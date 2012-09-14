|
5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$35.00 - Product
Aligns the spine for better sleeping posture while reducing neck, back and joint pain. Perfect for pregnancy or recovering from surgery.
Affinia Wellness Spa at The Benjamin Hotel New York, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
Service
A sophisticated urban day spa
for your total well being
Affinia Wellness Spa provides a peaceful haven to restore harmony and balance, cultivating health and well being from within. Our professionally...
Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$29.00 - Product
Folic Acid
Daily Multi aromatherapy spray. A balanced vitamin supplement. Taken orally.
Sleep Ease
Sleep Ease aromatherapy spray for a restful night. Taken orally.
Stress Less
Stress Less aromatherapy...
Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$26.00 - Product
Reflexology sandals utilize acupressure to provide comfort and improve circulation as you walk.
small
medium
large
xlarge
Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$85.00 - Product
Hi-tech silvertone alarm clock by Philip Stein features digital display and a black velvet-lined travel case.
Boathouse Wine & Grill Restaurant, from Boathouse Resort
Service
Internationally renowned gourmet restaurant directly on Kata Beach with a sun-kissed beachfront terrace, open air veranda, and an extensive award winning wine cellar. Feast on delicious European and authentic...
Boathouse Wine Cellar, from Boathouse Resort
Service
The Boathouse Wine and Grill Restaurant wine list has been repeatedly honored with the Award of Excellence. In 2005 we have added a vertical selection of Prestige Wines. "You don’t have to go...
Cinnamon Grand Colombo, from Escape Holidays
Product
The Cinnamon Grand Colombo is considered “The Gold Standard” of city hotels in Sri Lanka. With its unique blend of modern and plush comforts – the hotel is considered the epitome of Luxury...
Hotel, from Western Inn
Service
The hotel is located in San Diego close to all major attractions. All rooms comes with free wireless internet, coffee maker, iron and a free Con't Breakfast. For more information go to westerninn.com
Kingston Plantation Condo, from KingstonVacation.com
$0.00 - Product
This is a gorgeous Brighton Tower oceanfront condo with a fabulous southern view. New to the rental program, the unit is only four years old. The expansive kitchen has granite countertops while the large...
Maldives Resorts, from Escape Holidays
Service
Maldives hotel and resort reservations are made easy through Sri Lanka and Maldives. Whether you want a Water Bungelow, an elegant Ocean Villa, an exclusive celebrity suite or a private aqua room –...
Mom Tri's Boathouse, from Boathouse Resort
Service
Mom Tri’s Boathouse Phuket, Thailand, with thirty-six Superior Guest Rooms and Suites is located directly on breathtaking Kata Beach. The Boathouse has created its own distinctive style of hospitality...
Ocean 50 and Fin Bar at The Benjamin Hotel New York, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$0.00 - Product
Sample Ocean 50, The Benjamin's stylish new seafood restaurant. Enjoy an upscale yet relaxed atmosphere with sophisticated decor and whimsical sea-themed design accents. The menu of daily fish market offerings...
Seven Stars Award, from Seven Stars
Service
Recognition for your latest accomplishment:
Hotels, resorts and restaurants are constantly improving by redecorating and or implementing the latest innovations. You want the world to know that you have...
Shower Caddy, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$450.00 - Product
Chrome-plated caddy features shaving mirror with magnification on one side, 2 wire amenity baskets and soap dish. Accessories can be adjusted to any position on the bar. Installation hardware included.
Sri Lanka Hotels, from Escape Holidays
Service
Sri Lanka hotel and resort reservations are made easy through Sri Lanka and Maldives. The best Sri Lankan hotels island-wide! Whether you want a beach hotel, an elegant five star city hotel, an exclusive...
The Benjamin Hotel Stuffed Bear, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$12.00 - Product
Our honey-brown bear is bound to delight, whether as a decoration or a cuddly travel companion.
The Snore-No-More Pillow, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$45.00 - Product
Reduces snoring to promote a deeper more restful sleep by elevating the chin from the chest, keeping the airway open.