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Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events

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Gold Company Profiles

Boca International Jewish Film Festival,

Boca International Jewish Film Festival,

About The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival The mission of the Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought-provoking...

Payken

Payken

https://payken.io

Toni Seawright

Toni Seawright

Toni Seawright Music & Entertainment Did you know that some of the most innovative and diversified Pop/Rock/HipHop artists are located right here In the heart of NYC? The problem is they...

Company Profiles

ActiveMusic

ActiveMusic

ActiveMusic is a non-profit production and media event company that raises money for effective non-profits that support environmental, health, social justice, and education causes. It...

AMW Group

AMW Group

AMW® is a software and marketing company building AI-powered tools and trained AI agents for modern businesses. Alongside our software suite, we help founders, brands, and creators implement AI...

Arts Resources for the Tri-State

Arts Resources for the Tri-State

Our Mission: To promote and facilitate performing and fine arts in the Tri-State Region through education connecting arts to literacy and enrichment programs. To provide a center for performance,...

Bay Area Pros

Bay Area Pros

GO GLOBAL™ | BAY AREA PROS is a pint-sized Public Relations, Business Consulting and Professional Services firm that engages audiences through the creation and delivery of strategic marketing,...

Black Pepper Event Planning

Black Pepper Event Planning

Today, more and more companies are hosting events locally, within a corporate region, or in another state. Anytime people gather, regardless of their purpose, someone is needed to oversee the details...

Boston Motion Picture Awards

Boston Motion Picture Awards

The Boston Motion Picture Awards is the growing international film competition that provides money, goods, services, and exposure to up-and-coming independent filmmakers.

China Finance Centre

China Finance Centre

China Finance Centre is a first of its kind exposition, conference center combining multimedia elements including television, print and Internet designed to increase business, trade and commerce...

Cleveland SC

Cleveland SC

Cleveland Soccer Club (SC) is a Semi-Professional, Men’s soccer team that competes in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). The team is comprised of some of the best soccer talent that...

Creative BackStage

Creative BackStage

Creative production services: Lighting, Sound, Video, Staging. From small events to large special events. Promotions, concerts, corporate events, sporting events, production managment, consulting,...

Cueball Records

Cueball Records

Record label of indie, alt-pop sensation russell wolff. Bipolar alt-pop tunes in the genre of barenaked ladies. For more info, visit: http://www.russellwolff.com

Curse Buster Sound

Curse Buster Sound

Welcome to Curse Buster Sound. Home of jazz saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin is a blind saxophonist. His intense, and improvive style of playing is both soothing, and captivating to the listener.

D.C. Douglas

D.C. Douglas

Commercials, Corporate Training Videos, Powerpoint Narration, Infomercials, Automotive & Political, cartoon characters, event announcer, hard & soft sell -- you name it. L.A. Voiceover pro...

Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac

Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac

Music that refreshes the soul, music that touches the heart and music that exudes happiness while upholding love in a positive way;

Elegance Entertainment

Elegance Entertainment

Elegance Entertainment is a networking organization dedicated to empowering creative artists, individuals and companies with the tools and inspiration they need in order to maintain creative control...

Epic Tennis Academy

Epic Tennis Academy

Epic Tennis Academy (Singapore), formed in 2008 by a team of Professional Tennis Players/Coaches & Passionate Physical Educators. Vision ”Provide Quality Tennis Lessons through Excellent...

FEDUJAZZ

FEDUJAZZ

drjazzfestival.com About the Dominican Republic Jazz Festival The Dominican Republic Jazz festival is one of the biggest cultural events in the Caribbean, with eighteen years of history. Annually...

Fun In The Sun Shootout

Fun In The Sun Shootout

The best all inclusive basketball event for NCAA universities..

Galaxy Press

Galaxy Press

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los...

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Greens Worldwide Incorporated

Greens Worldwide Incorporated

Greens Worldwide Incorporated has recently acquired US Pro Golf Tour and is seeking other sports related companies to build the company.

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Happy Fish was established by a group of passionate swimming instructors since 2007. The leading swimming school in Singapore providing swimming lessons for all-age swimmers. With more than 250...

InStadium

InStadium

InStadium gives brands the opportunity to create “360˚ Brand Experiences” by combining digital, place-based, promotional and audio touch points in sports venues across the...

Laugh All Nite

Laugh All Nite

Laugh All Nite produces Live Comedy shows at clubs across the United States. Rick March, president of LaughAllNite has been seen on stage at comedy clubs from New York to Las Vegas.  Rick is...

LockerDome

LockerDome

LockerDome helps you personalize the web. Through lockerdome.com and LockerDome-powered widgets, more than 75 million people per month use the platform to discover, collect, and engage around things...

Lullo Entertainment

Lullo Entertainment

Stand-Up Comedy promotions.  Charity shows, showcases, competitions, open mics.

Matthews House

Matthews House

Matthews House, a stately, Greek revival mansion nestled among giant oaks and flower gardens on Cary's historic Chatham Street, is a unique event facility designed for weddings, receptions, corporate...

Nadirov & Associates

Nadirov & Associates

Nadirov & Associates - holding company, which unites record lable (Kassel, Germany), promo agency (Moscow, Russia) and production center (Moscow, Russia). Uniting record lable, promo...

SecretAgentProductions

SecretAgentProductions

Event management, production management, tour management, lighting, sound, and just about everything that is needed for your live event.

SmeilingOne

SmeilingOne

SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our lives so that each of us may appreciate the physical housing...

The Dragon Institute

The Dragon Institute

The Dragon Institute is an award-winning martial arts school specializing in Wing Chun Kung Fu with two locations in Orange County, California, USA. It's original school is in Dana Point and its...

Toomeys Mardi Gras

Toomeys Mardi Gras

Toomeys Mardi Gras has been in business since 1978 supplying party supplies for all the good holidays like Mardi Gras, Cinco De Mayo, St Patricks day and Halloween. Of course, our specialty is mardi...

Toxic Entertainment Unlimited

Toxic Entertainment Unlimited

The Mission of Toxic Entertainment Unlimited is the promotion of independent bands and record labels through organization of bookings and media coverage. Toxic Entertainment Unlimited has and will...

Ultimate Sports Network

Ultimate Sports Network

Ultimate Sports Enterprises is a diversified company that deals in many aspects of the sports industry. Ranging from producing events such as The Ultimate Tailgate Competition to creating and...

Undercurrents Film Festival

Undercurrents Film Festival

The Undercurrents Film Festival strives to bring a voice to traditionally ignored filmmakers and subjects. We aim to reward movies that challenge the status quo, take chances, experiment, or point to...

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