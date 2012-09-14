3M Lead Check Swabs , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$22.95

3M™ LeadCheck™ Swabs (8 Swabs per pack) are non-hazardous and provide a rapid, sensitive and specific test for leachable lead on any surface. Get this product - certifiedkit.com/product/lead-check-instant-lead-test/

Air Quality Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$150.00

Are you or your family breathing in toxic organic chemicals from cigarettes, varnishes, paints and solvent? This Air Quality Test Kit is a library search for over 7,000 toxic compounds affecting indoor...

Asbestos Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$32.00

Check for the presence of Cancer causing asbestos fibers. This certified testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with environmentally hazardous Asbestos.

Disposable Lead Dust Wipe Templates , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$9.00

Take Lead Dust Wipe Samples easily with the pre-measured 1 square foot disposable template. Get this product - https://certifiedkit.com/product/disposable-lead-dust-wipe-templates/

Disposable Poly Spun Coverall with Hood & Boot- 25 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00

For protection head to toe on your next renovation project, this blue zippered front coverall is your best bet. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Spun-bond polypropylene coveralls offer cool, breathable and comfortable...

E Coli Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$42.75

Protect your family from dangerous Coliform and E. Coli Bacteria. This test kit checks for the presence AND the amount of E. Coli bacteria in water. E. coli is found is in water; human or animal feces.

EPA Renovation Repair and Painting Rule , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$67.00

Federal law requires that individuals receive certain information before renovating six square feet or more of painted surfaces in a room, for interior project, or more than twenty square feet of painted...

Fold-able Pandemic Mask N95- 10 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$20.00

Each box contains 10 individually sealed masks and are 95% effective against particulate aerosols free of oils. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Conforms to American NIOSH 42 CFR Part 84 standard as N95 class, with...

Fuel Spill Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00

This fuel spill Test kit is designed to check for the amount of Gasoline and Diesel Range Organic Compounds in soil. Dangerous levels of either of these types of compounds can threaten you in many different...

Heavy Metal Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$190.00

Check for the presence of highly toxic heavy metals in solids and liquids with Environmental Innovative Technologies’ SGL Certified heavy metal testing kit for solids and liquids. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Heavy...

Heavy Metal Toxicity Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$237.50

Exposure to high levels of toxic metals can cause severe health problems such as auto-immune diseases, nervous system damage, and various types of cancer. Check for the amount of toxic metals in soil,...

HEPA Vacuum Canister Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$329.00

This compact canister makes it exceptionally easy to move and carry around. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This HEPA vacuum canister cleaner features: HEPA filter system that captures 99.97% of dust and particles...

HEPA Vacuum Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$700.00

This HEPA vacuum is fully equipped to safely collect hazardous lead-dust generated during renovations and abatement activities. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This Nilfisk vacuum exceeds the EPA’s standards...

Lead in Dust Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00

Lead poisoning causes Nervous System damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause Liver and Kidney failure. If you suspect that your house has lead hazards, take immediate steps to reduce...

Lead in Paint, Dust, or Soil Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$28.50

EIT Certified Test Kit for lead in paint, dust, or soil, single pack or 5-pack, is easy and simple to use. All tests are run by EPA approved methods PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Lead in Paint, Dust or Soil Test...

Lead in Toys Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$47.00

Check toys and other products for the presence of lead. All tests are run by ASTM approved method and meet all EPA, State and certification agencies requirements. Kit comes complete with everything needed...

Lead in Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$35.00

Lead poisoning causes nervous system damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause liver and kidney failure. EIT Certified Test Kit for Lead in Drinking Water is easy and simple to use. PRODUCT...

Lead Safety Student Manual , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$10.00

Lead safety for remodeling, repair, and safety. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION A pocket-sized edition of the joint EPA-HUD curriculum in lead safety for remodeling, repair, and painting. Easy to carry around on...

Lead, Mold, and Asbestos Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$109.00

This combo testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with three of the most common environmental hazards. This test kit is for the analysis of one mold sample,...

Mold Information , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00

This report provides key information that will help property managers and maintenance staff understand exactly what mold is, how to detect it, prevent it, and eradicate it; including when and how to hire...

Mold Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$34.00

Our mold test kit is certified by AIHA. EIT Test Kit is easy and simple to use. Kit comes complete with everything needed to take 5 samples for the amount of mold in the home or office. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Mold...

Motor Oil Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$128.25

Check the breaking point of your oil and see what metals are present that could potentially harm your engine. Good, clean oil is one of the most important fluids in a motor. You can greatly extend the...

RRP Training And Record Keeping Made Easy Combo Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$35.00

Stay in compliance with all EPA regulations of the Renovate, Right, and Painting Rule. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This CD/DVD set combines the Record Keeping Made Easy CD and the RRP Training Program DVD in...

Tacky Mat 24 x 36: 60 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$65.00

This tacky mat is very effective used directly outside contained work areas to prevent dust and debris from entering a clean work area, and also to prevent dust and debris from being removed from a work...

Vibrating HEPA Vacuum Attachment , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$37.85

Vibrating HEPA vacuum attachment will fit most hoses. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This vibrating HEPA Vacuum attachment for HEPA vacuum cleaners helps increase the effectiveness of the suction by vibrating to...

Commercial Real Estate Title Insurance , from Foundation Title LLC



Foundation Title Commercial Division leverages the talents of very experienced Title Examiners led by C. Clinton Cooper, Esq. who has more than 35 years experience in Commercial Real Estate involving high...

Residential Real Estate Title Insurance , from Foundation Title LLC



Owner's Title Insurance: Without it, you could lose your most valuable asset - your home If you have recently purchased or refinanced a home, chances are you have had to get title insurance. What exactly...

100% Financing Loans , from MLS, Mortgage Loan Specialists



Rates are higher for qualified borrowers who have a high credit score with a low debt to income ratio.

100% Mortgage , from FloridaLoan.net



100% to 560 credit score, full documentation. 100% To 575 credit score, stated documentation. 100% to $1,200,000.

Adjustable Rate Loans , from American Financial Resources



AFR Mortgage offers adjustable rate mortgage financing mortgage programs for clients who are seeking short term home loan options. Their products include 3 year ARMs, 5/1 adjustable rate mortgages, 7 year...

Aggregate , from US Concrete



U.S. Concrete produces crushed stone aggregates, sand and gravel from seven aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas. The end-markets for aggregates are commercial, industrial and public works...

All-Cut Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer



All-Cut Blades are Supreme grade diamond blades designed for maximum performance and superior functionality on a wide range of applications. Their Alternating segments, Undercut protection, Slanted U gullets,...

American Dryer hand Dryer , from Restroom Direct



Restroom Direct offers the best prices on the complete line of American Dryer hand dryers. We keep American Dryer products in-stock and offer free shipping in the Continental US. Orders before 1:00PM East.

American Specialties Hand Dryers , from Restroom Direct



In business since 1961,american Specialities, Inc (The ASI Group) is a quality provider of washroom accessories including hand dryers, towel and soap dispensers, stall partitions, storage solutions, and...

Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus , from Blue C Developments

$0.00

A unique property investment opportunity in a resort unique among existing property in North Cyprus.

Archilads Series 1 , from Archilads Pty. Ltd.

$3,500.00

43 Concepts plans to impress your clients! Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients. What you receive: (43) - A3 Colour Prints, in a presentation...

Archilads Series 2 , from Archilads Pty. Ltd.

$2,000.00

14 New Concepts to BLOW your clients away! Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients. What you receive: (14) - A3 Colour Prints, in a presentation...

Asphalt Blades , from Diamond Blade Dealer



Asphalt Blades are used for cutting asphalt and asphalt over concrete roadways. Asphalt Diamond Blades come laser welded, u-slot gullets with heavy duty core and undercut protection. Asphalt Blades are...

Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door , from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$500.00

Plexidor® Pet Doors are professionally engineered and manufactured from quality materials to be the very best: quiet, energy-efficient, completely secure, long-lasting and most importantly safe and...

Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls , from DesignerHardware.com



California Faucet's Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar faucet features a single control lever located on the left side of the faucet that operates temperature and flow of water. Inside the single control,...

Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset , from DesignerHardware.com



The Chateau Mortise handleset features climbing acanthus vines crowned by a delicate shell motif. Intricately detailed to suggest the unique history and architecture of the Loire Chateaux. The Archetypes...

Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set , from DesignerHardware.com



Baldwin's Couture Collection is like jewelery for your doors with its transitional styling. Knob measures 2.5" diameter has a total projection of 2.3" and the rosette measures 2.625". This...

Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set , from DesignerHardware.com



Baldwin's Couture Collection has intricate designs with transitional styling to complement your current decor. Lever measures 5.66" long has a total projection of 2.55" and the rosette measures...

Baldwin Images Collection Soho Sectional 2-Point Handleset Lock , from DesignerHardware.com



The Soho 2-Point Lock Handleset is the newest offering from Baldwin's Images Collection. The Soho was designed to match perfectly with the Soho interior lever and deadbolt. The Soho's minmalist design...

Baltic Brown , from Exotic Granite & Marble, Inc



Granite Polished

Barbed Wire Making Machinery , from Bumra Industrial Corporation



The group of barbed wire with unidirectional twist require take up unit of rotary type and this is placed below the table of the barbing unit and mounted on the stands on which the Bumra barbing unit stands.

BDproperty , from Black Dog Software Group



BDproperty™ is a web-based, feature rich, full function property management and integrated accounting software application. As a truly flexible software solution BDproperty allows you to access...

Black Absolute , from Exotic Granite & Marble, Inc



Granite Polished

Black Galaxy , from Exotic Granite & Marble, Inc



Granite Polished