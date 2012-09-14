10U Colocation, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$395.00

100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit , from PDU Cables



Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...

Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$229.00

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer

Business VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$99.95

3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Cable Configuration Tool , from PDU Cables



Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you...

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes , from PDU Cables



Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center management...

Custom Labeling , from PDU Cables



Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if you...

Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$329.00

2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT 16 GB DDR RAM 2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 20 TB Monthly Transfer

Personal VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$39.95

1024MB Dedicated Memory 40GB Disk Space 500GB Monthly Transfer 2 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$129.00

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 4 GB Ram 1 X 750 GB 7200 RPM SATA Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 5 TB Monthly Transfer

Standard VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$69.95

2048MB Dedicated Memory 80GB Disk Space 1000GB Monthly Transfer 3 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Starter Plus VPS , from River City Internet Group

$19.95

512MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor

Starter VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$9.95

256MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor

UL Listed Power Whips , from PDU Cables



Underwriters Laboratory (UL) is the standard for safety and compliance. Underwriters Laboratory identifies a product that is certified for conformity and tested for quality. All cables are manufactured...