Products & Services

Within Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events

Products & Services

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons

Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Training on your own might not keep you on the right track, our Experience Professional Tennis Coaches will guide...

Adult Swimming Lessons

Adult Swimming Lessons

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

An adult’s body build is different than children. With full grown muscles and bones, adults tend to pick up swimming skills faster and easier. Hence, our adult swimming lessons are designed to...

Baby Swimming Lessons

Baby Swimming Lessons

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

Every new born baby has the potential to become a water baby, and the sooner a child discovers the freedom of buoyancy and underwater swimming, the more relaxed and independent he or she will become.

Banana Buttermilk Bread and a Sabbath Shake

Banana Buttermilk Bread and a Sabbath Shake

Curse Buster Sound

$0.75Product

Awesome sax tracks by saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin Brown A professional saxophonist with 40 years of experience. Kevin has toured all over Europe, the United States, and Canada. His...

Bookings, Management, Promotions

Bookings, Management, Promotions

Toxic Entertainment Unlimited

Service

Toxic Entertainment Unlimited is a full service entertainment company covering all facets of the entertainment industry. We can assist with everything from bookings to promotions, management,...

Corporate Videos

Corporate Videos

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Visit Glazen.com and click on our Work tab for our portfolio. Fundraising for a non-profit? Our non-profit work is best defined by the emotional images and messaging in our Children's Rights video.

Corporate Web Spots

Corporate Web Spots

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Corporate Web Spots are short, creative videos that persuade, inspire and educate your audience quickly and effectively. Placed on your web site landing pages to reach target audiences, Corporate Web...

Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons

Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons

Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Get into groups and be Motivated, Blow Away Stress, Enjoy Tennis More and Broaden Your Circle by meeting others...

Internet Marketing for the Blind, and Physically Handicapped

Internet Marketing for the Blind, and Physically Handicapped

Curse Buster Sound

$0.00Service

I Once Was Blind, But Now Can See! Veretekk Now Accessible To The Visually Impaired... As part of an ongoing corporate initiative, we have completed adjustments to all of the Portal Control...

Kids Tennis Lessons

Kids Tennis Lessons

Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Kids Tennis Lessons offers 3 Levels Beginner - Intermediate - Advanced The objectives of Kids lessons are to generate strong interest in children so they will continue to excel in the sports of...

Ladies Tennis Lessons

Ladies Tennis Lessons

Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Ladies Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced The lessons are taught by passionate and patient tennis coaches who has years of coaching experiences. With clear and...

Like Yahweh's Heart-Track download

Like Yahweh's Heart-Track download

Curse Buster Sound

$0.75Product

Awesome sax tracks by saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin Brown A professional saxophonist with 40 years of experience. Kevin has toured all over Europe, the United States, and Canada. His...

Make The Connection-Track download

Make The Connection-Track download

Curse Buster Sound

$0.75Product

Awesome sax tracks by saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin Brown A professional saxophonist with 40 years of experience. Kevin has toured all over Europe, the United States, and Canada. His goals are to...

Sax Tracks

Sax Tracks

Curse Buster Sound

$35.00Service

Sax Tracks: from saxophonist, Kevin Brown. Contact Kevin if you need some sax tracks for your songs, or CD's. Contact Kevin for prices on whole CD projects. "If I could do only one thing...

Stadium-based restroom advertising

Stadium-based restroom advertising

InStadium

Service

InStadium partners with over 25 Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Football League (NFL) stadiums to provide advertising solutions to national and local advertisers. InStadium’s unique sports...

Stand Firm-Track download

Stand Firm-Track download

Curse Buster Sound

$0.75Product

Awesome sax tracks by saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin Brown A professional saxophonist with 40 years of experience. Kevin has toured all over Europe, the United States, and Canada. His goals are to...

Swimming Lessons For Kids

Swimming Lessons For Kids

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

Swimming lessons for kids focus on both water survival skills and swimming skills. They are designed according to Singapore Sports Council’s SwimSafer programme. This programme consists of 6...

Swimming Lessons For Ladies

Swimming Lessons For Ladies

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

There is the ability for a female instructor to work with a woman's body in mind. The body of the average woman is radically different from the body of an average man. In fact the body fat that a...

Toddler Swimming Lessons

Toddler Swimming Lessons

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

Young children have no fear of water. This is an advantage for them as they can master the swimming skills extremely quickly. However, there is also a disadvantage as they could be drown easily if...

Voice Over

Voice Over

D.C. Douglas

Service

Commercials, Corporate Training Videos, Powerpoint Narration, Infomercials, Automotive & Political, cartoon characters, event announcer, hard & soft sell -- you name it. L.A. Voiceover pro...

Welcome Home-Track download

Welcome Home-Track download

Curse Buster Sound

$0.75Product

Awesome sax tracks by saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin Brown A professional saxophonist with 40 years of experience. Kevin has toured all over Europe, the United States, and Canada. His...

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