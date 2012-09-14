PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Media & Information > Motion Picture & Sound Recording > Motion Picture & Video > Motion Picture & Video Production
 
Motion Picture & Video Production
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Motion Picture & Video Production
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
VSI.Video VSI.Video
Video production. 
Winters Rock Entertainment Winters Rock Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Founded in 2015 and led by the award-winning creative team of Miranda Winters and Rocky Romano, Los Angeles based Winters Rock Entertainment... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Akamai Films Akamai Films Santa Monica, CA
www.akamaifilms.com 
Ballistic Entertainment Ballistic Entertainment Tempe, AZ
Ballistic Entertainment began in 1996 when writer/director Zachary Yoshioka created the live action short film, THE PARTY. After placing... 
Bella Donna Films Bella Donna Films Los Angeles, ca
Bella Donna Films: As a small independent film company our goal is to make films that are entertaining and thought provoking; films that... 
Borgus Productions Borgus Productions
Leading with personality in independent radio and film, winner of two audio awards. 
Cachet Cachet Burbank, CA
Metamorfic Productions LLC is an independent production company with a division that focuses on up and coming director's projects meant... 
Calico Ice Productions Calico Ice Productions
Calico Ice Productions is a production company based out of Las Vegas that produces, Tv shows, Radio Shows, Documentaries, and Commercials... 
Chesca Media Group LLC Chesca Media Group LLC Wilmington, DE
Digital documentary and feature film production for theatrical and broadcast release. 
Chronicle Project Chronicle Project Pasadena, CA
A documentary production company in Pasadena, California, Chronicle Project focuses on telling the compelling stories of life through visual... 
Cinecraft Productions Cinecraft Productions Cleveland, OH
We have been corporate storytellers for more than 70 years. At Cinécraft, we produce high-definition video, develop eLearning courses... 
Creative Mediapulse Technologies Creative Mediapulse Technologies bangalore, India
A Media Production company specializing in All types of Multimedia presentations, e-learning, walkthrough, 2D & 3D Animations, marketing... 
Doorway Entertainment Doorway Entertainment Cumming, GA
Doorway Entertainment is an independent production company founded by Merrill Capps and Britt Pitre in New Orleans, LA.  We specialize... 
DV Illusions DV Illusions Atlanta, GA
Atlanta based video production company, DV Illusions, More Than Movie Magic. Film, video, HD. Award winning production and post production... 
Film School Film School Los Angeles, CA
Offers information about the best film schools, obtaining a film degree, and starting a career in film. 
God Help Films, Inc. God Help Films, Inc. Beverly Hills, CA
We are committed to developing and producing original, compelling radio and television programming, films, music, publications and awareness... 
Happy Eye Productions Happy Eye Productions Hong Kong S.A.R.
We aim to provide services in video production and film-making to international clients looking for western production companies in Asia. We... 
ibanana Integrated Media Inc. ibanana Integrated Media Inc. Toronto, Canada
ibanana develops and produces integrated content for television, web, mobile and gaming. ibanana's entertainment strategy... 
In His Service Productions In His Service Productions Morganton, NC
In His Service Productions is a full service video production and wedding videography company serving clients surrounding Charlotte, North... 
Innuendo Films Innuendo Films Plano, TX
Innuendo Films is a small, Dallas-based production entity driven by a passions for storytelling.  Like our name implies, we speak not... 
Jus Press Play Ent. Jus Press Play Ent. NEW YORK, NY
Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company... 
Kendu Films Kendu Films Aliso Viejo, CA
The Mission Kendu Films is a unique media company dedicated to producing inspiring, character-based animated stories that engage the hearts... 
Lens Cap Productions llc Lens Cap Productions llc Chicago, IL
Lens Cap Productions llc is a film production company that is currently in its start-up phase. Once established, Lens Cap will operate... 
LFHP Productions LFHP Productions NYC, NY
LFHP Productions is leading the way in post production creating new alliances every day in the fields of commercials, film, and broadcast. 
Media Magic Productions, L.L.C. Media Magic Productions, L.L.C. Cleveland, OH
Media Magic Production is a full-service audio/video production company and andvertising and public relations firm, serving Greater Cleveland,... 
Mulberry Street Films LLC Mulberry Street Films LLC New York, NY
The film will be produced by fledgling company Mulberry Street Films LLC inassociation with Belladonna Productions, whose past films include... 
MusicinCloud MusicinCloud dangers, France
MusicInCloud offers Royalty Free Music for your videos, presentations, commercial ads or film. With our Royalty Free Music, there are no... 
Myriad Media Myriad Media Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina video production company with 15+ years experience. Clients include IBM, Highwoods, Talecris, Skanska USA &... 
Natural 9 Entertainment Natural 9 Entertainment Burbank, CA
Natural 9 Entertainment is based in Burbank, CA and is led by Carol Sherman and Jeff Androsky, creators and Executive Producers of programs:... 
NetFilmz Independent Filmmakers NetFilmz Independent Filmmakers Dallas, TX
NetFilmz is an award-winning indie film unit created to make original content for film festivals, theatrical release, television, and corporate... 
No Go Productions No Go Productions Eaton Rapids, MI
A nonprofit organization devoted to independent writers, musicians, and filmakers. Our goal is to help artists who don't have the money... 
Order Productions Order Productions Baltimore, MD
Order Productions is a full service advertising agency and audio/video production company. We provide script to screen TV commercials, beginning... 
Panjkot Productions Panjkot Productions Los Angeles, CA
Anna Green, founder of Panjkot Productions, developed the reality TV show satire, Operation Panjkot, to give people a laugh in the... 
SK Media Group SK Media Group Washington, DC
SK Media Group provides corporate video production services for large consumer brands and local small businesses in the New York, Washington,... 
Splash Media. LP. Splash Media. LP. Addison, TX
Since its inception in October of 2004, Splash Media has grown to nearly 100 employees. Our in-house operations include sales and marketing,... 
Spore Media Spore Media Irvine, CA
Founded in 2004, by a team of award winning media professionals, Spore Media provides our clients with a one-stop shop covering an array... 
The System Within Film Production, LLC The System Within Film Production, LLC NC
The System Within Film Production, LLC is a independent entertainment producer of motion pictures, music, theater, and talent development. 
TSN Studios, LLC TSN Studios, LLC Raleigh, NC
TSN Studios, LLC (TSNS) has expanded its vanguard technologies to the film production, entertainment and gaming industries. Through the... 
Uniconn Productions Uniconn Productions West Hills, CA
Uniconn Productions is an independent film production and book publishing company that is based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1997... 
Viardo Artists Viardo Artists Los Angeles, CA
The Viardo Agency is a boutique, Los Angeles-based Entertainment firm specializing in Publicity, Management and Production. Our clients... 
Video Diamonds Video Diamonds San Diego, CA
San Diego Wedding Video, Insurance, Special Event and Legal videography samples and pricing information. 
WBJRfilms WBJRfilms Los Angeles, CA
WBJRfilms is an independent film production company. This is the home of truly INDEPENDENT LOW BUDGET work. Films that are made with... 
Companies 1 - 43 of 43 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help