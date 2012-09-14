|
|
|
|
5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$35.00
Aligns the spine for better sleeping posture while reducing neck, back and joint pain. Perfect for pregnancy or recovering from surgery.
|
|
|
|
Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$29.00
Folic Acid
Daily Multi aromatherapy spray. A balanced vitamin supplement. Taken orally.
Sleep Ease
Sleep Ease aromatherapy spray for a restful night. Taken orally.
Stress Less
Stress Less aromatherapy...
|
|
|
|
Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$26.00
Reflexology sandals utilize acupressure to provide comfort and improve circulation as you walk.
small
medium
large
xlarge
|
|
|
|
Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$85.00
Hi-tech silvertone alarm clock by Philip Stein features digital display and a black velvet-lined travel case.
|
|
|
|
Cinnamon Grand Colombo, from Escape Holidays
The Cinnamon Grand Colombo is considered “The Gold Standard” of city hotels in Sri Lanka. With its unique blend of modern and plush comforts – the hotel is considered the epitome of Luxury...
|
|
|
|
Kingston Plantation Condo, from KingstonVacation.com
$0.00
This is a gorgeous Brighton Tower oceanfront condo with a fabulous southern view. New to the rental program, the unit is only four years old. The expansive kitchen has granite countertops while the large...
|
|
|
|
Ocean 50 and Fin Bar at The Benjamin Hotel New York, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$0.00
Sample Ocean 50, The Benjamin's stylish new seafood restaurant. Enjoy an upscale yet relaxed atmosphere with sophisticated decor and whimsical sea-themed design accents. The menu of daily fish market offerings...
|
|
|
|
Shower Caddy, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$450.00
Chrome-plated caddy features shaving mirror with magnification on one side, 2 wire amenity baskets and soap dish. Accessories can be adjusted to any position on the bar. Installation hardware included.
|
|
|
|
The Benjamin Hotel Stuffed Bear, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$12.00
Our honey-brown bear is bound to delight, whether as a decoration or a cuddly travel companion.
|
|
|
|
The Snore-No-More Pillow, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$45.00
Reduces snoring to promote a deeper more restful sleep by elevating the chin from the chest, keeping the airway open.