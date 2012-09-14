Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Branded Entertainment , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.

Documentary & Doc-Series Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.

Scripted Narrative Film Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of scripted narrative film development and production.

Television Show Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of TV series development and production.

"And The Coming Of Nighttime" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

The leaders of a pack of orphaned werewolves find themselves embroiled in a situation involving a series of gruesome murders that may have been committed by one of their own. Religious fanatics hell-bent...

"Of Sound And Fury" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

LAPD Detectives Lula Mae Lowe and Wynola Grey deal with issues of race, gender, rape and justice as they track a brutal killer with a taste for performance art and a thirst for vengeance.

"The Enslaved" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

A young leader on a distant planet faces the hardest decision of her life when the most respected member of her race is put on trial for treason and heresy. Script available upon request. Novelization...

Advertising and Marketing , from Order Productions

Service

Order Productions takes the time to understand your business. We help you develop an advertising plan and budget that will work for you. We strive to create long-term relationships with our clients by...

Animation Videos , from SK Media Group

$0.00 - Service

We're experts in Animated Web Videos. Explain your product or service with high impact animated videos. We animate ideas for products and services to deliver an easy message in a CLEAR way that keeps your...

Brand Development , from Order Productions

Service

Order Productions will help you develop and build your business's products or services by creating brand recognition unique to your company. We have worked with companies just starting out as well as...

Corporate Video Production , from Spore Media

Service

At SPORE our aim is to help you communicate your message to your audience in a stylish and successful way from concept and scriptwriting to shooting, editing and duplication.

Corporate video production , from SK Media Group

$0.00 - Service

We've got you covered every step of the way; from strategy to script writing, capturing captivating HD footage to professional editing services, audio sweetening to encoding for distribution, and every...

Corporate Videos , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Visit Glazen.com and click on our Work tab for our portfolio. Fundraising for a non-profit? Our non-profit work is best defined by the emotional images and messaging in our Children's Rights video. Having...

Corporate Web Spots , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Corporate Web Spots are short, creative videos that persuade, inspire and educate your audience quickly and effectively. Placed on your web site landing pages to reach target audiences, Corporate Web Spots...

DVD and CD-ROM Authoring , from Spore Media

Service

SPORE's full-service CD & DVD authoring services will enhance the look and user experience of your video with the use of interactivity and professional menu design.

eLearning , from Cinecraft Productions

Service

Cinécraft began creating computer-based courses when the industry was in its infancy, training hospital staff on health and safety procedures. Today, eLearning makes up about half of our business,...

High Definition Video Production , from Cinecraft Productions

Service

Cinécraft began as a film production studio in 1939, and more than 70 years later we’re still on the leading edge of motion picture storytelling. The need to tell a good story is as important...

Media Buying , from Order Productions

Service

Media buys negotiated and purchased for television, radio, print, and billboard advertising. Order Productions will go the distance to make sure your ads are placed in the time slots and markets that...

Radio Commercials , from Order Productions

Service

Beginning to end radio commercials including - Script writing, voice talent, sound effects, music, recording, editing, and MP3 transfers.

Television Commercial Production , from Spore Media

Service

When you enter SPORE's world, you can be assured that your commercial is produced with a clear and entertaining message. Our extensive creative team will provide you with a cost efficient "one-stop-shop"...

Television Commercials , from Order Productions

Service

Beginning to end TV commercial creation including - Script writing, storyboards, casting, makeup, location scouting, video production, music, editing, Beta dubs for broadcast and VHS dubs.

Television Production , from Spore Media

Service

SPORE's team of exceptional, award winning, storytellers specializes in unscripted programming including sporting events, specials, and documentaries.

Video News Release , from Spore Media

Service

SPORE's VNR Service delivers a video press release right to the desks of news editors throughout the U.S.