Products & Services

Within Building Material & Supplies Dealers

Products & Services

Acrylic Sheet

Acrylic Sheet

E&T Plastics

Product

Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls

Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls

DesignerHardware.com

Product

California Faucet's Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar faucet features a single control lever located on the left side of the faucet that operates temperature and flow of water. Inside the single...

Backflow Preventer

Backflow Preventer

PexUniverse.Com

$169.95Product

Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and...

Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset

Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset

DesignerHardware.com

Product

The Chateau Mortise handleset features climbing acanthus vines crowned by a delicate shell motif. Intricately detailed to suggest the unique history and architecture of the Loire Chateaux. The...

Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set

Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set

DesignerHardware.com

Product

Baldwin's Couture Collection is like jewelery for your doors with its transitional styling. Knob measures 2.5" diameter has a total projection of 2.3" and the rosette measures 2.625".

Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set

Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set

DesignerHardware.com

Product

Baldwin's Couture Collection has intricate designs with transitional styling to complement your current decor. Lever measures 5.66" long has a total projection of 2.55" and the rosette...

Baldwin Images Collection Soho Sectional 2-Point Handleset Lock

Baldwin Images Collection Soho Sectional 2-Point Handleset Lock

DesignerHardware.com

Product

The Soho 2-Point Lock Handleset is the newest offering from Baldwin's Images Collection. The Soho was designed to match perfectly with the Soho interior lever and deadbolt. The Soho's minmalist...

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,395.99Product

Towel hangers on side cabinet, mirror, side cabinet, chrome drain pipes, and basin included, faucet sold separately. Roller bearing rails.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,795.95Product

Transparent tempered glass basin, 3 workable drawers, 2 soft closing doors. Soft close hinges and roller bearing raises.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,695.95Product

1 workable drawer, 1 soft closing door, mirror, drain pipes, and basin included. Faucet sold separately. Soft close door hinges and roller bearing rise.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,808.95Product

4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ceramic sink. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,345.95Product

4-door storage & 3-drawer storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,578.95Product

4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,598.85Product

Wall Mounted Mirror w/Medicine Cabinet. Tall side unit w/Make-up Mirror Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,185.95Product

Sleek and Contemporary with Plenty of Storage Space. Six (6) Large Functional Drawers Underneath Sink. Faucets sold separately. Mirror included.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,845.95Product

Verona glass vessel-clear natural. Wall mounted Mirror, wall hung short side unit. Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.

Batteries

Batteries

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Caroma Bondi 270 Easy Height Elongated Toilet (Two-Piece)

Caroma Bondi 270 Easy Height Elongated Toilet (Two-Piece)

DesignerHardware.com

Product

Caroma has excelled in the creation of the High-Efficiency Toilet (HET). By employing a dual flush mechanism, the user is able to select a full flush (1.6gpf) or a half flush (0.8gpf). The half flush...

Concrete Shelters

Concrete Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

Copper Fitting 90&#730; Elbow (Copper x Copper)

Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper)

PexUniverse.Com

$0.67Product

PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting...

COWs (Cell on Wheels)

COWs (Cell on Wheels)

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Decommission Services

Decommission Services

Lattice Communications

Service

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately...

Decorative Concrete installation

Decorative Concrete installation

Robersion's

Service

We can install decorative concrete walkways, driveways, patio. Give it that stone look without the stone price. Choose from a variety of color and patterns to create a natural or unique look.

DGA

DGA

Atak Trucking

Product

Atak Trucking offers wholesale pricing and delivery of bulk Dense Graded Aggregate “DGA”, Quarry Process. 20 Ton minimum on all deliveries to New Jersey and New York including Staten...

Diesel Generator

Diesel Generator

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal...

Dirt

Dirt

Atak Trucking

Product

Dirt, Fill Dirt, and Screened Dirt for sale at wholesale prices including delivery to New Jersey and New York metro area including Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, & NYC since 1986. Call...

driver bit magnetizer

driver bit magnetizer

Carbide Processors

$7.13Product

The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex...

Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit

Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit

PexUniverse.Com

$542.95Product

Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a...

Fiber

Fiber

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing...

Fiberglass Shelters

Fiberglass Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire...

Filter Unit- CP 1000

Filter Unit- CP 1000

Carbide Processors

$599.00Product

Filter Units > CP 1000 High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light...

Filter Unit- CP 2000

Filter Unit- CP 2000

Carbide Processors

$1,198.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred...

Filter Unit- CP 2002

Filter Unit- CP 2002

Carbide Processors

$2,038.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred...

Filter Unit- CP 2020

Filter Unit- CP 2020

Carbide Processors

$2,398.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2020 4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The...

Filter Units- CP 2002-2

Filter Units- CP 2002-2

Carbide Processors

$2,454.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002-2 3 way - Turn 2 valves and filter 2 sumps - Mighty Max motor add $480. Makes it very easy to switch from one sump to the other by just switching two valves. Not good for...

Filter Units- CP 3000

Filter Units- CP 3000

Carbide Processors

$2,158.00Product

Filter Units > CP 3000 with 3 rd filter- ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor

Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor

Carbide Processors

$2,638.00Product

Filter Units > CP 3000- Mighty Max Motor with Mighty Max motor – ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- Lab Unit

Filter Units- Lab Unit

Carbide Processors

$1,798.00Product

Filter Units > Lab Unit Optical shops, general lens grinding & other uses where appearance is essential. Quiet, clean pump and clean, white professional cover

Filter Units- Turbo

Filter Units- Turbo

Carbide Processors

$4,385.00Product

Filter Units > Turbo A customer requested "silo" unit in stainless steel. This unit holds 10 - 10" filters or 5 - 20" filters. This gives an exceptionally large number of...

Filter Units- Wall Mount

Filter Units- Wall Mount

Carbide Processors

$675.00Product

Filter Units > Wall Mount Unit Same life & effective filtering as CP 2002 - runs off coolant pump on grinder. This unit mounts on the wall and uses the coolant pump on the grinder. Most...

Final Cut Saw Blade

Final Cut Saw Blade

Carbide Processors

$67.46Product

Final Cut Saw Blade 10”x 40T x 5/8” bore, 0.070” plate, 0.104” kerf carbide tipped Precision Blade

Fire Suppression

Fire Suppression

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment.

FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP

FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP

PexUniverse.Com

$159.00Product

FloForce FJP-100 is a Shallow Well Jet Pump with a powerful 1 HP motor and Dual Voltage 115/230V capability. Most commonly used to supply fresh well water to residential homes, farms, cabins as well...

Flooring Business Management Software

Flooring Business Management Software

RFMS, Inc.

$0.00Product

Includes Order Entry, Inventory, Products, Accounting Quotes

Franke GNX-120 EuroPro Deep Double Bowl Undermount Kitchen Sink

Franke GNX-120 EuroPro Deep Double Bowl Undermount Kitchen Sink

DesignerHardware.com

Product

The Franke shine and flawless finish have never been duplicated. Sinks are heavy gauge type 304 stainless with the industry's highest percentages of chromium and nickel for a deep rich glow and...

Gravel

Gravel

Atak Trucking

Product

Gravel, Crushed Gravel, & Rocks available at wholesale prices including delivery to New Jersey & New York metro including Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx & NYC. Call 917-912-2900...

Hardwood and laminates

Hardwood and laminates

BW'S Flooring Supply

Product

BW's Flooring offers a comprehensive selection of the finest laminate and hardwood flooring available. Whether you're looking for premium Oak flooring or helpful information on hardwood floor care,...

HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater

HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater

PexUniverse.Com

$77.95Product

Tank top HeatStar Propane heaters are portable, which makes them very popular among contractors as well as residents in areas prone to power outages. Propane Tank top heaters are popular among...

HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater

HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater

PexUniverse.Com

$568.95Product

HeatStar HSU80LP is a 80kBTU Propane Garage Unit Heater for residential and commercial use. 3-Year Warranty On Propane Garage Unit Heater Parts And Burner. 10-Year Warranty On Heat Exchanger.

HVAC

HVAC

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications provides a variety of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. These units will help to ensure proper efficiency to meet telecommunications standards. Lattice...

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