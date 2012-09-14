|
BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. SIZE -1LX13Hx15/NAME-MODULE COMBO, from Unique World
$2,495.00 - Product
A great combination unit for both boys and girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit.
The price includes the unit, the blower, patch kits, spikes,...
Dual Lane Curly Water Slide, from Unique World
$4,295.00 - Product
What an excitement and a challenge! Two kids or two adults may slide down at the same time on this perfectly built unique slide made out of unique material.
WATER SLIDE. SIZE 37Lx11,5Wx17H NAME- SEA WORLD WATER SLIDE, from Unique World
$2,495.00 - Product
A great water inflatable for any occassion. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. All handmade and stitched decor on the unit.
The price includes the unit,...
WATER SLIDE. NAME GIANT DOUBLE LANE WATER SPLASH, from Unique World
$4,250.00 - Product
What can be more exciting than a double lane Front Loader Water Slide. This Giant Wavy Water Splash with new features and crave waves is a great lovely unit for indoor and outdoor amusements.
A perfect...
WATER SLIDE. NAME- GIANT DOLPHIN RUN, from Unique World
$4,100.00 - Product
Amazing Brand New Dophin Run Inflatable Ride. Can be used both with and without water. It has a wonderful feeling to slide on that ride under the cold and fresh splash of the water.
The price includes...
12' Round Aquarium Tile Overlap Liner, from PcPools
$169.99 - Product
Aquarium Tile Overlap Pool Liners
ALL SIZES AVAILABLE
Round Sizes from 12' to 33'
Oval Sizes from 8'x12' to 21'x42'
THE EXCLUSIVE LAMICLEAR™ PROCESS MEANS LONGER POOL LINER DURABILITY!
Our premium...
18” Sta-Rite Sand Pool Filter w/ 1-hp Pump, from PcPools
$389.99 - Product
STA-RITE® PUTS QUALITY IN THIS HIGH PERFORMANCE, LOW-MAINTENANCE POOL PUMP & FILTER SYSTEM
These rugged high-performance pool pump and sand filter systems will deliver years of trouble-free operation.
300 Sq. Ft. Sta-Rite Mod Media™ w/ 1-1/2 hp Pump, from PcPools
$1,129.99 - Product
Sta-Rite In Ground Mod Media Pump & Filter Systems
ENJOY THE CLARITY OF A CARTRIDGE FILTER WITH THE EASY OPERATION OF SAND
This system features specially designed Mod Media™ cartridges which...
5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders, from PcPools
$2,039.99 - Product
5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders Out of stock until July 14th
RUGGED RESIN 5’ X 13’ END DECK
BIG NEW DECKING SYSTEM IS MODULAR FOR EASY INSTALLATION BY ANYONE
This new deck...
Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator, from PcPools
$994.99 - Product
Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator
AUTOMATICALLY PRODUCES CHLORINE TO KEEP YOUR POOL CRYSTAL CLEAR
Aqua Rite® makes sanitizing your pool automatic with its premium chlorine generator. The Aqua Rite®...
Aquabot™ In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner, from PcPools
$789.99 - Product
Aquabot™
Automatic Pool Cleaner
AQUABOT #1 SELLING ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER!
This computer-controlled dynamo is fully automatic to scrub, vacuum and even filter your pools water! Just plug in the Aquabot...
Aquabot™ Turbo T In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner, from PcPools
$1,299.99 - Product
Aquabot™ Turbo T
Automatic Pool Cleaners
CLEANS YOUR POOL IN HALF THE TIME!
The Turbo T is the fastest cleaning, most technically advanced robotic automatic pool cleaner in its class. Now, with the...
Banana Box Groceries, from AuctionWholesaler Liquidators
Product
Banana boxes are items which were not sold by the original supermarket chain. These items will include dented cans, boxed goods with crushed corners, close to or slightly past expiration date, label changes,...
Barracuda Zoom™ Above Ground Cleaner, from PcPools
$194.99 - Product
Barracuda® Zoom™Above Ground
Automatic Pool Cleaner
The Ultimate Automatic Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner!
This powerful new automatic pool cleaner features the same technology as its...
Brand New Jollysun Branded Red Alto Saxophone With Case., from Jadecity Industries Limited
$325.00 - Product
Brand new jollysun red alto saxophone with case.
This saxophone has the f# key and it is detachable.
This saxophone also has a floral engraving and the brand is engraved in it.
This saxophone...
Cabriolet Pool Lounger, from PcPools
$89.99 - Product
Cabriolet
This rugged lounge has everything you need for relaxing around the pool this summer. Our Cabriolet lounge features a super heavy duty PVC bladder on the inside with a tough nylon covering on...
Dirt Devil® Above Ground Automatic Cleaner, from PcPools
$149.99 - Product
Dirt Devil® Above Ground
Automatic Pool Cleaner
QUICKLY CLEANS ALL TYPES OF ABOVE GROUND POOLS
This top-of-the-line automatic pool cleaner will scrub your above ground pool spotlessly clean. Dirt...
Forgan Golf Red SQUARE 460cc Driver + Golf Stand Bag, from The Sports HQ
$0.00 - Product
LIMITED TIME OFFER - ORDER TODAY AND GET FREE POWERBILT STAND BAG WORTH £129.99 FREE
PLUS FREE HEADCOVER WORTH £9.99
Deals dont get better than this one - only 500 available at this price.
The...
G-Force Pool Slide, from PcPools
$3,034.99 - Product
G-Force Pool Slide
ROCKET DOWN THIS 360° MONSTER FOR ACTION-PACKED POOL FUN!
This big pool slide puts water park entertainment in your backyard. Measuring a full 6 feet at the seating area, this innovative...
Giant Swan Rideable, from PcPools
$39.99 - Product
Giant Swan Rideable
Kids will love riding this graceful giant swan! Made of heavy duty vinyl this swan is super sized at 75” long.
LX250 (Natural Gas) 250,000 BTU In Ground Pool Heater, from PcPools
$1,974.99 - Product
Laars LX
Pool Heaters
FEATURING FAN ASSISTED COMBUSTION AND ADVANCED BUT EASY-TO-USE DIGITAL CONTROLS – THE POOL HEATER OF THE FUTURE!
The LAARS LX’s fan- assisted combustion provides consistent...
Oasis In Ground Step with Stainless Steel Handrails, from PcPools
$589.99 - Product
Oasis Pool Step
OASIS IN GROUND POOL STEP
THIS POPULAR STEP HAS BEEN REDESIGNED FOR 2005!
This popular step has been redesigned in 2005! Our new deluxe in ground step is the perfect addition for any...
Oozora Kendama - Cherry Red, from Kendama
Product
The Oozora kendama is made by Japanese woodcraft company Yamagata Koubou. The cherry red color is one of the most popular kendama colors.
Pool Jam™ In Ground Pool VolleyBall/Basketball Game, from PcPools
$104.99 - Product
Pool Jam™ In Ground Pool VolleyBall/Basketball Game
This great game combo combines your two favorite pool games - volleyball and basketball. Both games feature Hardbody™ stands that will withstand...
Pool Size: 12' X 24' Mesh Safety Pool Cover -Green, from PcPools
$559.99 - Product
Mesh Safety Pool Cover
15 Yr Warranty
ARCTIC ARMOR SAFETY POOL COVERS PROTECT YOUR POOL AND OUTPERFORM ALL OTHER MESH SAFETY POOL COVERS!
Features Superior Shading, Strength, and a Tighter Mesh!
Arctic...
Pool Size: 12' x 24' Solid 15 Year Safety Pool Cover- Green, from PcPools
$629.99 - Product
Solid Safety Pool Cover
15 Yr Warranty
SUPERIOR PROTECTION FROM A REMARKABLY LIGHTWEIGHT FABRIC!
Solid safety pool covers that seal out all dirt, debris, and algae have long been hampered by their heavy...
Pool Size: 12' x 24' Solid Safety Pool Cover-Blue, from PcPools
$529.99 - Product
Solid Safety Pool Cover
12 Yr Warranty
SAFETY POOL COVERS GUARD YOUR CHILDREN & PETS AND PROTECT YOUR POOL!
Durable, long-lasting Arctic Armor safety pool covers are strong enough to support your...
Pool Size: 12' x 24': Safety Pool Cover-Blue, from PcPools
$329.99 - Product
Mesh Safety Pool Cover
12 Yr Warranty
SAFETY POOL COVERS GUARD YOUR CHILDREN & PETS AND PROTECT YOUR POOL!
Durable, long-lasting Arctic Armor safety pool covers are strong enough to support your...
Recyclers Raft, from RSEE Innovations
$49.95 - Product
This is one of the most eco-friendly rafts on the market today.
This unique green-designed air mattress turns recycling into fun for the whole family!
Insert your empty two liter soda bottles into...
RecyclersRaft, from RSEE Innovations
$49.95 - Product
This is one of the most eco-friendly rafts on the market today. This unique green-designed air mattress turns recycling into fun for the whole family! Insert your empty two liter soda bottles into the...
Reverse Logistics, from AuctionWholesaler Liquidators
Service
AuctionWholesaler is a reliable resource for purchasing and selling customer returned and excess merchandise. At AuctionWholesaler our goal is to provide our customers with a secure, reliable, efficient...
Sanibel In Ground Pool Liner, from PcPools
$0.00 - Product
TO ORDER A LINER: After receiving your measurements we will quote you a price for your pool's liner. When you place your order our expert craftsmen will build a liner to your exact specifications, so it...
Sporting Goods Closeouts, from AuctionWholesaler Liquidators
Product
We have a large assortment of brand name sporting goods closeouts from a major west coast sporting goods company. This lot will consist of overstock and customer returns. Categories include: Hunting, Camping,...
Sta-Rite Mod Media System 100 sq. ft. w/ 1-hp Pump, from PcPools
$579.99 - Product
Sta-Rite® Mod Media™ Above Ground Cartridge Filter & Pump Systems
ADVANCED MOD MEDIA™ CARTRIDGES FILTER PARTICLES 3 TIMES FINER THAN SAND FOR CRYSTAL CLEAR WATER!
Sta-Rite® has...