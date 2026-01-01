Products & Services

Within Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, & Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers

Products & Services

2004 art and craft trend - blue painted dot pattern long nose mask with gecko on cheeks and forehead

2004 art and craft trend - blue painted dot pattern long nose mask with gecko on cheeks and forehead

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

2004 art and craft trend - blue painted dot pattern long nose mask with gecko on cheeks and forehead detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/MASKV5626.htm

2004 gift decor collection - ladder pattern design white cotton lampshade with stand

2004 gift decor collection - ladder pattern design white cotton lampshade with stand

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

2004 gift decor collection - ladder pattern design white cotton lampshade with stand detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/LAMPH9413.htm

2004 gift trend - assorted aromatic incense set

2004 gift trend - assorted aromatic incense set

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

2004 gift trend - assorted aromatic incense set INH-9434 detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/INH9434.htm

2004 jewelry trend Celtic jewelry supply offering fashion cord necklace

2004 jewelry trend Celtic jewelry supply offering fashion cord necklace

Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com

Product

assorted Celtic design beaded pendant detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/Pneck27.htm

2004 trendy gift wholesale supply

2004 trendy gift wholesale supply

Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com

Product

assorted genuine stone forming sterling silver strecthy bracelet with silver beads detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/BStone4.htm

2005 fashion trend wholesale yellow crochet top sexy bra summer wear

2005 fashion trend wholesale yellow crochet top sexy bra summer wear

WholesaleSarong.com

$5.50Product

Yellow triangle Crochet top design line pattern and long bottom with square pattern For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-crochet-bra1.htm

2005 fashion trend, one string forming hematite bracelet with multi blue cat eye stones and faceted

2005 fashion trend, one string forming hematite bracelet with multi blue cat eye stones and faceted

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

2005 fashion trend, one string forming hematite bracelet with multi blue cat eye stones and faceted magnetic hematite beads For wholesale ordering please go to Wholesale Hematite Jewelry , Product...

925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashe

925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashe

In Wholesale Jewelry

$11.85Product

925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashell In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-18110 Sterling silver...

A latest fashion and design online wholesale black clock face fashion man and woman watch set. 2005

A latest fashion and design online wholesale black clock face fashion man and woman watch set. 2005

WholesaleJewelryWatch.com

Product

A latest fashion and design online wholesale black clock face fashion man and woman watch set. 2005 new trend for fashion bug! For more information, please go check...

Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shel

Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shel

In Wholesale Jewelry

$15.95Product

Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shell pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item #...

Abstract carving 3 dolphin family plaque, made of tropical hard wood

Abstract carving 3 dolphin family plaque, made of tropical hard wood

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

PLAQUE-DOLH0201 Abstract carving 3 dolphin family plaque, made of tropical hard wood Size: 7.00 * 19.00 * 0.50 inches PLAQUE-DOLH0201 detail see:...

Abstract carving cobra statue, made of tropical wood

Abstract carving cobra statue, made of tropical wood

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Abstract carving cobra statue, made of tropical wood Wholesale Product Number : AB-COBRAV57C41 detail see :http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/AB-COBRAV57C41.htm

Abstract carving white hard wood penguin statue

Abstract carving white hard wood penguin statue

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Abstract carving white hard wood penguin statue Wholesale Product Number :AB-H021PEG detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/AB-H021PEG.htm

Accessories fashion jewlery supplier Fashion anklet design in heart and long oval shape beads with c

Accessories fashion jewlery supplier Fashion anklet design in heart and long oval shape beads with c

SupplyJewelry.com

Product

Accessories fashion jewlery supplier Fashion anklet design in heart and long oval shape beads with clear bead chips Wholesale Product Code: FANK-H2653, under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion...

Accessory beaded jewelry online shop special present sterling silver bracelt with

Accessory beaded jewelry online shop special present sterling silver bracelt with

Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com

Product

assorted genuine stone inlaid and silver beaded detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/BStone10.htm

Accessory gift collection - assorted fragrance aroma incense with incense holder box set, 4 bunch in

Accessory gift collection - assorted fragrance aroma incense with incense holder box set, 4 bunch in

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Accessory gift collection - assorted fragrance aroma incense with incense holder box set, 4 bunch incense detail on http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/INCH9431.htm

Accessory gift decor online catalog - dotted flower pattern design assorted color wooden gecko

Accessory gift decor online catalog - dotted flower pattern design assorted color wooden gecko

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Accessory gift decor online catalog - dotted flower pattern design assorted color wooden gecko GECKOH-2942 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/GECKOH2942.htm

Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shap

Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shap

In Wholesale Jewelry

$9.95Product

Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shape and abalone In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item #EARRING- 3323 Sterling...

Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog

Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog

In Wholesale Jewelry

$11.55Product

Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1818 Sterling silver pendant with plain...

Animal room decor - color painted wooden flying frog

Animal room decor - color painted wooden flying frog

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Animal room decor - color painted wooden flying frog FLYFROGV-5611 DETAIL SEE: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/FLYFROGV5611.htm

Antique braclet wholesale supply offering

Antique braclet wholesale supply offering

Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com

Product

assorted genuine stone and seashell forming fashion strecthy bracelet detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/BStone15.htm

Antique jewelry gift online shopping for these enamel

Antique jewelry gift online shopping for these enamel

Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com

Product

assorted animal design beaded pendant fashion necklace with leather cord detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/Pneck11.htm

Antique seashell jewelry gift supply

Antique seashell jewelry gift supply

Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com

Product

assorted design and pattern decor seashell pendant fashion cord necklace detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/Pneck19.htm

apple pattern design coconut wood tray

apple pattern design coconut wood tray

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

KITAPPLEH-9515 apple pattern design coconut wood tray detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/KITAPPLEH9515.htm

art black and white, wholesale artistic jewelry fashion necklace with white black silver beads

art black and white, wholesale artistic jewelry fashion necklace with white black silver beads

SupplyJewelry.com

Product

art black and white, wholesale artistic jewelry fashion necklace with white black silver beads Wholesale Product Code:FNK-H36214, under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion Jewelry - Fashion...

Art nouveau jewellery wholesale Fashion fish hook earring with heart and key pattern design and enam

Art nouveau jewellery wholesale Fashion fish hook earring with heart and key pattern design and enam

SupplyJewelry.com

Product

Art nouveau jewellery wholesale Fashion fish hook earring with heart and key pattern design and enamel assorted color Wholesale Product Code: FER-V3C43 , under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion...

Art nouveau jewelry by manufacturer online wholesale bronze ring with double wave line decor central

Art nouveau jewelry by manufacturer online wholesale bronze ring with double wave line decor central

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Art nouveau jewelry by manufacturer online wholesale bronze ring with double wave line decor central widen design For wholesale ordering please go to Bronze Jewelry Wholesale Price, Product Number...

Artist's unique collection - dot pattern mad man face top assorted color painted spiky Japanese man

Artist's unique collection - dot pattern mad man face top assorted color painted spiky Japanese man

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Artist's unique collection - dot pattern mad man face top assorted color painted spiky Japanese man face mask detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/MASKV5621.htm

Asian jewelry wholesaler wholesale enameling cloisonne handmade jewelry bracelet

Asian jewelry wholesaler wholesale enameling cloisonne handmade jewelry bracelet

SupplyJewelry.com

Product

Asian jewelry wholesaler wholesale enameling cloisonne handmade jewelry bracelet Wholesale Product Code: FBRA-306GREEN, under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion Jewelry - Fashion Bracelet DETAIL...

Assorted color Batik rounded cat box with dot and flower pattern design

Assorted color Batik rounded cat box with dot and flower pattern design

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Assorted color Batik rounded cat box with dot and flower pattern design WHOLESALE CODE:CATBOXV-1835 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/catboxv1835.htm

Assorted color Batik rounded piggy box with dot and flower pattern design

Assorted color Batik rounded piggy box with dot and flower pattern design

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Assorted color Batik rounded piggy box with dot and flower pattern design WHOLESALE CODE:BOXPIGV6235 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/boxpigv6235.htm

Assorted color cat wooden calender with pencil holder, randomly pick

Assorted color cat wooden calender with pencil holder, randomly pick

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Assorted color cat wooden calender with pencil holder, randomly pick WHOSALE CODE:CALE-H92A52 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/CALE-H92A52.htm

Assorted color cow design wooden calender, randomly pick

Assorted color cow design wooden calender, randomly pick

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Assorted color cow design wooden calender, randomly pick WHOSALE CODE:CALE-COWV57B detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/CALE-COWV57B.htm

Assorted color fashion chopstick box set, box including 2 table runners and 2 chopstick sets

Assorted color fashion chopstick box set, box including 2 table runners and 2 chopstick sets

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

KITCHOPH-9522 Assorted color fashion chopstick box set, box including 2 table runners and 2 chopstick sets detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/KITCHOPH9522.htm

Assorted shape and carving design tropical wood retan box

Assorted shape and carving design tropical wood retan box

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Assorted shape and carving design tropical wood retan box WHOLESALE CODE:BOXV-18000 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/boxv18000.htm

Assorted shape wooden retan box with assorted carving design wooden top lid

Assorted shape wooden retan box with assorted carving design wooden top lid

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Assorted shape wooden retan box with assorted carving design wooden top lid WHOLESALE CODE:BOXCARVEV-6200 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/boxcarvev6200.htm

Atlantic Vase by M.Morales

Atlantic Vase by M.Morales

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.

Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern

Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern

WholesaleSarong.com

$6.45Product

Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern For more details , please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-5-bra-top-babyblue.htm

Bali beaded jewelry suppliers

Bali beaded jewelry suppliers

Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com

Product

red and silver beaded fashion necklace with unique design fashion pendant detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/Pneck25.htm

Bali direct import fashion item online - wood carving dream chime with aluminum pipe

Bali direct import fashion item online - wood carving dream chime with aluminum pipe

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Bali direct import fashion item online - wood carving dream chime with aluminum pipe DCHIMECARVEH-81 DETAIL SEE: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/DCHIMECARVEH81.htm

Bali direct import summer casual wear wholesale sea blue mini cotton skirt beach cover up

Bali direct import summer casual wear wholesale sea blue mini cotton skirt beach cover up

WholesaleSarong.com

$4.00Product

Blue color mini skirt with 2 strings to tie up For more detail, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/minicotton-18.htm

Bali handcraft collection - assorted color dot pattern lovely mini pig set

Bali handcraft collection - assorted color dot pattern lovely mini pig set

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Bali handcraft collection - assorted color dot pattern lovely mini pig set PIGH-2941 DETAIL SEE :http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/PIGH2941.htm

Bali handicrafts wholesaler wholesale tropical hard wood made of swimming fish tabletop decorative s

Bali handicrafts wholesaler wholesale tropical hard wood made of swimming fish tabletop decorative s

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Bali handicrafts wholesaler wholesale tropical hard wood made of swimming fish tabletop decorative scrulpture Wholesale Product Number : AB-FISHV56FLOORA detail see:...

Bali jewelry silver catalog presenting sterling silver ring with multi mini red cz stone embedded

Bali jewelry silver catalog presenting sterling silver ring with multi mini red cz stone embedded

SupplyJewelry.com

$6.73Product

Sterling silver ring with multi mini red cz stone embedded square pattern decor at center

Bali wear art supply online wholesale fashion necklace with

Bali wear art supply online wholesale fashion necklace with

Wholesale Jewelry at USGiftWholesale.com

Product

assorted design beaded carved-out pendant detail on http://www.usgiftwholesale.com/wholesale-jewelry/Pneck5.htm

Bali wooden sculpture - naked lady in moon abstract carving stand

Bali wooden sculpture - naked lady in moon abstract carving stand

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Bali wooden sculpture - naked lady in moon abstract carving stand ABH-11161 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/ABH11161.htm

Batik dotted fire edge top wooden mask with red and green color painted

Batik dotted fire edge top wooden mask with red and green color painted

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Product

Batik dotted fire edge top wooden mask with red and green color painted WHOLESALE CODE:MASKDOTFIRECOLORV1820 detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/maskdotfirecolorv1820.htm

Batik sarong online supply - dark blue rayon sarong with multi orchard flower decor

Batik sarong online supply - dark blue rayon sarong with multi orchard flower decor

WholesaleSarong.com

$4.75Product

Blueish background color fashion Batik sarong wrap with white flower design For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/sarong-142.htm

Beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear

Beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear

WholesaleSarong.com

$8.50Product

Sexy purple binikin top with swirl cup and pant match up (Top ties at neck and back) For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/bikini-set-4.htm

Beach pareo wear supplier wholesale salmon pinkish mini skirt with tie string

Beach pareo wear supplier wholesale salmon pinkish mini skirt with tie string

WholesaleSarong.com

$4.00Product

Salmon color mini skirt with 2 strings to tie up For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/minicotton-19.htm

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