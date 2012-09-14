PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons Adult Professional Tennis Lessons, from Epic Tennis Academy

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Training on your own might not keep you on the right track, our Experience Professional Tennis Coaches will guide your...
Adult Swimming Lessons Adult Swimming Lessons, from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

An adult’s body build is different than children. With full grown muscles and bones, adults tend to pick up swimming skills faster and easier. Hence, our adult swimming lessons are designed to help...
Artist Booking Artist Booking, from AMW Group

AMW works alongside top international artists in the international markets and provides first class booking support. We encourages artists to be knowledgeable decision-makers throughout their careers.
Baby Swimming Lessons Baby Swimming Lessons, from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Every new born baby has the potential to become a water baby, and the sooner a child discovers the freedom of buoyancy and underwater swimming, the more relaxed and independent he or she will become.
Bookings, Management, Promotions Bookings, Management, Promotions, from Toxic Entertainment Unlimited

Toxic Entertainment Unlimited is a full service entertainment company covering all facets of the entertainment industry. We can assist with everything from bookings to promotions, management, contract...
Event Management Event Management, from AMW Group

Utilize our experienced event team to help oversee your next event. We work with all event types from product launches to red carpet galas and can take control of the full process from preparations, execution...
Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons, from Epic Tennis Academy

Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Get into groups and be Motivated, Blow Away Stress, Enjoy Tennis More and Broaden Your Circle by meeting others with...
Internet Marketing for the Blind, and Physically Handicapped Internet Marketing for the Blind, and Physically Handicapped, from Curse Buster Sound
$0.00
I Once Was Blind, But Now Can See! Veretekk Now Accessible To The Visually Impaired... As part of an ongoing corporate initiative, we have completed adjustments to all of the Portal Control Panels...
Kids Tennis Lessons Kids Tennis Lessons, from Epic Tennis Academy

Kids Tennis Lessons offers 3 Levels Beginner - Intermediate - Advanced The objectives of Kids lessons are to generate strong interest in children so they will continue to excel in the sports of tennis...
Ladies Tennis Lessons Ladies Tennis Lessons, from Epic Tennis Academy

Ladies Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced The lessons are taught by passionate and patient tennis coaches who has years of coaching experiences. With clear and precise...
PR & Publicity PR & Publicity, from AMW Group

AMW offer full service PR and Publicity services to both emerging and award winning artists & brands
Sax Tracks Sax Tracks, from Curse Buster Sound
$35.00
Sax Tracks: from saxophonist, Kevin Brown. Contact Kevin if you need some sax tracks for your songs, or CD's. Contact Kevin for prices on whole CD projects. "If I could do only one thing right,...
Stadium-based restroom advertising Stadium-based restroom advertising, from InStadium

InStadium partners with over 25 Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Football League (NFL) stadiums to provide advertising solutions to national and local advertisers. InStadium’s unique sports marketing...
Swimming Lessons For Kids Swimming Lessons For Kids, from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Swimming lessons for kids focus on both water survival skills and swimming skills. They are designed according to Singapore Sports Council’s SwimSafer programme. This programme consists of 6 stages.
Swimming Lessons For Ladies Swimming Lessons For Ladies, from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

There is the ability for a female instructor to work with a woman's body in mind. The body of the average woman is radically different from the body of an average man. In fact the body fat that a woman...
Toddler Swimming Lessons Toddler Swimming Lessons, from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Young children have no fear of water. This is an advantage for them as they can master the swimming skills extremely quickly. However, there is also a disadvantage as they could be drown easily if they...
Voice Over Voice Over, from D.C. Douglas

Commercials, Corporate Training Videos, Powerpoint Narration, Infomercials, Automotive & Political, cartoon characters, event announcer, hard & soft sell -- you name it. L.A. Voiceover pro D.C.
