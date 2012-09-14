PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, & Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers

2004 art and craft trend - blue painted dot pattern long nose mask with gecko on cheeks and forehead 2004 art and craft trend - blue painted dot pattern long nose mask with gecko on cheeks and forehead, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
2004 art and craft trend - blue painted dot pattern long nose mask with gecko on cheeks and forehead detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/MASKV5626.htm
2004 gift decor collection - ladder pattern design white cotton lampshade with stand 2004 gift decor collection - ladder pattern design white cotton lampshade with stand, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
2004 gift decor collection - ladder pattern design white cotton lampshade with stand detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/LAMPH9413.htm
2004 gift trend - assorted aromatic incense set 2004 gift trend - assorted aromatic incense set, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
2004 gift trend - assorted aromatic incense set INH-9434 detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/INH9434.htm
2004 jewelry trend Celtic jewelry supply offering fashion cord necklace 2004 jewelry trend Celtic jewelry supply offering fashion cord necklace, from Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com
Product
assorted Celtic design beaded pendant detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/Pneck27.htm
2004 trendy gift wholesale supply 2004 trendy gift wholesale supply, from Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com
Product
assorted genuine stone forming sterling silver strecthy bracelet with silver beads detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/BStone4.htm
2005 fashion trend wholesale yellow crochet top sexy bra summer wear 2005 fashion trend wholesale yellow crochet top sexy bra summer wear, from WholesaleSarong.com
$5.50 - Product
Yellow triangle Crochet top design line pattern and long bottom with square pattern For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-crochet-bra1.htm
2005 fashion trend, one string forming hematite bracelet with multi blue cat eye stones and faceted 2005 fashion trend, one string forming hematite bracelet with multi blue cat eye stones and faceted, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
2005 fashion trend, one string forming hematite bracelet with multi blue cat eye stones and faceted magnetic hematite beads For wholesale ordering please go to Wholesale Hematite Jewelry , Product Number...
925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashe 925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashe, from In Wholesale Jewelry
$11.85 - Product
925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashell In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-18110 Sterling silver pendant...
A latest fashion and design online wholesale black clock face fashion man and woman watch set. 2005 A latest fashion and design online wholesale black clock face fashion man and woman watch set. 2005, from WholesaleJewelryWatch.com
Product
A latest fashion and design online wholesale black clock face fashion man and woman watch set. 2005 new trend for fashion bug! For more information, please go check http://www.wholesalejewelrywatch.com/1wat-set-04.htm
Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shel Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shel, from In Wholesale Jewelry
$15.95 - Product
Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shell pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item # EARRING-3311 Round...
Abstract carving 3 dolphin family plaque, made of tropical hard wood Abstract carving 3 dolphin family plaque, made of tropical hard wood, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
PLAQUE-DOLH0201 Abstract carving 3 dolphin family plaque, made of tropical hard wood Size: 7.00 * 19.00 * 0.50 inches PLAQUE-DOLH0201 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04oct-wood/large/PLAQUEDOLH0201.jpg
Abstract carving cobra statue, made of tropical wood Abstract carving cobra statue, made of tropical wood, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Abstract carving cobra statue, made of tropical wood Wholesale Product Number : AB-COBRAV57C41 detail see :http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/AB-COBRAV57C41.htm
Abstract carving white hard wood penguin statue Abstract carving white hard wood penguin statue, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Abstract carving white hard wood penguin statue Wholesale Product Number :AB-H021PEG detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/AB-H021PEG.htm
Accessories fashion jewlery supplier Fashion anklet design in heart and long oval shape beads with c Accessories fashion jewlery supplier Fashion anklet design in heart and long oval shape beads with c, from SupplyJewelry.com
Product
Accessories fashion jewlery supplier Fashion anklet design in heart and long oval shape beads with clear bead chips Wholesale Product Code: FANK-H2653, under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion jewelry...
Accessory beaded jewelry online shop special present sterling silver bracelt with Accessory beaded jewelry online shop special present sterling silver bracelt with, from Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com
Product
assorted genuine stone inlaid and silver beaded detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/BStone10.htm
Accessory gift collection - assorted fragrance aroma incense with incense holder box set, 4 bunch in Accessory gift collection - assorted fragrance aroma incense with incense holder box set, 4 bunch in, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Accessory gift collection - assorted fragrance aroma incense with incense holder box set, 4 bunch incense detail on http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/INCH9431.htm
Accessory gift decor online catalog - dotted flower pattern design assorted color wooden gecko Accessory gift decor online catalog - dotted flower pattern design assorted color wooden gecko, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Accessory gift decor online catalog - dotted flower pattern design assorted color wooden gecko GECKOH-2942 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/GECKOH2942.htm
Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shap Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shap, from In Wholesale Jewelry
$9.95 - Product
Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shape and abalone In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item #EARRING- 3323 Sterling silver...
Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog, from In Wholesale Jewelry
$11.55 - Product
Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1818 Sterling silver pendant with plain moveable...
Animal room decor - color painted wooden flying frog Animal room decor - color painted wooden flying frog, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Animal room decor - color painted wooden flying frog FLYFROGV-5611 DETAIL SEE: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/FLYFROGV5611.htm
Antique braclet wholesale supply offering Antique braclet wholesale supply offering, from Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com
Product
assorted genuine stone and seashell forming fashion strecthy bracelet detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/BStone15.htm
Antique jewelry gift online shopping for these enamel Antique jewelry gift online shopping for these enamel, from Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com
Product
assorted animal design beaded pendant fashion necklace with leather cord detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/Pneck11.htm
Antique seashell jewelry gift supply Antique seashell jewelry gift supply, from Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com
Product
assorted design and pattern decor seashell pendant fashion cord necklace detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/Pneck19.htm
apple pattern design coconut wood tray apple pattern design coconut wood tray, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
KITAPPLEH-9515 apple pattern design coconut wood tray detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/KITAPPLEH9515.htm
art black and white, wholesale artistic jewelry fashion necklace with white black silver beads art black and white, wholesale artistic jewelry fashion necklace with white black silver beads, from SupplyJewelry.com
Product
art black and white, wholesale artistic jewelry fashion necklace with white black silver beads Wholesale Product Code:FNK-H36214, under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion Jewelry - Fashion Necklace detail...
Art nouveau jewellery wholesale Fashion fish hook earring with heart and key pattern design and enam Art nouveau jewellery wholesale Fashion fish hook earring with heart and key pattern design and enam, from SupplyJewelry.com
Product
Art nouveau jewellery wholesale Fashion fish hook earring with heart and key pattern design and enamel assorted color Wholesale Product Code: FER-V3C43 , under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion jewelry...
Art nouveau jewelry by manufacturer online wholesale bronze ring with double wave line decor central Art nouveau jewelry by manufacturer online wholesale bronze ring with double wave line decor central, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Art nouveau jewelry by manufacturer online wholesale bronze ring with double wave line decor central widen design For wholesale ordering please go to Bronze Jewelry Wholesale Price, Product Number Whbronzering...
Artist's unique collection - dot pattern mad man face top assorted color painted spiky Japanese man Artist's unique collection - dot pattern mad man face top assorted color painted spiky Japanese man, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Artist's unique collection - dot pattern mad man face top assorted color painted spiky Japanese man face mask detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/MASKV5621.htm
Asian jewelry wholesaler wholesale enameling cloisonne handmade jewelry bracelet Asian jewelry wholesaler wholesale enameling cloisonne handmade jewelry bracelet, from SupplyJewelry.com
Product
Asian jewelry wholesaler wholesale enameling cloisonne handmade jewelry bracelet Wholesale Product Code: FBRA-306GREEN, under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion Jewelry - Fashion Bracelet DETAIL SEE...
Assorted color Batik rounded cat box with dot and flower pattern design Assorted color Batik rounded cat box with dot and flower pattern design, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted color Batik rounded cat box with dot and flower pattern design WHOLESALE CODE:CATBOXV-1835 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/catboxv1835.htm
Assorted color Batik rounded piggy box with dot and flower pattern design Assorted color Batik rounded piggy box with dot and flower pattern design, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted color Batik rounded piggy box with dot and flower pattern design WHOLESALE CODE:BOXPIGV6235 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/boxpigv6235.htm
Assorted color cat wooden calender with pencil holder, randomly pick Assorted color cat wooden calender with pencil holder, randomly pick, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted color cat wooden calender with pencil holder, randomly pick WHOSALE CODE:CALE-H92A52 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/CALE-H92A52.htm
Assorted color cow design wooden calender, randomly pick Assorted color cow design wooden calender, randomly pick, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted color cow design wooden calender, randomly pick WHOSALE CODE:CALE-COWV57B detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/CALE-COWV57B.htm
Assorted color fashion chopstick box set, box including 2 table runners and 2 chopstick sets Assorted color fashion chopstick box set, box including 2 table runners and 2 chopstick sets, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
KITCHOPH-9522 Assorted color fashion chopstick box set, box including 2 table runners and 2 chopstick sets detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/KITCHOPH9522.htm
Assorted shape and carving design tropical wood retan box Assorted shape and carving design tropical wood retan box, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted shape and carving design tropical wood retan box WHOLESALE CODE:BOXV-18000 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/boxv18000.htm
Assorted shape wooden retan box with assorted carving design wooden top lid Assorted shape wooden retan box with assorted carving design wooden top lid, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted shape wooden retan box with assorted carving design wooden top lid WHOLESALE CODE:BOXCARVEV-6200 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/boxcarvev6200.htm
Atlantic Vase by M.Morales Atlantic Vase by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.
Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern, from WholesaleSarong.com
$6.45 - Product
Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern For more details , please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-5-bra-top-babyblue.htm
Bali beaded jewelry suppliers Bali beaded jewelry suppliers, from Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com
Product
red and silver beaded fashion necklace with unique design fashion pendant detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/Pneck25.htm
Bali direct import fashion item online - wood carving dream chime with aluminum pipe Bali direct import fashion item online - wood carving dream chime with aluminum pipe, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Bali direct import fashion item online - wood carving dream chime with aluminum pipe DCHIMECARVEH-81 DETAIL SEE: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/DCHIMECARVEH81.htm
Bali direct import summer casual wear wholesale sea blue mini cotton skirt beach cover up Bali direct import summer casual wear wholesale sea blue mini cotton skirt beach cover up, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.00 - Product
Blue color mini skirt with 2 strings to tie up For more detail, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/minicotton-18.htm
Bali handcraft collection - assorted color dot pattern lovely mini pig set Bali handcraft collection - assorted color dot pattern lovely mini pig set, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Bali handcraft collection - assorted color dot pattern lovely mini pig set PIGH-2941 DETAIL SEE :http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/PIGH2941.htm
Bali handicrafts wholesaler wholesale tropical hard wood made of swimming fish tabletop decorative s Bali handicrafts wholesaler wholesale tropical hard wood made of swimming fish tabletop decorative s, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Bali handicrafts wholesaler wholesale tropical hard wood made of swimming fish tabletop decorative scrulpture Wholesale Product Number : AB-FISHV56FLOORA detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/AB-FISHV56FLOORA.htm
Bali jewelry silver catalog presenting sterling silver ring with multi mini red cz stone embedded Bali jewelry silver catalog presenting sterling silver ring with multi mini red cz stone embedded, from SupplyJewelry.com
$6.73 - Product
Sterling silver ring with multi mini red cz stone embedded square pattern decor at center
Bali wear art supply online wholesale fashion necklace with Bali wear art supply online wholesale fashion necklace with, from Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com
Product
assorted design beaded carved-out pendant detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/Pneck5.htm
Bali wooden sculpture - naked lady in moon abstract carving stand Bali wooden sculpture - naked lady in moon abstract carving stand, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Bali wooden sculpture - naked lady in moon abstract carving stand ABH-11161 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/ABH11161.htm
Batik dotted fire edge top wooden mask with red and green color painted Batik dotted fire edge top wooden mask with red and green color painted, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Batik dotted fire edge top wooden mask with red and green color painted WHOLESALE CODE:MASKDOTFIRECOLORV1820 detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/maskdotfirecolorv1820.htm
Batik sarong online supply - dark blue rayon sarong with multi orchard flower decor Batik sarong online supply - dark blue rayon sarong with multi orchard flower decor, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.75 - Product
Blueish background color fashion Batik sarong wrap with white flower design For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/sarong-142.htm
Beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear Beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear, from WholesaleSarong.com
$8.50 - Product
Sexy purple binikin top with swirl cup and pant match up (Top ties at neck and back) For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/bikini-set-4.htm
Beach pareo wear supplier wholesale salmon pinkish mini skirt with tie string Beach pareo wear supplier wholesale salmon pinkish mini skirt with tie string, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.00 - Product
Salmon color mini skirt with 2 strings to tie up For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/minicotton-19.htm
