originator of the loan by phone service for consumers to qualify for financing 24/7/365. We automatically accept applications, confirm buyer information, determine creditwothiness...