Behind the Mask CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

A tapestry of Asian, Celtic, Spanish, Caribbean and Middle Eastern textures and rhythms, Behind the Mask brings to life the warmth, colors and splendor of an exotic ancient kingdom.

CD Duplication/Replication Uptown Replication Services , from Uptown Replication & Duplication Services

We are committed to getting you the lowest prices and still provide you the best quality available in CD, DVD and VHS manufacturing.

Celtic Heartland CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

Beautifully recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in England, this CD is a magical blend of mystic landscapes and Celtic tradition. Celtic Heartland features thirteen new pieces written by Ron...

Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...

Do It Yourself CD Kit , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$24.95 - Product

The ultimate identification CD ID can now be done in the privacy of your home. If our full service is "too much information" that you prefer to keep to yourself then our new Do It Yourself kit...

DVD Duplication , from Discburn

DVD Duplication (DVD-R) We can provide low volumes of duplicated DVDs with the same full color inkjet or thermal printing we provide with our CD solutions.

DVD Replication , from Discburn

We can provide any volume of replicated DVDs. Depending on the format you choose, silkscreen printing is also available.

Flute Traveller CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

Featuring fifteen flutes from around the globe, this musical journey across 5 continents is an extraordinary masterpiece of solo improvisations by Ron Korb.

Japanese Mysteries CD by Ron Korb with Hiroki Sakaguchi , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

This Japanese music CD was recorded in Tokyo and Osaka Japan. It features two tracks with traditional Japanese music (Heavenly Music and Winter Night) and 6 tracks of original Japanese music composed by...

Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

$0.00 - Service

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects...

Professional audio mastering online , from Online-mastering.com

Online-mastering.com offers high-end music mastering online. Musicians, artists, bands and labels can upload their musical productions straight into the online mastering studio in Germany to get their...

Ron Korb Live CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

A blend of jazz and world, music, the Ron Korb Live CD complements the Ron Korb Live DVD. It features consists of many of Ron Korb’s most popular tunes from his albums such as Behind The Mask, Celtic Heartland,...

Ron Korb Live DVD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$19.99 - Product

The Ron Korb Live DVD offers an intimate look at the music and life of world renowned flutist Ron Korb. It includes a live concert, interview with Ron Korb, 5 music videos, Instrument Gallery, and Photo...

Safe Adults Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$15.00 - Product

In case of an emergency is heard often, but never-the-less we often are unprepared. A Safe Adults Card is about the size of a credit-card and it's benefits are vital. Complete medical and surgical history...

Safe Kids Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$15.00 - Product

Safe Kids Card CD contains information completed by a parent/guardian taken from that of a police report. It can include pertinent information regarding the child's descriptive features, emergency contacts,...

Safe Pets Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$10.00 - Product

"Pets are people too!" A Safe Pets Card CD contains three digital photographs of a pet along with any and all information the owner wants processed on to the CD. The pet's veternarian, shot record, medication...

Safety Training , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$150.00 - Service

Learn unique and informative lessons and teach your child the importance of knowing when it's okay to say "no." Also learn what to do when approached or grabbed by a stranger and how to react...

Song Music Licensing , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...

Taming the Dragon CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

Taming the Dragon blends Ron Korb's soulful flute playing with textures and rhythms from Japan, Africa, and the Middle East. It includes some Japanese music composed by Ron Korb and recorded live in...