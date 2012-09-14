Post Profile for Your Business
>
Media & Entertainment
>
Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation
> Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events
Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events with Facilities
Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events without Facilities
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
FEDUJAZZ
sosua,, Dominican Republic
drjazzfestival.com About the Dominican Republic Jazz Festival The Dominican Republic Jazz festival is one of the biggest cultural events...
Infinity Stage, Sound & Film
Woodbridge, VA
www.InfinityStage.com
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
ActiveMusic
Corte Madera, CA
ActiveMusic is a non-profit production and media event company that raises money for effective non-profits that support environmental,...
AMW Group
Provides celebrity talent representation, marketing, public relations, event management and sponsorship consulting services. AMW Group...
Arts Resources for the Tri-State
Huntington, wv
Our Mission: To promote and facilitate performing and fine arts in the Tri-State Region through education connecting arts to literacy and...
Bay Area Pros
St. Petersburg, FL
GO GLOBAL™ | BAY AREA PROS is a pint-sized Public Relations, Business Consulting and Professional Services firm that engages audiences...
Black Pepper Event Planning
Joliet, IL
Today, more and more companies are hosting events locally, within a corporate region, or in another state. Anytime people gather, regardless...
Boston Motion Picture Awards
Reading, MA
The Boston Motion Picture Awards is the growing international film competition that provides money, goods, services, and exposure to up-and-coming...
China Finance Centre
New York, NY
China Finance Centre is a first of its kind exposition, conference center combining multimedia elements including television, print and...
Creative BackStage
Tempe, Az
Creative production services: Lighting, Sound, Video, Staging. From small events to large special events. Promotions, concerts, corporate...
Cueball Records
Record label of indie, alt-pop sensation russell wolff. Bipolar alt-pop tunes in the genre of barenaked ladies. For more info, visit: http://www.russellwolff.com
Curse Buster Sound
Clyde, TX
Welcome to Curse Buster Sound. Home of jazz saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin is a blind saxophonist. His intense, and improvive style of...
D.C. Douglas
Hollywood, CA
Commercials, Corporate Training Videos, Powerpoint Narration, Infomercials, Automotive & Political, cartoon characters, event announcer,...
Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac
Cherry Hill, NJ
Music that refreshes the soul, music that touches the heart and music that exudes happiness while upholding love in a positive way;
Elegance Entertainment
Milwaukee, WI
Elegance Entertainment is a networking organization dedicated to empowering creative artists, individuals and companies with the tools and...
Epic Tennis Academy
Singapore, Singapore
Epic Tennis Academy (Singapore), formed in 2008 by a team of Professional Tennis Players/Coaches & Passionate Physical Educators. Vision ”Provide...
Fun In The Sun Shootout
Bethany, OK
The best all inclusive basketball event for NCAA universities..
Galaxy Press
Hollywood, CA
Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the...
Goldfarb Weber Creative Media
Cleveland, OH
Greens Worldwide Incorporated
(GRWW) Hertford, NC
Greens Worldwide Incorporated has recently acquired US Pro Golf Tour and is seeking other sports related companies to build the company.
Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd
Singapore, Singapore
Happy Fish was established by a group of passionate swimming instructors since 2007. The leading swimming school in Singapore providing...
InStadium
InStadium gives brands the opportunity to create “360˚ Brand Experiences” by combining digital, place-based, promotional...
Laugh All Nite
Highland Park, IL
Laugh All Nite produces Live Comedy shows at clubs across the United States. Rick March, president of LaughAllNite has been seen on stage...
LockerDome
St. Louis, MO
LockerDome helps you personalize the web. Through lockerdome.com and LockerDome-powered widgets, more than 75 million people per month use...
Lullo Entertainment
IL
Stand-Up Comedy promotions. Charity shows, showcases, competitions, open mics.
Matthews House
Raleigh, NC
Matthews House, a stately, Greek revival mansion nestled among giant oaks and flower gardens on Cary's historic Chatham Street, is a unique...
Nadirov & Associates
Moscow, Russia
Nadirov & Associates - holding company, which unites record lable (Kassel, Germany), promo agency (Moscow, Russia) and production...
SecretAgentProductions
tempe, az
Event management, production management, tour management, lighting, sound, and just about everything that is needed for your live event.
SmeilingOne
Houston, TX
SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our...
The Dragon Institute
Dana Point, CA
The Dragon Institute is an award-winning martial arts school specializing in Wing Chun Kung Fu with two locations in Orange County, California,...
Toomeys Mardi Gras
Mobile, AL
Toomeys Mardi Gras has been in business since 1978 supplying party supplies for all the good holidays like Mardi Gras, Cinco De Mayo, St...
Toxic Entertainment Unlimited
North Olmsted, OH
The Mission of Toxic Entertainment Unlimited is the promotion of independent bands and record labels through organization of bookings and...
Ultimate Sports Network
Las Vegas, NV
Ultimate Sports Enterprises is a diversified company that deals in many aspects of the sports industry. Ranging from producing events such...
Undercurrents Film Festival
Champaign, IL
The Undercurrents Film Festival strives to bring a voice to traditionally ignored filmmakers and subjects. We aim to reward movies that...
