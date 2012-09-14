PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Hobby & Craft Retail
AllCrafts.net AllCrafts.net NJ
AllCrafts.net is a leading arts and crafts website, covering more than 20 different hobbies and crafts, with projects, patterns, instructions,... 
Art Gallery Quilts Art Gallery Quilts Golden Beach, FL
Our company is dedicated to service the quilters and fiber artists world. We are manufactures and distributors of Hand Painted Fabrics and... 
BarkinDog Bakery BarkinDog Bakery Shawnee, KS
We are BarkinDog Bakery, Kansas City’s newest gourmet bakery for dogs! Owners Jen Hines and Khanh Tran have launched a new online store... 
Carbide Processors Carbide Processors Tacoma, WA
Carbide Processors is your source for quality Woodworking tools including Router Bits, Saw Blades, Drill Bits, and much more at low, budget... 
Docklands Ancestors Ltd Docklands Ancestors Ltd Loughton, United Kingdom
Docklands Ancestors specialise in the transcription of Parish Registers from the East End of London.We also stock over 4,000 family history... 
Earth Spirit Light Candle Company Earth Spirit Light Candle Company Clinton Twp, MI
"Imagine the simple things in life…The joy of a summer morning, a waft of vanilla floating from Mother's' kitchen, the purity... 
Far Flung Craft Far Flung Craft Singapore, Singapore
Far Flung Craft provides all of the Googaws, Frou-Frou and Fibers From Afar you need to finish your project.  Perfect for scrapbooking,... 
GiftedMan.com GiftedMan.com Mishawaka, IN
GiftedMan.com has been designed with the modern male consumer in mind. The company prides itself in offering high quality men’s products... 
GoinProSports.com GoinProSports.com Huntington Station, NY
Goin' Pro Sports And Collectibles is your only source for all of the latest and greatest in licensed sports apparel, collectibles, memorabilia... 
Gregg Skill Woodcrafts Gregg Skill Woodcrafts Dallas, TX
American woodcrafter Gregg Skill's lifelong passion for antique furniture is evident in his signature piece, a classic Georgian Planter. This... 
InexpensiveGold.com InexpensiveGold.com scottsdale, az
Buy Gold Coins at one of the Lowest Sources on the Internet. 
Kellys Krafts Kellys Krafts United Kingdom
Welcome to Kelly's Krafts, for all your card making and scrapbooking craft supplies! You will find die cut shapes, punchies, frames,... 
National Scrapbooking Association National Scrapbooking Association Katy, TX
Serving all segments of the scrapbooking industry - - consumers, retailers, service providers, manufacturers and publications -- the NSA... 
NJ Sports Promotions NJ Sports Promotions Franklin Park, NJ
NJ Sports Promotions has been in the Sportscard & Collectibles hobby for more than 30 years. We run monthly Sportscard & Collectibles... 
North Pole Toy Shop North Pole Toy Shop Boca Raton, FL
North Pole Toy Shop is an online retailer that carries only quality specialty and educational toys. These toys are not usually found at... 
Peggy Li Creations Peggy Li Creations San Francisco, CA
For over six years, Peggy has been designing and evolving her jewelry design that caught the attention of TV's Grey's Anatomy, Buffy, the... 
Pillow Couture Pillow Couture Burbank, CA
Pillow Couture offers a selection of quality decorative pillows that reflects any personal or business decor style. With choices of accent... 
Processing Center Services,Inc. Processing Center Services,Inc. Aurora, IL
Our company supplies a variety of unique reflective safety products, which are designed to prevent accidents in every arena, primarily for... 
Rachana World Collections Rachana World Collections Carrollton, TX
Rachana World Collections specializes in exquisite and high end exotic home decor. We offer crafts of the highest quality from many exotic... 
ScrapbookFinds.com ScrapbookFinds.com Provo, UT
ScrapbookFinds.com is a scrapbooking supply search engine.  It allows users to search for scrapbooking products by name, price, and... 
Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership Bankok, Thailand
Our company is manufacture and exporter of Fridge magnets from Thailand. We specialize in produces various designed of Fridge magnets that... 
Splatter Brothers Splatter Brothers Scottsdale, AZ
Splatter Brothers Is a Paintball Retail store, specializing in the highest quality paintball products at the lowest prices. 
Tarps Plus Tarps Plus Palmdale, CA
Tarps Plus is a leading tarp supplier that specializes in poly tarps, canvas tarps and various other types of tarps for businesses and average... 
Union Village Ltd. Union Village Ltd. NY
Union Village Ltd. is the leading Colonial Reproduction Furniture Store in New York and Vermont offering visitors many varieties of colonial... 
