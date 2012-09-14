|
Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...
DVD Duplication, from Discburn
DVD Duplication (DVD-R)
We can provide low volumes of duplicated DVDs with the same full color inkjet or thermal printing we provide with our CD solutions.
DVD Replication, from Discburn
We can provide any volume of replicated DVDs. Depending on the format you choose, silkscreen printing is also available.
Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects...
Professional audio mastering online, from Online-mastering.com
Online-mastering.com offers high-end music mastering online. Musicians, artists, bands and labels can upload their musical productions straight into the online mastering studio in Germany to get their...
Safety Training, from Safe Kids Card of NJ
Learn unique and informative lessons and teach your child the importance of knowing when it's okay to say "no." Also learn what to do when approached or grabbed by a stranger and how to react...
Song Music Licensing, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...