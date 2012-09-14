Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Wholesale Trade
>
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods
> Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, & Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers
Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, & Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, & Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Crysobel
San Francisco, CA
Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted...
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
orientalpearls.net
Santee, CA
Cathaygems.com and Orientalpearls.net are divisions of C.D. Plus, Inc., a company incorporated in San Diego, California and a provider of...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.
Bangkok, Thailand
Welcome to 925SILVER4U.COM, your official wholesale silver jewelry supplier. We don't want your money, we want your business! Read this...
Aarti Jewels
Mumbai, India
We manufacture and export diamond and gem studded jewelry in 10, 14 and 18K in yellow, white and other various metals. Produced with latest...
Aarushi's Array
Kolkata, India
Aarushi’s Array, as the name suggests, connotes diversity in selection, and that is precisely what the company aims to provide. We,...
Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div)
New Delhi, India
Advermark made a zealous entry into the industry as a quality manufacturer and exporter of exclusive handicrafts. The firm was incorporated...
Affirmative Accessories
Toluca Lake, CA
Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the...
Amoretti Brothers
New York, NY
Amoretti Brothers offers exquisite home furnishing, giftware, home decoration and accessories. All our products are 100% handmade. Amoretti...
Amy Peters' Studio
Pismo Beach, Ca
Fun, Whimsical and Inspiring...Jewelry that holds special meaning for the wearer. Most of the jewelry designs are inscribed with an...
Angel Blessed Gem & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd
Amritsar, India
A Ware House Of Gem Stones With The Blessing Of Heavenly Angel Importers & Exporters Of Precious & Semi Precious Stones (Diamond-Color...
Antiquorum
New York, NY
Antiquorum [ www.antiquorum.com ] , the world's premier watch auctioneer, has carved its own unparalleled niche in the auction world by...
Apparel Candy
Los Angeles, CA
ApparelCandy.com established in 2007, is a wholesale clothing, jewelry, sunglasses, fashion accessories, cosmetics, perfume and fragrances,...
Apparel Deals
Los Angeles, CA
Apparel deals is one of the largest stores for wholesale clothing and accessories. We carry new products and items with the lowest price...
Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
renton, wa
Direct distributor and wholesaler wholesale silver jewelry, sarong, beach wrap, summer clothing, women’s apparel, home accent, interior...
Bazaarway.com
Egypt
Bazaarway is an online shop for Egyptian Gifts and merchandise. We are specified in Egyptian Handmade products, Egyptian Clothing, Egyptian...
Beadnic Co., Ltd
Bangkok, Thailand
Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed.
Benz International Trading Co Ltd
London, United Kingdom
We sell a wide range of over 7000 wholesale products from Bali, Lombok Indonesia - specifically Interior Design merchandise ( Buddha,...
Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacture...
Bangkok, Thailand
Founded in 1982 "BEST LUCK" has grown to become one of the leading jewelry manufacturers of high quality and service in Thailand. Our creative...
bestofbijoux.com
bradenton, fl
Wholesale Jewelry - USA & Martinique Wholesaler of gold and silver jewelry, fashion jewelry, wholesale gifts, wholesale giftware Act as...
C.D. Plus, Inc.
Santee, CA
A revolutionary way of doing business on line. Freshwater pearls and pearl jewelry direct from pearl farms in China, made by our skilled...
Cadenazzo & Cie Ltd
Hong Kong S.A.R.
Cadenazzo is a reputation merchanizing firm and work closely with our factory partners, who locate in Mainland China. Our partners...
China Huasam Industry Co. Ltd
Yiwu, China
ZHEJIANG YIWU HUASAM INDUSTRY CO.,LTD is a manufacturer and supplier of body pierecing jewelry and fashion jewelry which are sold to all...
Cuff-daddy LLC.
North Potomac, MD
Cuff-Daddy is a cufflink retailer specializing in unique, high quality cufflinks not found in the United States. We source the best men's...
DiamondExchange
Melbourne, Australia
Diamond Exchange Ltd. shareholders and directors have collectively been involved in the industry for over 40 years. Previous background...
Faith Deal Exports
Delhi, India
We are a manufacturer and exporter of costume jewelery like neacklaces, breaclets, earrings, etc. We have our own manufacturing unit in...
Garuda Jewelry And Craft
burnaby, Canada
We are Canadian / USA manufacturer, direct importer and wholesaler, we import, export, wholesale jewelry, gift and home furnishing product,...
HeartStrings Enterprises
AL
Welcome to Heartstrings Enterprises, a leading wholesaler for monogrammed silver jewelry. Heartstrings is a family owned and operated business.
In The Pink Designs
FL
In The Pink Designs creates jewelry to proudly display its clients most treasured family photos. I feel privileged each time a client...
In Wholesale Jewelry
Blaine, wa
We retail and wholesale to the public with high quality sterling silver jewelry. Essentially silver specializes in Balinese sterling silver...
Jane Taylor Jewelry
rochester, mn
Jane Taylor began her business in 1994 with the intention of bringing heirloom quality, hand-made jewelry together with contemporary design.
Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia
Marlton, NJ
Jay Roberts Jewelers, Southern New Jersey’s number one Jeweler, has a retail website at www.jayrobertsjewelers.com featuring a wide...
Jesse James Trading Company
San Francisco, CA
Jesse James Trading Company (http://www.jessejamestrading.com), a wholesale jewelry showroom located in the exclusive San Francisco Jewelry...
Ka Fu Trading Co Ltd
Hong Kong S.A.R.
Ka Fu Trading Co., Ltd (KFT) is a Hong Kong based semi-precious stones company with more than 30 years of experiences in gemstones industry.
Kristen Eternity
CA
We are a B2B distributor specializing in wholesale handbags, purses, wholesale fashion jewelry and trendy costume accessories. We take...
KSG Wholesale Product jewelryrave.com
Bossard, Canada
Quality wholesale products include home accent, decoration collectible, distintive gift items, linen and fashion accessory, costume jewelry,...
Lolli by reincarnation
NY, NY
Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn. Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in...
Luriya
New York, NY
At Luriya, our professional staff is trained to provide a careful inspection of your valuables. With our extensive experience in the precious...
MyLynxx, LLC.
East Hanover, NJ
We love our dogs. They are the entire reason we created MyLynxx. Our family happily includes two American Pitbull Terriers and quite honestly,...
Needle Craft
delhi, India
The company has its own designing unit, employing the most innovative designers in the country. Our designing is unique and of finest quality,...
Nepalese Handicrafts
Kathmandu, Nepal
Nepalese Handicrafts has been dealing in handicraft for over 12 years. We specialize on artifacts...
Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry
Los Angeles, CA
The Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Collection is comprised mostly of one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces, and unique handmade chains, created...
Pasternak Findings
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Pasternak Findings is a privately owned company, held by Zeev and Martine Pasternak, who have been in the jewelry findings supply business...
Peggy Li Creations
San Francisco, CA
For over six years, Peggy has been designing and evolving her jewelry design that caught the attention of TV's Grey's Anatomy, Buffy, the...
Poko Tungsten INC.
shenzhen, China
Tungsten jewelery is a new and increasingly popular fashion in today's international jewelry market. Tungsten carbide is hypoallergenic,...
Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd.
New delhi, India
Djewels.org is India's Largest Online Diamond Jewelry Shopping Website with Thousands of Exclusive Designs. We are an Exporter, Manufacturer...
Pretty Peacock
At prettypeacock.com, we are not interested in creating a bauble that just matches the current outfit. We create tangible memories - treasured...
Quinting
Geneva, Switzerland
Quinting has assumed a place in history by conceptualizing and creating the first transparent wrist-watch which is unique worldwide.Quinting,...
San J Jewellery Limited
Hong Kong S.A.R.
San J Jewellery Limited was established in 1999, which providing vertical integration of business from design, production, assembly, export...
Seraphik
Jaipur, India
Seraphik is futuristic designs in gemstone diamond jewelry featuring bracelets, pendants, earrings, rings and necklaces. It is a statement...
Silver Source Wholesale Jewelry
Santa Monica, CA
Wholesale sterling silver jewelry including silver rings and earrings, with natural gemstones and cz. Imported worldwide. Finest quality,...
Companies 1 - 50 of 61
Page:
1
|
2
|
Next
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help