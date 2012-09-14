|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ad Dynamo + Premium Marketplace, from Ad Dynamo International
Service
The Ad Dynamo + premium marketplace is Ad Dynamo's Real Time Bidding display advertising product. Seamlessly linked ad agencies to premium sites, Ad Dynamo + enables live CPM bidding of guaranteed placements...
|
|
|
|
AdReady, from CPXi
Product
AdReady provides best-in-class programmatic technology and managed media services to brands, agencies, publishers and marketers. Our clients are able to drive efficient and effective digital ad campaigns...
|
|
|
|
Advertising Balloons, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
1-800-GREAT AD specializes in all types of Advertising Balloons. Whether you are looking for a standard helium blimp, inflatable product replica or a custom shaped balloon with your logo, rest assured...
|
|
|
|
Air Dancers, Sky Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
Outdoor Air Dancers (also known as Sky Dancers, Wind Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets) add excitement with the body and arms flying in all directions. If you want to attract people this is the way to do...
|
|
|
|
Banners, Vinyl Banners, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
Banners for big thinkers! Customize your banners to make a statement. Get noticed!!! Add your company logo and visually stimulate your customers with digital banner's from 1-800-GREAT AD!
|
|
|
|
bRealTime, from CPXi
Service
bRealTime leverages a decade of digital inventory monetization experience, vast scalable relationships with quality content publishers and legacy-level integration with virtually every ad serving platform...
|
|
|
|
Consumed Media, from CPXi
Product
Consumed Media creates content designed for the today’s digital media ecosystem. This content is designed to ‘find’ targeted users inline with their specific content consumption behaviors,...
|
|
|
|
Contextual Advertising - Mobile, from Ad Dynamo International
Service
Advertisers can reach audiences on their mobile handsets with Ad Dynamo's mobile offering. Similar to its online advertising service, mobile ads are embedded within relevant mobile sites and apps.
In...
|
|
|
|
Contextual Advertising - Online, from Ad Dynamo International
Service
Ad Dynamo's core offering is its online contextual advertising. Advertisers, reach relevant customers instantly by associating keywords and bids with your ads, which Ad Dynamo serves amongst its most relevant...
|
|
|
|
Corporate Event Planning and Management, from EventPro
Service
Defer all planning and arrangements for public relations, conferences, trade shows and traning events without adding to the stress of already over-worked corporate staff. Responsibility for single events...
|
|
|
|
Fleet Vehicle Graphics/ Wraps, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
Transform your fleet, your showroom, your building, your service dept or your surroundings into a marketing sensation. Larger than life images. Think competitive advantage. Think big. Turn the scenery...
|
|
|
|
Helium Blimps/ Spheres, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
13', 17' & 20' PVC HELIUM BLIMP
Our vinyl helium blimps are manufactured from polyvinylchloride (PVC) fabric made with a UV inhibitor in the material to protect it from fading.
This specially manufactured...
|
|
|
|
Human Directionals/ Sign Spinners, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
Those "Human Arrows" directing drivers to your retail store have proven to be wildly effective among the biggest user groups.
The dancing, twirling, sign- flippers originally know as "Human...
|
|
|
|
Inflatable Product Replicas, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
We use only the finest quality materials in our manufacturing process. We are constantly asking the question, "How much is your image worth?" the obvious answers is, "PRICELESS". all...
|
|
|
|
Large Format Digital Printing, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
Transform Your Surroundings Into a Powerful Selling Machine!
You're only limited by your imagination. Large format digital graphics can breathe life into tired, outdated surroundings. Advertise on old...
|
|
|
|
Metal Sign Letters, from Letter & Logo Source
Product
We can create metal letters and custom logos that can make a bold statement for your company name, your tagline, and your image.
|
|
|
|
Mobile Marketing Equipment, from EventPro
Product
Customized trailers, RVs, buses and other types of trucks designed and built for marketing, public relations and training events. Available either new or refurbished, for rental or purchase, these mobile...
|
|
|
|
Mobile Outdoor Advertising/ Mobile Billboards, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
At 1-800-GREAT AD, our Big Thinkers Pledge permeates everything we do. Our mammoth fleet of Mobile Billboard Trucks gets HUGE Results! In fact, we invite all our customers to go on a "ride along"...
|
|
|
|
Parking Lot Displays/ Pennants, Flags, and Cloud Busters, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
Are you looking to spruce up your parking lot? Need to get ready for a big sale or promotion? If so try our vast selection of parking lot decorations and parking lot displays.
Our promotional pennents,...
|
|
|
|
Plastic Sign Letters, from Letter & Logo Source
Product
We can create plastic letters and custom logos that can make a bold statement for your company name, your tagline, and your image.
|
|
|
|
SEO, from SoMe Connect
Service
We offer SEO + content marketing services to our clients, including, search engine optimization, content creation, design, and other services to produce content for distribution.