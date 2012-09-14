Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

3M Lead Check Swabs , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$22.95 - Product

3M™ LeadCheck™ Swabs (8 Swabs per pack) are non-hazardous and provide a rapid, sensitive and specific test for leachable lead on any surface. Get this product - certifiedkit.com/product/lead-check-instant-lead-test/

Air Quality Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$150.00 - Product

Are you or your family breathing in toxic organic chemicals from cigarettes, varnishes, paints and solvent? This Air Quality Test Kit is a library search for over 7,000 toxic compounds affecting indoor...

Asbestos Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$32.00 - Product

Check for the presence of Cancer causing asbestos fibers. This certified testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with environmentally hazardous Asbestos.

Business Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

Service

Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.

Business Consulting , from Manheim Realty

Service

Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...

Commercial Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

Service

With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage , from The Campins Company

Service

We will promote your property with the entire sales force at The Campins Company throughout Greater Miami and the Beaches. Our corporate advertising budget is one of the best in the real estate community. Your...

Disposable Lead Dust Wipe Templates , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$9.00 - Product

Take Lead Dust Wipe Samples easily with the pre-measured 1 square foot disposable template. Get this product - https://certifiedkit.com/product/disposable-lead-dust-wipe-templates/

Disposable Poly Spun Coverall with Hood & Boot- 25 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00 - Product

For protection head to toe on your next renovation project, this blue zippered front coverall is your best bet. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Spun-bond polypropylene coveralls offer cool, breathable and comfortable...

E Coli Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$42.75 - Product

Protect your family from dangerous Coliform and E. Coli Bacteria. This test kit checks for the presence AND the amount of E. Coli bacteria in water. E. coli is found is in water; human or animal feces.

EPA Renovation Repair and Painting Rule , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$67.00 - Product

Federal law requires that individuals receive certain information before renovating six square feet or more of painted surfaces in a room, for interior project, or more than twenty square feet of painted...

Fold-able Pandemic Mask N95- 10 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$20.00 - Product

Each box contains 10 individually sealed masks and are 95% effective against particulate aerosols free of oils. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Conforms to American NIOSH 42 CFR Part 84 standard as N95 class, with...

Franchise Business Brokerage Services , from FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

Service

Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the purchase...

Fuel Spill Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00 - Product

This fuel spill Test kit is designed to check for the amount of Gasoline and Diesel Range Organic Compounds in soil. Dangerous levels of either of these types of compounds can threaten you in many different...

Heavy Metal Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$190.00 - Product

Check for the presence of highly toxic heavy metals in solids and liquids with Environmental Innovative Technologies’ SGL Certified heavy metal testing kit for solids and liquids. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Heavy...

Heavy Metal Toxicity Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$237.50 - Product

Exposure to high levels of toxic metals can cause severe health problems such as auto-immune diseases, nervous system damage, and various types of cancer. Check for the amount of toxic metals in soil,...

HEPA Vacuum Canister Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$329.00 - Product

This compact canister makes it exceptionally easy to move and carry around. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This HEPA vacuum canister cleaner features: HEPA filter system that captures 99.97% of dust and particles...

HEPA Vacuum Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$700.00 - Product

This HEPA vacuum is fully equipped to safely collect hazardous lead-dust generated during renovations and abatement activities. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This Nilfisk vacuum exceeds the EPA’s standards...

Lead in Dust Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00 - Product

Lead poisoning causes Nervous System damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause Liver and Kidney failure. If you suspect that your house has lead hazards, take immediate steps to reduce...

Lead in Paint, Dust, or Soil Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$28.50 - Product

EIT Certified Test Kit for lead in paint, dust, or soil, single pack or 5-pack, is easy and simple to use. All tests are run by EPA approved methods PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Lead in Paint, Dust or Soil Test...

Lead in Toys Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$47.00 - Product

Check toys and other products for the presence of lead. All tests are run by ASTM approved method and meet all EPA, State and certification agencies requirements. Kit comes complete with everything needed...

Lead in Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$35.00 - Product

Lead poisoning causes nervous system damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause liver and kidney failure. EIT Certified Test Kit for Lead in Drinking Water is easy and simple to use. PRODUCT...

Lead Safety Student Manual , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$10.00 - Product

Lead safety for remodeling, repair, and safety. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION A pocket-sized edition of the joint EPA-HUD curriculum in lead safety for remodeling, repair, and painting. Easy to carry around on...

Lead, Mold, and Asbestos Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$109.00 - Product

This combo testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with three of the most common environmental hazards. This test kit is for the analysis of one mold sample,...

Mergers & Acquisitions , from Manheim Realty

Service

To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...

Mold Information , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00 - Product

This report provides key information that will help property managers and maintenance staff understand exactly what mold is, how to detect it, prevent it, and eradicate it; including when and how to hire...

Mold Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$34.00 - Product

Our mold test kit is certified by AIHA. EIT Test Kit is easy and simple to use. Kit comes complete with everything needed to take 5 samples for the amount of mold in the home or office. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Mold...

Motor Oil Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$128.25 - Product

Check the breaking point of your oil and see what metals are present that could potentially harm your engine. Good, clean oil is one of the most important fluids in a motor. You can greatly extend the...

National Facilities Management Services for Multi-Location Retailers & Institutions , from Global Facility Management & Construction

Service

Global Facility Management & Construction is a national facilities management company partnering with multi-location retailers and institutions around the country. Some of our many national services...

Residential Real Estate Brokerage , from The Campins Company

Service

We will promote your property with the entire sales force at The Campins Company throughout Greater Miami and the Beaches. Our corporate advertising budget is one of the best in the real estate community. Your...

Residential Sales & Rentals , from Lisa Kraner, Manhattan Living Realty

Service

At Manhattan Living Realty we have worked very hard to bring you professional, knowledgeable and the friendliest of agents. We are more than just brokers and agents, we are your neighbors and your peers...

RRP Training And Record Keeping Made Easy Combo Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$35.00 - Product

Stay in compliance with all EPA regulations of the Renovate, Right, and Painting Rule. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This CD/DVD set combines the Record Keeping Made Easy CD and the RRP Training Program DVD in...

Tacky Mat 24 x 36: 60 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$65.00 - Product

This tacky mat is very effective used directly outside contained work areas to prevent dust and debris from entering a clean work area, and also to prevent dust and debris from being removed from a work...

Vibrating HEPA Vacuum Attachment , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$37.85 - Product

Vibrating HEPA vacuum attachment will fit most hoses. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This vibrating HEPA Vacuum attachment for HEPA vacuum cleaners helps increase the effectiveness of the suction by vibrating to...

Gold Products & Services

Annual OCD Conference , from International OCD Foundation

Service

Since 1993, the International OCD Foundation's Annual OCD Conference has been the only international event focused solely on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders. This extraordinary...

Commercial Real Estate Title Insurance , from Foundation Title LLC

Product

Foundation Title Commercial Division leverages the talents of very experienced Title Examiners led by C. Clinton Cooper, Esq. who has more than 35 years experience in Commercial Real Estate involving high...

Dan Skelly Listing Broker Golden, CO , from Dan Skelly

$0.00 - Service

Dan Skelly Is a real estate listing agent in Golden, CO. Located in Evergreen just a few miles from Golden Dan can represent you in the sale of your home in Golden.

Real Estate Acquisition & Development , from Integrale Investments

Service

Integrale Investments is a private equity real estate fund. Although the firm constantly seeks opportunity in both the national and international real estate markets, the firm’s principle investments...

Residential Real Estate Title Insurance , from Foundation Title LLC

Product

Owner's Title Insurance: Without it, you could lose your most valuable asset - your home If you have recently purchased or refinanced a home, chances are you have had to get title insurance. What exactly...

Roof Repairs , from Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

Service

Free Estimates Inspections performed with thermal camera Professional and detailed quotes Repairs by appointment Picture documentation Fast and reliable

Roofing Replacement , from Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

Service

Lifetime warranty on all architectural shingle roofs – Fully transferable We only use dump trailers – Not roll off dumpsters “Pay at closing” services for real estate sale 100%...

Vacation Rental Homes , from New England Vacation Rentals

$1,000.00 - Service

We offer over 150+ Vacation Homes for Rental on Cape Cod. All sizes from simple cottage to large 10+ Bedroom Luxury Homes in all areas of Cape Cod. Full Property Management Services provided too.

100% Financing Loans , from MLS, Mortgage Loan Specialists

Product

Rates are higher for qualified borrowers who have a high credit score with a low debt to income ratio.

100% Mortgage , from FloridaLoan.net

Product

100% to 560 credit score, full documentation. 100% To 575 credit score, stated documentation. 100% to $1,200,000.

7 Day Tour of Lake Chapala , from Lake Chapala with GoMexicoWay

$999.00 - Service

A 7 day 6 night Lake Chapala Discovery Tour? We are currently only running 2 tours a month. Like the perfect host, Go Mexico Way will greet you on arrival, help you check in, introduce you to fellow guests...

AC Repair Jacksonville , from All Weather Contractors

Service

AC repair in Jacksonville, FL by All Weather Contractors. We repair all types of air conditioners and heaters, and offer AC maintenance, AC replacement, new AC installations, commercial refrigeration,...

Adjustable Rate Loans , from American Financial Resources

Product

AFR Mortgage offers adjustable rate mortgage financing mortgage programs for clients who are seeking short term home loan options. Their products include 3 year ARMs, 5/1 adjustable rate mortgages, 7 year...

Administrative Support Services , from Merrick Management and Media Services

Service

Some examples are bill paying, data entry, bank statement reconciliation, bookkeeping, website design, graphic design, creative writing, travel services, scheduling, email retrieval and filtering, reminder...

AEX Business Communications Help , from AEX Commercial Financing Group

Service

AEX provides practical solutions for avoidable business communications problems throughout the United States. This specialized help often includes commercial lender communications and business lender negotiating. Please...