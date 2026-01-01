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Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, & Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Crysobel

Crysobel

Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted in...

Gold Company Profiles

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

NashGems is an international gemstone business specializing in natural sapphires and fine coloured gemstones, serving clients across the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe...

orientalpearls.net

orientalpearls.net

Cathaygems.com and Orientalpearls.net are divisions of C.D. Plus, Inc., a company incorporated in San Diego, California and a provider of freshwater pearls and pearl jewelry for years. We wholesale...

Company Profiles

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

Welcome to 925SILVER4U.COM, your official wholesale silver jewelry supplier. We don't want your money, we want your business! Read this to see what that means. Quality sterling silver jewelry is...

Aarti Jewels

Aarti Jewels

We manufacture and export diamond and gem studded jewelry in 10, 14 and 18K in yellow, white and other various metals. Produced with latest market trends AARTI JEWELS offers complete range of...

Aarushi's Array

Aarushi's Array

Aarushi’s Array, as the name suggests, connotes diversity in selection, and that is precisely what the company aims to provide. We, at Aarushi’s Array, are committed to providing a vast...

Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div)

Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div)

Advermark made a zealous entry into the industry as a quality manufacturer and exporter of exclusive handicrafts. The firm was incorporated in 1999 and, since then, we have made fruitful endeavors to...

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the healing power of gemstones, our jewelry is meant to enhance...

Amoretti Brothers

Amoretti Brothers

Amoretti Brothers offers exquisite home furnishing, giftware, home decoration and accessories. All our products are 100% handmade. Amoretti Brothers takes great pride in bringing you goods that marry...

Amy Peters' Studio

Amy Peters' Studio

Fun, Whimsical and Inspiring...Jewelry that holds special meaning for the wearer. Most of the jewelry designs are inscribed with an inspirational message, meant to create a connection for the...

Angel Blessed Gem & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd

Angel Blessed Gem & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd

A Ware House Of Gem Stones With The Blessing Of Heavenly Angel Importers & Exporters Of Precious & Semi Precious Stones (Diamond-Color Diamond, Ruby, Emerald, Sapphire & Many More) Rare...

Antiquorum

Antiquorum

Antiquorum [ www.antiquorum.com ] , the world's premier watch auctioneer, has carved its own unparalleled niche in the auction world by cultivating a thriving collector’s market for timepieces...

Apparel Candy

Apparel Candy

ApparelCandy.com established in 2007, is a wholesale clothing, jewelry, sunglasses, fashion accessories, cosmetics, perfume and fragrances, women’s plus size clothes distributor in Los Angeles,...

Apparel Deals

Apparel Deals

Apparel deals is one of the largest stores for wholesale clothing and accessories. We carry new products and items with the lowest price possible. We feature many popular tops, dresses, and...

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Direct distributor and wholesaler wholesale silver jewelry, sarong, beach wrap, summer clothing, women’s apparel, home accent, interior decoration, Indonesian arts crafts, garden décor, tribe...

Bazaarway.com

Bazaarway.com

Bazaarway is an online shop for Egyptian Gifts and merchandise. We are specified in Egyptian Handmade products, Egyptian Clothing, Egyptian Papyrus, Egyptian Jewelry and much more.

Beadnic Co., Ltd

Beadnic Co., Ltd

Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed. Shop now for the latest fashion jewelry trends.

Benz International Trading Co Ltd

Benz International Trading Co Ltd

We sell a wide range of over 7000 wholesale products from Bali, Lombok Indonesia - specifically Interior Design merchandise ( Buddha, Abstract Candle holder and etc). The Benz International Bali...

Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1982 "BEST LUCK" has grown to become one of the leading jewelry manufacturers of high quality and service in Thailand. Our creative designs have become the prime sources and spread through...

bestofbijoux.com

bestofbijoux.com

Wholesale Jewelry - USA & Martinique Wholesaler of gold and silver jewelry, fashion jewelry, wholesale gifts, wholesale giftware Act as a direct importer, wholesaler, carry gold, sterling silver...

C.D. Plus, Inc.

C.D. Plus, Inc.

A revolutionary way of doing business on line. Freshwater pearls and pearl jewelry direct from pearl farms in China, made by our skilled worker and sold directly to our customers at the lowest...

Cadenazzo & Cie Ltd

Cadenazzo & Cie Ltd

Cadenazzo is a reputation merchanizing firm and work closely with our factory partners, who locate in Mainland China.  Our partners are proud to be one of the leading manufacturers in the...

China Huasam Industry Co. Ltd

China Huasam Industry Co. Ltd

ZHEJIANG YIWU HUASAM INDUSTRY CO.,LTD is a manufacturer and supplier of body pierecing jewelry and fashion jewelry which are sold to all over foreign countries. The products are widely welcomed by...

Cuff-daddy LLC.

Cuff-daddy LLC.

Cuff-Daddy is a cufflink retailer specializing in unique, high quality cufflinks not found in the United States. We source the best men's cuff links and women's cufflinks and offer them at affordable...

DiamondExchange

DiamondExchange

Diamond Exchange Ltd. shareholders and directors have collectively been involved in the industry for over 40 years. Previous background include all aspects of the diamond trade from mining and retail...

Faith Deal Exports

Faith Deal Exports

We are a manufacturer and exporter of costume jewelery like neacklaces, breaclets, earrings, etc. We have our own manufacturing unit in Delhi India so our quality is the best; delevery are very...

Garuda Jewelry And Craft

Garuda Jewelry And Craft

We are Canadian / USA manufacturer, direct importer and wholesaler, we import, export, wholesale jewelry, gift and home furnishing product, beach wear clothing. Our wholesale distribution head...

HeartStrings Enterprises

HeartStrings Enterprises

Welcome to Heartstrings Enterprises, a leading wholesaler for monogrammed silver jewelry. Heartstrings is a family owned and operated business. We strive to continually update our jewelry and gifts...

In The Pink Designs

In The Pink Designs

In The Pink Designs creates jewelry to proudly display its clients most treasured family photos. I feel privileged each time a client places an order with us. I know that they are not just...

In Wholesale Jewelry

In Wholesale Jewelry

We retail and wholesale to the public with high quality sterling silver jewelry. Essentially silver specializes in Balinese sterling silver jewelry and related products from around the world. In...

Jane Taylor Jewelry

Jane Taylor Jewelry

Jane Taylor began her business in 1994 with the intention of bringing heirloom quality, hand-made jewelry together with contemporary design. The result has been exquisite, wearable and timeless...

Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia

Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia

Jay Roberts Jewelers, Southern New Jersey’s number one Jeweler, has a retail website at www.jayrobertsjewelers.com featuring a wide range of fine Swiss watches and top designer jewelry...

Jesse James Trading Company

Jesse James Trading Company

Jesse James Trading Company (http://www.jessejamestrading.com), a wholesale jewelry showroom located in the exclusive San Francisco Jewelry Center, offers a fantastic collection of sterling silver...

Ka Fu Trading Co Ltd

Ka Fu Trading Co Ltd

Ka Fu Trading Co., Ltd (KFT) is a Hong Kong based semi-precious stones company with more than 30 years of experiences in gemstones industry. Our goals is to provide high quality imported gemstones...

Kristen Eternity

Kristen Eternity

We are a B2B distributor specializing in wholesale handbags, purses, wholesale fashion jewelry and trendy costume accessories. We take pride in providing great customer service and offer secure...

KSG Wholesale Product jewelryrave.com

KSG Wholesale Product jewelryrave.com

Quality wholesale products include home accent, decoration collectible, distintive gift items, linen and fashion accessory, costume jewelry, and hair accessory. We wholesale product to indepndent...

Lolli by reincarnation

Lolli by reincarnation

Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn.  Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in at least 30 different styles. 

Luriya

Luriya

At Luriya, our professional staff is trained to provide a careful inspection of your valuables. With our extensive experience in the precious metals, diamonds and luxury watch industries, selling...

MyLynxx, LLC.

MyLynxx, LLC.

We love our dogs. They are the entire reason we created MyLynxx. Our family happily includes two American Pitbull Terriers and quite honestly, we believe they only deserve the best – especially...

Needle Craft

Needle Craft

The company has its own designing unit, employing the most innovative designers in the country. Our designing is unique and of finest quality, which has made a mark in the international...

Nepalese Handicrafts

Nepalese Handicrafts

Nepalese Handicrafts has been dealing in handicraft for over 12 years. We specialize on artifacts like Wooden / Metal Crafts, Main...

Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry

Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry

The Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Collection is comprised mostly of one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces, and unique handmade chains, created from Platinum, 22k, or a combination of carefully mixed...

Pasternak Findings

Pasternak Findings

Pasternak Findings is a privately owned company, held by Zeev and Martine Pasternak, who have been in the jewelry findings supply business for more than 20 years. Pasternak Findings is the...

Peggy Li Creations

Peggy Li Creations

For over six years, Peggy has been designing and evolving her jewelry design that caught the attention of TV's Grey's Anatomy, Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, CSI: Miami and publications such as Oprah...

Poko Tungsten INC.

Poko Tungsten INC.

Tungsten jewelery is a new and increasingly popular fashion in today's international jewelry market. Tungsten carbide is hypoallergenic, chemically insert and therefore will not oxidize, cause...

Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd.

Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd.

Djewels.org is India's Largest Online Diamond Jewelry Shopping Website with Thousands of Exclusive Designs. We are an Exporter, Manufacturer and Wholesaler of high quality Certified loose Diamonds...

Pretty Peacock

Pretty Peacock

At prettypeacock.com, we are not interested in creating a bauble that just matches the current outfit. We create tangible memories - treasured keepsakes meant to last a lifetime. Rest assured in...

Quinting

Quinting

Quinting has assumed a place in history by conceptualizing and creating the first transparent wrist-watch which is unique worldwide.Quinting, founded in 1993, was the brainchild of four Swiss...

San J Jewellery Limited

San J Jewellery Limited

San J Jewellery Limited was established in 1999, which providing vertical integration of business from design, production, assembly, export and wholesale distribution of all kinds of Jewellery...

Seraphik

Seraphik

Seraphik is futuristic designs in gemstone diamond jewelry featuring bracelets, pendants, earrings, rings and necklaces. It is a statement of your exquisite taste and urge to be different stunningly...

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