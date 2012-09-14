Asset Management , from Network Engineering Technologies

NET provides complete asset management services from equipment procurement, staging and configuration, deployment, tracking and reporting as well as next day parts replacement.

Batteries , from Lattice Communications

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Certification and Training , from Network Engineering Technologies

NET certifies the integrity of your technology’s cabling to all current TIA/EIA and BICSI standards. We offer a number of training services from onsite, off-site, end-user and train the trainer solutions.

Concrete Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

Consultation , from Infinity Network Solutions

Any networking, wireless or access issue can be address in a private and personal consultation that is geared toward your needs and interests.

COWs (Cell on Wheels) , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Decommission Services , from Lattice Communications

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately and...

Diesel Generator , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal Maintenance Diesel http://www.latticebiz.com/products/diesel-generators/

Fiber , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing exceptional...

Fiberglass Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/fiberglass-shelters/

Fire Suppression , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment. Safety...

HVAC , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications provides a variety of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. These units will help to ensure proper efficiency to meet telecommunications standards. Lattice has...

Installation , from Lattice Communications

Lattice specialists can handle every part of the installation processfrom estimating and equipment procurement through installation. Lattice Communications is committed to close collaboration with owners,...

IP/Telephony , from Infinity Network Solutions

A single voice and data network gives you the advantages of a converged infrastructure. Streamlined deployment and management optimize existing IT resources. Simplified moves and changes can significantly...

LP Gas Generators , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished LP gas generators with sizes ranging from 41 KW to 80 KW. Many in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/lp-gas-generators/ Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal...

Metal Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished metal shelters with sizes ranging from 8×18 to 42x81x69. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/telecom-metal-shelters/

Monopole Towers , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication monopole towers. Sizes range from 70′ to 120′. Over 20 available. Unmatched Durability Radio Antenna Platforms Microwave Antennas Wireless Internet http://www.latticebiz.com/products/monopole-towers/

Network Design & Engineering , from Network Engineering Technologies

NET offers network design, engineering and planning consultation services for large, complex networks across a range of industries from retail stores to financial institutions.

Network Security , from Infinity Network Solutions

Firewalls do not guarantee your network’s safety. Virtually all incidents involving a compromise to network security are the direct result of previously-known vulnerabilities in security configurations.

Network Threat Remediation , from Infinity Network Solutions

Potential vulnerabilities discovered during the course of the vulnerability assessment are discussed with the client to assess the risk/reward posed by the current network configurations. We work to remediate...

Network Vulnerability Assessment , from Infinity Network Solutions

The first step in assessing the vulnerability of a particular network is establishing the components of the network. By mapping out the network assets, we aid in identifying existing or potential security...

New Cabinets , from Lattice Communications

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation to provide all new, customized telecommunications cabinets. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-cabinets/

Onsite Support , from Network Engineering Technologies

NET can provide national support for all your technology needs from Audio Visual (AV), point of sale (POS) systems to wireless devices, workstations and servers.

Professional Services , from Network Engineering Technologies

Design & Engineering Project Management Vendor Management Asset Management Remote Support Onsite Support Certification & Training Structured Cabling Services

Project Management , from Network Engineering Technologies

Strong project management is at the cornerstone of our world-class, expert services and solutions. Our dedicated project managers provide complete, expert oversight of your entire project ensuring it’s...

Rectifiers , from Lattice Communications

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation including GE Energy, Alpha Technologies and Eltek Valere. GE Energy Alpha Technologies Eltek Valere http://www.latticebiz.com/products/rectifiers/

Refurbished Cabinets , from Lattice Communications

Lattice offers a variety of refurbished and like-new telecommunications surplus outdoor cabinets. Sizes vary and are made to order. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/used-telecom-cabinets/

Remote Support , from Network Engineering Technologies

Our world-class National Customer Support Center (NCSC) operates 24/7, 365 days a year with expert customer support and technical services personnel on staff.

Self Support Towers , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication self support towers. Sizes include 150′ (expandable to 250′). Unmatched Durability Wireless Internet Cellular Radio Antenna Standard Microwave...

Structured Cabling , from Infinity Network Solutions

Fiber Optics is the wave of the future and Infinity can help your business with the installation, design and implementation of any fiber optics service.

Structured Cabling Installation and Support , from Network Engineering Technologies

As a leader in structured cabling services, NET provides expert and experienced design, installation and ongoing support for our customer’s network infrastructures. From CAT5e to CAT7, fiber optic...

Turn-key Construction , from Lattice Communications

Our construction services division offers professional installations and decommissions. Lattice Communications offers you a comprehensive, turnkey solution to all of your construction needs. We mobilize...

UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) , from Lattice Communications

Our UPS units range in size designed to provide the ultimate protection. Lattice has partnered with APC and Tripp-Lite. APC Tripp-Lite http://www.latticebiz.com/products/ups-uninterruptible-power-supply/

Vendor Management , from Network Engineering Technologies

With single points of contact, NET eliminates your need to contact and manage multiple vendors with multiple contracts for your network infrastructure needs.