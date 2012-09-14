|
10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00 - Service
100% Uptime Guarantee!
Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered)
100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link
5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included
Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers
Diverse fiber...
11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit, from PDU Cables
Service
Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00 - Service
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
8 GB Ram
2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
10 TB Monthly Transfer
Air-Guard Extreme, from PDU Cables
Product
The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...
Air-Guard Flush Mount, from PDU Cables
Product
The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency.
The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...
Air-Guard Surface Mount, from PDU Cables
Product
Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables.
Simply remove adhesive tape from...
Business VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$99.95 - Service
3072MB Dedicated Memory
160GB Disk Space
2000GB Monthly Transfer
4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Cable Configuration Tool, from PDU Cables
Service
Document your cable floor plans.
Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs.
Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you...
Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes, from PDU Cables
Service
Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center management...
Custom Labeling, from PDU Cables
Service
Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if you...
Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$329.00 - Service
2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT
16 GB DDR RAM
2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
20 TB Monthly Transfer
Personal VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$39.95 - Service
1024MB Dedicated Memory
40GB Disk Space
500GB Monthly Transfer
2 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$129.00 - Service
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
4 GB Ram
1 X 750 GB 7200 RPM SATA Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
5 TB Monthly Transfer
Standard VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$69.95 - Service
2048MB Dedicated Memory
80GB Disk Space
1000GB Monthly Transfer
3 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Starter Plus VPS, from River City Internet Group
$19.95 - Service
512MB Dedicated Memory
10GB Disk Space
100GB Monthly Transfer
1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
Starter VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$9.95 - Service
256MB Dedicated Memory
10GB Disk Space
100GB Monthly Transfer
1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
UL Listed Power Whips, from PDU Cables
Service
Underwriters Laboratory (UL) is the standard for safety and compliance. Underwriters Laboratory identifies a product that is certified for conformity and tested for quality. All cables are manufactured...
Wholesale Remote Backup Solution, from River City Internet Group
$100.00 - Service
Wholsale Managed storage, software, and business tools for delivering a remote backup service to Value Added Resellers.