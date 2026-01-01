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Cancun All Inclusive

Cancun All Inclusive

Cancun All Inclusive is a destination-focused travel platform created to guide travelers through the huge and diverse world of Cancun all inclusive resorts, offering expert insights, curated resort...

Day Dream Hub.com LLC

Day Dream Hub.com LLC

We at DayDreamHub.com specialize in the demand for transit and day use throughout Asia, especially for travelers waiting for long layovers. We provide a refreshing experience after an early morning...

Napa Valley Hotels

Napa Valley Hotels

Napa Valley Hotels is a one-stop vacation planning destination. Napa Valley visitors can book and plan a vacation online by either selecting a pre-made vacation package with hotel and activities or...

Company Profiles

Balneario De Archena

Balneario De Archena

The Spa Hotel & Resort Balneario de Archena is a thermal complex covering more than 200,000 m2 located in the Murcia province, Spain. It is situated in Valle del Ricote, a privileged natural...

Boathouse Resort

Boathouse Resort

Gourmet lifestyle beach resort property located directly on the Andaman Sea coast with the finest accomodations, residences, gourmet restaurnats, award winning wine cellars, an art gallery, a day...

Carlson Companies, Inc.

Carlson Companies, Inc.

Carlson Companies is a global leader in the marketing, travel, and hospitality industries. Among the names in the Carlson family of brands and services are: Regent International Hotels ®;...

Craig y Nos Castle

Craig y Nos Castle

Craig y Nos Castle in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales is a popular Welsh Castle Wedding Venue hosting up to 85 weddings a year. Each wedding takes the castle exclusively, so only one wedding is...

Embassy Suites Tempe

Embassy Suites Tempe

The Embassy Suites Phoenix-Tempe is the only full-service, all-suite hotel in Tempe, Arizona. Close to Sky Harbor Airport and Arizona State University, The Embassy Suites Tempe has been the first...

Escape Holidays

Escape Holidays

Escape Holidays is a Sri Lankan based tour operator created to cater for the booming tourism industries in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The concept of Escape Holidays is to provide consumers with a...

Garden Inn and Suites JFK hotel

Garden Inn and Suites JFK hotel

The Garden Inn and Suites JFK hotel is located just a few miles away from JFK airport. Take advantage of our complimentary airport shuttle to make your traveling plans easy and convenient. Not only...

Hamanasi Belize Hotel & Resort

Hamanasi Belize Hotel & Resort

Named Belize Hotel of the Year in 2009 by the Belize Tourism Board, Hamanasi is an ideal Belize resort located on a beachside private nature reserve, offering casual elegance & fine dining in a...

Hampton Inn Pennsville

Hampton Inn Pennsville

The Hampton Inn Pennsville is located in an easily accessible area of Southern New Jersey within close proximity to Philadelphia, Wilmington and area shore points.   The hotel offers...

Hotel Vulcano Terme

Hotel Vulcano Terme

S.Angelo, a little harbour for fishermen, at the south of the Island of Ischia, characteristic because it’s for pedestrians only, the natural beauty of the Fumarole Beach (natural, hot, spring...

Indian Hills Inn, Taos Plaza

Indian Hills Inn, Taos Plaza

Indian Hills Inn, Taos Plaza serves Taos Lodging needs since the early 1900's. Known by Guests for Location, Quality, Service, Value. Conveniently located in downtown Taos, the Inn is within...

Island Residences Club, Inc

Island Residences Club, Inc

Island Residences Club, Inc is a hotel and resort company that owns vacation rights to villas in Bali in Indonesia. 

Ka Hale O Luina

Ka Hale O Luina

The most unique luxury reterat  on the Garden Island  offers romance and luxuries matching the finest upscale Hawaiian hotels: full spa service in the privacy of a luxurious villa,...

KingstonVacation.com

KingstonVacation.com

KingstonVacation.com provides direct from owner pricing for Kingston Plantation Condo and Villa rentals. Units include 3BR / 3BA Direct Oceanfront View condo in the Brighton Tower, and 2BR / 2 BA St.

Lato Boutique Hotel

Lato Boutique Hotel

LATO Boutique Hotel, having a capacity of 53 rooms and 5 suites, first operated in 1978, went through three major renovations from 1994 to 2002, when it was finally expanded. Operating all year...

Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour

Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour

Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour combines Bahamian charm and luxury, Old Bahama Bay features 72 spacious beachfront Resort Condo suites, a 62 slip full service marina, oceanfront pool, on...

Parkside Family Inn & Suites

Parkside Family Inn & Suites

Parkside Inns, Hotels, Resorts and Suites are designed to meet all of your travel needs in business and leisure destinations. Count on Parkside for comfortable, clean accommodations at affordable...

Resorts West

Resorts West

Established in 1999, Resorts West offers luxury accommodations and comprehensive guest services at the resort areas of Deer Valley®, Park City and Sundance, Utah. Properties range from 2-bedroom...

Romecityapartments snc

Romecityapartments snc

Romecityapartments offers a wide range of central apartments in Rome. All our Rome apartments are provided with kitchen and they are suitable both for business and leisure stays. We manage over 150...

Sand Dollar Condominium Resort, Bonaire

Sand Dollar Condominium Resort, Bonaire

Sand Dollar Condominium Resort, Bonaire Condos and More. Biggest Rooms on Bonaire. Diver's Paradise. *FREE condo nights * FREE diving * FREE Nitrox Upgrade! Sand Dollar Condo Resort Special...

Seaview Marriott

Seaview Marriott

The Seaview Marriott Resort & Spa is the landmark choice of New Jersey Shore hotels, offering a sanctuary of gentility for all of your meeting and travel needs. Located just minutes from the...

Seven Stars

Seven Stars

Our Seven Stars™ teams travel around the world and review the finest establishments and products for you, comparing these on a basis of World Level Perfection™. Now these establishments...

Shutters Hotel On The Beach

Shutters Hotel On The Beach

Shutters On The Beach is the Leading lady of the Pacific Coast, evoking a sense of comfortable luxury that one might experience at a magnificent , yet unpretentious beach home, just minutes from the...

The Benjamin Hotel New York

The Benjamin Hotel New York

As you approach its doors, it is apparent that you are about to enter a truly special place – it is The Benjamin. In a classic 1927 building carefully restored to its original grandeur, The...

The Kincoed Hotel

The Kincoed Hotel

A boutique hotel in The 'heart of Wales' good access point for doing business with London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardif and Swansea.  Great food, comfortable with WiFi.

The Maya Hotel

The Maya Hotel

For a luxury hotel in Jalandhar and Chandigarh India, Maya Hotels offers business travel lodging and Punjab India accommodations

The Russell Hotel

The Russell Hotel

The boutique hotel for the well-travelled seeking a special experience, The Russell stands out for sheer warmth of character. In a city that's characterised by breathtaking modern architecture, The...

The Samaya Seminyak Bali

The Samaya Seminyak Bali

A small, beautiful, luxurious resort on the beach, situated on the quiet side of Seminyak Beach and bordered by The Indian Ocean, The Samaya Seminyak - Bali is set amidst lush tropical gardens and...

Viet Value Travel Co., Ltd

Viet Value Travel Co., Ltd

Viet Value Travel (VVT) is a premium local tour operator based in Hanoi, Vietnam. It was founded in 2004 by Mr. Nguyen Dinh Tuan who has worked in tourism for more than 10 years. Viet Value Travel...

Vita Vie Retreat

Vita Vie Retreat

Vita Vie Retreat provides fitness retreats and vacations for individuals and groups. Choose one of our private weight loss retreats or beach boot camp. You're sure to get revived with our healthy...

Western Inn

Western Inn

Western Inn Old Town located in San Diego located to all major attraction and MCRD. The hotel was awarded the Green lodging by the State of CA and is alot of pride in saving our home. All rooms are...

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