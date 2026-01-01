Products & Services

Within Hobby & Craft Retail

Products & Services

100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks

100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks

Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

Product

All of our candles are organic with 100% natural properties. Soy Wax and Cotton Wicks give our candles a pure clean burning wax that leaves no messy residue in your home and does not emit any...

Canine Catering

Canine Catering

BarkinDog Bakery

$0.00Product

To include your dog in the hottest trend around, check out our Dog Party Catering! Whether it’s a Bark Mitzvah, pizza party or a birthday, we do it all. Don’t miss out or you’ll be in the...

Cool Cocktail Gourmet Dog Treats

Cool Cocktail Gourmet Dog Treats

BarkinDog Bakery

$6.00Product

Wastin' away in ... we all know the song! Fortunately for your dog, he won't need to find the lost shaker of salt! These cute 4 inch long margaritas taste like peanut butter, and are a perfect summer...

driver bit magnetizer

driver bit magnetizer

Carbide Processors

$7.13Product

The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex...

Filter Unit- CP 1000

Filter Unit- CP 1000

Carbide Processors

$599.00Product

Filter Units > CP 1000 High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light...

Filter Unit- CP 2000

Filter Unit- CP 2000

Carbide Processors

$1,198.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred...

Filter Unit- CP 2002

Filter Unit- CP 2002

Carbide Processors

$2,038.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred...

Filter Unit- CP 2020

Filter Unit- CP 2020

Carbide Processors

$2,398.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2020 4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The...

Filter Units- CP 2002-2

Filter Units- CP 2002-2

Carbide Processors

$2,454.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002-2 3 way - Turn 2 valves and filter 2 sumps - Mighty Max motor add $480. Makes it very easy to switch from one sump to the other by just switching two valves. Not good for...

Filter Units- CP 3000

Filter Units- CP 3000

Carbide Processors

$2,158.00Product

Filter Units > CP 3000 with 3 rd filter- ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor

Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor

Carbide Processors

$2,638.00Product

Filter Units > CP 3000- Mighty Max Motor with Mighty Max motor – ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- Lab Unit

Filter Units- Lab Unit

Carbide Processors

$1,798.00Product

Filter Units > Lab Unit Optical shops, general lens grinding & other uses where appearance is essential. Quiet, clean pump and clean, white professional cover

Filter Units- Turbo

Filter Units- Turbo

Carbide Processors

$4,385.00Product

Filter Units > Turbo A customer requested "silo" unit in stainless steel. This unit holds 10 - 10" filters or 5 - 20" filters. This gives an exceptionally large number of...

Filter Units- Wall Mount

Filter Units- Wall Mount

Carbide Processors

$675.00Product

Filter Units > Wall Mount Unit Same life & effective filtering as CP 2002 - runs off coolant pump on grinder. This unit mounts on the wall and uses the coolant pump on the grinder. Most...

Final Cut Saw Blade

Final Cut Saw Blade

Carbide Processors

$67.46Product

Final Cut Saw Blade 10”x 40T x 5/8” bore, 0.070” plate, 0.104” kerf carbide tipped Precision Blade

Fridge Magnets

Fridge Magnets

Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Product

Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster. We can also designed to your specification.For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at our address

Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set

Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set

Carbide Processors

$35.70Product

Jack Rabbit Drill and Driver Set Comes with 4 sizes of 4- fluted countersinks(3- 3/8", 1- 1/2"), 4 drill bits- (7/64", 1/8", 9/64", 5/32" ), JACK RABBIT LOCKING BODY FOR...

LongLife Saw Blades

LongLife Saw Blades

Carbide Processors

Product

Advanced Material and Innovation in Tooling Combine to make a better Saw Blade: Our advanced Cermet II material and the finest Saw plate double tensioned to ensure the flatest structure combine to...

LongLife Saw Blades

LongLife Saw Blades

Carbide Processors

Product

LongLife Saw Blades are made from exceptionally high grade steel plate paired with advanced cermet II saw tips that last longer and are more resistant to breakage. LongLife Saw Blades can be run at...

Maine Snappers Gourmet Dog Treats

Maine Snappers Gourmet Dog Treats

BarkinDog Bakery

$6.00Product

Holy Lobster! These GIGANTIC 7 inch long peanut butter flavored lobsters crawl out just in time for summer! A perfect maritime munch, your dog will snap them right up! 2 per package

Raised Panel Router Bits

Raised Panel Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$57.33Product

Southeast Tool Raised Panel Router Bits at a great price. Exceptional Tools, Quality crafted, and discounted well below the retail price. 1/2" Shank Diameter, 3 1/4" Cutting Diameter, and 1...

Replacement Sanding Discs

Replacement Sanding Discs

Carbide Processors

$15.30Product

Final Cut Abrasive Sanding Discs 11 1/4" diameter for 12" Saw Blades. Fully patented and proven successful in cutting and sanding your work piece all at one time.

Sanding discs for 10" Saw Blade

Sanding discs for 10" Saw Blade

Carbide Processors

$13.50Product

Final Cut 9" Abrasive Sanding disc for 10" Saw Blade- Pack of 2. Fully patented and proven successful in sanding and cutting your workpiece all at one time.

sanding discs for 7 1/4" saw blade

sanding discs for 7 1/4" saw blade

Carbide Processors

$10.80Product

Final Cut Abrasive Sanding Discs 6 5/8" disc for 7 1/4" Saw Blade. Fully patented and proven successful in cutting and sanding your work piece all at one time.

Sanding discs for 8 1/2" Saw Blade

Sanding discs for 8 1/2" Saw Blade

Carbide Processors

$20.70Product

Final cut abrasive sanding discs 7 7/8" sanding disc for 8 1/2" Saw Blades. Pack of 4 sanding discs. Fully patented and proven successful in sanding and cutting your workpiece all at one...

Soccer Player Fridge Magnets

Soccer Player Fridge Magnets

Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Product

Soccer Player Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster.We offer a variety of players face upon request. For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at...

Tarps

Tarps

Tarps Plus

Product

Tarps Plus offer every type of tarp you can imagine. Our supply consists of poly tarps, canvas tarps, vinyl tarps and various other types of heavy duty tarps.

Whiteside Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$9.41Product

Whiteside Router Bits on Sale- as low as $9.41 for a Solid Carbide Single Flute Router Bit. Take an extra 20% off the sale price for all Solid Carbide Single and Double Flute Whiteside Router Bits.

Whiteside Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits

Carbide Processors

Product

Whiteside Router Bits - Wood Magazines Top Pick For Carbide Router Bits. Choose from over 1,000 Whiteside Router Bits including Solid Carbide Straight Router Bits, Spiral router Bits, Carbide Tipped...

Whiteside Router Bits- Mortise Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Mortise Bits

Carbide Processors

$13.82Product

Whiteside Mortise Router Bits- rated number one by fine woodworking magazine. We've discounted these exceptional Router Bits so that everyone can enjoy a great quality tool.

Whiteside Router Bits- Rail and Stile Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Rail and Stile Bits

Carbide Processors

$107.52Product

Stile and Rail Whiteside Router Bits. Choose from Round, Ogee, Bead, Straight, Traditional, and Classical Patterns of Stile and Rail Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Company- Rated number one in...

Whiteside Router Bits- Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$100.80Product

Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Co.- Rated number one in producing durable, high quality Carbide Router Bits. Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits have a 1/2"...

Whiteside Router Bits- Tongue and Groove Assembly

Whiteside Router Bits- Tongue and Groove Assembly

Carbide Processors

$47.04Product

Whiteside Router Bits Tongue and Groove Assembly has a 1/2" Shank, 9/32" Tongue Width, and 1/2"-13/16" Material Thickness. Whiteside Router Bits are rated number one in producing...

Whiteside Router Bits- Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$100.80Product

Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Co.- rated number one in producing durable, High quality Carbide Router Bits. Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits have a 1/2"...

Whiteside Router Bits- Wedge Tongue and groove Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Wedge Tongue and groove Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$100.80Product

Wedge Tongue and Groove Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Co.- Rated number one for producing durable, high quality Carbide Router Bits.

Wood Crafts

Wood Crafts

Rachana World Collections

Product

We carry many exotic handcrafted wood products, fabrics, stone carvings, and many more. These products are meticulously crafted by the best artisans from around the world. Please see...

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