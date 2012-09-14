PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Lodging & Hospitality > Hotels
 
Hotels
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Hotels
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Bayfront Westcott House Bed and Breakfast Bayfront Westcott House Bed and Breakfas... St. Augustine, FL
Dream It, Love It; Book It, Live It! History, mystery, and romance are what bring people to St. Augustine, FL. Its dreamy historic downtown location on the water, vintage charm, stellar customer... 
Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour West End, Bahamas, The
Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour combines Bahamian charm and luxury, Old Bahama Bay features 72 spacious beachfront Resort Condo suites, a 62 slip full service marina, oceanfront pool,... 
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
AD1Global AD1Global Hollywood, FL
AD1Global is a hospitality company. 
Napa Valley Hotels Napa Valley Hotels Springfield, MO
Napa Valley Hotels is a one-stop vacation planning destination. Napa Valley visitors can book and plan a vacation online by either selecting... 
OTO Development OTO Development Spartanburg, SC
OTO Development -- a Johnson Management company based in Spartanburg SC -- is an award-winning, fast-growing hotel development and management... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Balneario De Archena Balneario De Archena Spain
The Spa Hotel & Resort Balneario de Archena is a thermal complex covering more than 200,000 m2 located in the Murcia province, Spain. 
Boathouse Resort Boathouse Resort T. Karon, Thailand
Gourmet lifestyle beach resort property located directly on the Andaman Sea coast with the finest accomodations, residences, gourmet restaurnats,... 
Carlson Companies, Inc. Carlson Companies, Inc. Minnetonka, MN
Carlson Companies is a global leader in the marketing, travel, and hospitality industries. Among the names in the Carlson family of brands... 
Craig y Nos Castle Craig y Nos Castle Swansea Valley, United Kingdom
Craig y Nos Castle in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales is a popular Welsh Castle Wedding Venue hosting up to 85 weddings a year. Each wedding... 
Embassy Suites Tempe Embassy Suites Tempe Tempe, AZ
The Embassy Suites Phoenix-Tempe is the only full-service, all-suite hotel in Tempe, Arizona. Close to Sky Harbor Airport and Arizona State... 
Escape Holidays Escape Holidays Colombo, Sri Lanka
Escape Holidays is a Sri Lankan based tour operator created to cater for the booming tourism industries in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The... 
Garden Inn and Suites JFK hotel Garden Inn and Suites JFK hotel Jamaica, NY
The Garden Inn and Suites JFK hotel is located just a few miles away from JFK airport. Take advantage of our complimentary airport shuttle... 
Hamanasi Belize Hotel & Resort Hamanasi Belize Hotel & Resort Dangriga, Belize
Named Belize Hotel of the Year in 2009 by the Belize Tourism Board, Hamanasi is an ideal Belize resort located on a beachside private nature... 
Hampton Inn Pennsville Hampton Inn Pennsville Pennsville, NJ
The Hampton Inn Pennsville is located in an easily accessible area of Southern New Jersey within close proximity to Philadelphia, Wilmington... 
Hotel Vulcano Terme Hotel Vulcano Terme NAPLES, Italy
S.Angelo, a little harbour for fishermen, at the south of the Island of Ischia, characteristic because it’s for pedestrians only,... 
Indian Hills Inn, Taos Plaza Indian Hills Inn, Taos Plaza Taos, NM
Indian Hills Inn, Taos Plaza serves Taos Lodging needs since the early 1900's. Known by Guests for Location, Quality, Service, Value. ... 
Island Residences Club, Inc Island Residences Club, Inc Williamsburg, VA
Island Residences Club, Inc is a hotel and resort company that owns vacation rights to villas in Bali in Indonesia.  
Ka Hale O Luina Ka Hale O Luina KALAHEO, HI
The most unique luxury reterat  on the Garden Island  offers romance and luxuries matching the finest upscale Hawaiian hotels:... 
KingstonVacation.com KingstonVacation.com
KingstonVacation.com provides direct from owner pricing for Kingston Plantation Condo and Villa rentals. Units include 3BR / 3BA Direct... 
Lato Boutique Hotel Lato Boutique Hotel Heraklion, Greece
LATO Boutique Hotel, having a capacity of 53 rooms and 5 suites, first operated in 1978, went through three major renovations from 1994... 
Parkside Family Inn & Suites Parkside Family Inn & Suites Flagstaff, Az
Parkside Inns, Hotels, Resorts and Suites are designed to meet all of your travel needs in business and leisure destinations. Count on Parkside... 
Resorts West Resorts West Park City, UT
Established in 1999, Resorts West offers luxury accommodations and comprehensive guest services at the resort areas of Deer Valley®,... 
Romecityapartments snc Romecityapartments snc Rome, Italy
Romecityapartments offers a wide range of central apartments in Rome. All our Rome apartments are provided with kitchen and they are suitable... 
Sand Dollar Condominium Resort, Bonaire Sand Dollar Condominium Resort, Bonaire Bonaire, Netherlands Antilles
Sand Dollar Condominium Resort, Bonaire Condos and More. Biggest Rooms on Bonaire. Diver's Paradise. *FREE condo nights * FREE diving... 
Seaview Marriott Seaview Marriott Atlantic City, NJ
The Seaview Marriott Resort & Spa is the landmark choice of New Jersey Shore hotels, offering a sanctuary of gentility for all of your... 
Seven Stars Seven Stars Montauk, NY
Our Seven Stars™ teams travel around the world and review the finest establishments and products for you, comparing these on a basis... 
Shutters Hotel On The Beach Shutters Hotel On The Beach
Shutters On The Beach is the Leading lady of the Pacific Coast, evoking a sense of comfortable luxury that one might experience at a magnificent... 
The Benjamin Hotel New York The Benjamin Hotel New York New York, NY
As you approach its doors, it is apparent that you are about to enter a truly special place – it is The Benjamin. In a classic 1927 building... 
The Kincoed Hotel The Kincoed Hotel Llandrindod wells, United Kingdom
A boutique hotel in The 'heart of Wales' good access point for doing business with London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardif... 
The Maya Hotel The Maya Hotel Jalandhar, India
For a luxury hotel in Jalandhar and Chandigarh India, Maya Hotels offers business travel lodging and Punjab India accommodations 
The Russell Hotel The Russell Hotel Sydney, Australia
The boutique hotel for the well-travelled seeking a special experience, The Russell stands out for sheer warmth of character. In a city... 
The Samaya Seminyak Bali The Samaya Seminyak Bali
A small, beautiful, luxurious resort on the beach, situated on the quiet side of Seminyak Beach and bordered by The Indian Ocean, The Samaya... 
Viet Value Travel Co., Ltd Viet Value Travel Co., Ltd Hanoi, Vietnam
Viet Value Travel (VVT) is a premium local tour operator based in Hanoi, Vietnam. It was founded in 2004 by Mr. Nguyen Dinh Tuan who has... 
Vita Vie Retreat Vita Vie Retreat Pompano Beach, FL
Vita Vie Retreat provides fitness retreats and vacations for individuals and groups. Choose one of our private weight loss retreats or beach... 
Western Inn Western Inn San Diego, CA
Western Inn Old Town located in San Diego located to all major attraction and MCRD. The hotel was awarded the Green lodging by the State... 
Companies 1 - 35 of 35 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help