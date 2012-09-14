|
|Winters Rock Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Founded in 2015 and led by the award-winning creative team of Miranda Winters and Rocky Romano, Los Angeles based Winters Rock Entertainment...
|
|Ballistic Entertainment Tempe, AZ
Ballistic Entertainment began in 1996 when writer/director Zachary Yoshioka created the live action short film, THE PARTY. After placing...
|
|Bella Donna Films Los Angeles, ca
Bella Donna Films: As a small independent film company our goal is to make films that are entertaining and thought provoking; films that...
|
|Borgus Productions
Leading with personality in independent radio and film, winner of two audio awards.
|
|Cachet Burbank, CA
Metamorfic Productions LLC is an independent production company with a division that focuses on up and coming director's projects meant...
|
|Calico Ice Productions
Calico Ice Productions is a production company based out of Las Vegas that produces, Tv shows, Radio Shows, Documentaries, and Commercials...
|
|Chesca Media Group LLC Wilmington, DE
Digital documentary and feature film production for theatrical and broadcast release.
|
|Chronicle Project Pasadena, CA
A documentary production company in Pasadena, California, Chronicle Project focuses on telling the compelling stories of life through visual...
|
|Cinecraft Productions Cleveland, OH
We have been corporate storytellers for more than 70 years. At Cinécraft, we produce high-definition video, develop eLearning courses...
|
|Creative Mediapulse Technologies bangalore, India
A Media Production company specializing in All types of Multimedia presentations, e-learning, walkthrough, 2D & 3D Animations, marketing...
|
|Doorway Entertainment Cumming, GA
Doorway Entertainment is an independent production company founded by Merrill Capps and Britt Pitre in New Orleans, LA. We specialize...
|
|DV Illusions Atlanta, GA
Atlanta based video production company, DV Illusions, More Than Movie Magic.
Film, video, HD. Award winning production and post production...
|
|Film School Los Angeles, CA
Offers information about the best film schools, obtaining a film degree, and starting a career in film.
|
|God Help Films, Inc. Beverly Hills, CA
We are committed to developing and producing original, compelling radio and television programming, films, music, publications and awareness...
|
|Happy Eye Productions Hong Kong S.A.R.
We aim to provide services in video production and film-making to international clients looking for western production companies in Asia.
We...
|
|ibanana Integrated Media Inc. Toronto, Canada
ibanana develops and produces integrated content for television, web, mobile and gaming.
ibanana's entertainment strategy...
|
|In His Service Productions Morganton, NC
In His Service Productions is a full service video production and wedding videography company serving clients surrounding Charlotte, North...
|
|Innuendo Films Plano, TX
Innuendo Films is a small, Dallas-based production entity driven by a passions for storytelling. Like our name implies, we speak not...
|
|Jus Press Play Ent. NEW YORK, NY
Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company...
|
|Kendu Films Aliso Viejo, CA
The Mission
Kendu Films is a unique media company dedicated to producing inspiring, character-based animated stories that engage the hearts...
|
|Lens Cap Productions llc Chicago, IL
Lens Cap Productions llc is a film production company that is currently in its start-up phase.
Once established, Lens Cap will operate...
|
|LFHP Productions NYC, NY
LFHP Productions is leading the way in post production creating new alliances every day in the fields of commercials, film, and broadcast.
|
|Media Magic Productions, L.L.C. Cleveland, OH
Media Magic Production is a full-service audio/video production company and andvertising and public relations firm, serving Greater Cleveland,...
|
|Mulberry Street Films LLC New York, NY
The film will be produced by fledgling company Mulberry Street Films LLC inassociation with Belladonna Productions, whose past films include...
|
|MusicinCloud dangers, France
MusicInCloud offers Royalty Free Music for your videos, presentations, commercial ads or film.
With our Royalty Free Music, there are no...
|
|Myriad Media Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina video production company with 15+ years experience. Clients include IBM, Highwoods, Talecris, Skanska USA &...
|
|Natural 9 Entertainment Burbank, CA
Natural 9 Entertainment is based in Burbank, CA and is led by Carol Sherman and Jeff Androsky, creators and Executive Producers of programs:...
|
|NetFilmz Independent Filmmakers Dallas, TX
NetFilmz is an award-winning indie film unit created to make original content for film festivals, theatrical release, television, and corporate...
|
|No Go Productions Eaton Rapids, MI
A nonprofit organization devoted to independent writers, musicians, and filmakers. Our goal is to help artists who don't have the money...
|
|Order Productions Baltimore, MD
Order Productions is a full service advertising agency and audio/video production company. We provide script to screen TV commercials, beginning...
|
|Panjkot Productions Los Angeles, CA
Anna Green, founder of Panjkot Productions, developed the reality TV show satire, Operation Panjkot, to give people a laugh in the...
|
|SK Media Group Washington, DC
SK Media Group provides corporate video production services for large consumer brands and local small businesses in the New York, Washington,...
|
|Splash Media. LP. Addison, TX
Since its inception in October of 2004, Splash Media has grown to nearly 100 employees. Our in-house operations include sales and marketing,...
|
|Spore Media Irvine, CA
Founded in 2004, by a team of award winning media professionals, Spore Media provides our clients with a one-stop shop covering an array...
|
|TSN Studios, LLC Raleigh, NC
TSN Studios, LLC (TSNS) has expanded its vanguard technologies to the film production, entertainment and gaming industries. Through the...
|
|Uniconn Productions West Hills, CA
Uniconn Productions is an independent film production and book publishing company that is based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1997...
|
|Viardo Artists Los Angeles, CA
The Viardo Agency is a boutique, Los Angeles-based Entertainment firm specializing in Publicity, Management and Production. Our clients...
|
|Video Diamonds San Diego, CA
San Diego Wedding Video, Insurance, Special Event and Legal videography samples and pricing information.
|
|WBJRfilms Los Angeles, CA
WBJRfilms is an independent film production company.
This is the home of truly INDEPENDENT LOW BUDGET work.
Films that are made with...
