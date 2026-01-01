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Hobby & Craft Retail

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AllCrafts.net

AllCrafts.net

AllCrafts.net is a leading arts and crafts website, covering more than 20 different hobbies and crafts, with projects, patterns, instructions, reviews and message boards. The website contains several...

Art Gallery Quilts

Art Gallery Quilts

Our company is dedicated to service the quilters and fiber artists world. We are manufactures and distributors of Hand Painted Fabrics and Art Quilt Patterns. We participate in all the trade shows...

BarkinDog Bakery

BarkinDog Bakery

We are BarkinDog Bakery, Kansas City’s newest gourmet bakery for dogs! Owners Jen Hines and Khanh Tran have launched a new online store catering to KC’s pampered pooches and their owners! ...

Carbide Processors

Carbide Processors

Carbide Processors is your source for quality Woodworking tools including Router Bits, Saw Blades, Drill Bits, and much more at low, budget friendly prices. Over 30 years of experience in the...

Docklands Ancestors Ltd

Docklands Ancestors Ltd

Docklands Ancestors specialise in the transcription of Parish Registers from the East End of London.We also stock over 4,000 family history publications, covering the entire UK.

Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

"Imagine the simple things in life…The joy of a summer morning, a waft of vanilla floating from Mother's' kitchen, the purity of green tea and lemongrass. " While expecting her...

Far Flung Craft

Far Flung Craft

Far Flung Craft provides all of the Googaws, Frou-Frou and Fibers From Afar you need to finish your project.  Perfect for scrapbooking, our charms, fibers and fabric embellishment kits are the...

GiftedMan.com

GiftedMan.com

GiftedMan.com has been designed with the modern male consumer in mind. The company prides itself in offering high quality men’s products at a fraction of what you would pay elsewhere. When a...

GoinProSports.com

GoinProSports.com

Goin' Pro Sports And Collectibles is your only source for all of the latest and greatest in licensed sports apparel, collectibles, memorabilia and more. We carry a full line of NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL,...

Gregg Skill Woodcrafts

Gregg Skill Woodcrafts

American woodcrafter Gregg Skill's lifelong passion for antique furniture is evident in his signature piece, a classic Georgian Planter. This timeless piece – beautifully distressed and with a...

InexpensiveGold.com

InexpensiveGold.com

Buy Gold Coins at one of the Lowest Sources on the Internet.

Kellys Krafts

Kellys Krafts

Welcome to Kelly's Krafts, for all your card making and scrapbooking craft supplies! You will find die cut shapes, punchies, frames, card making kits, card toppers, greeting cards,...

National Scrapbooking Association

National Scrapbooking Association

Serving all segments of the scrapbooking industry - - consumers, retailers, service providers, manufacturers and publications -- the NSA provides the tools to strengthen and unify the scrapbooking...

NJ Sports Promotions

NJ Sports Promotions

NJ Sports Promotions has been in the Sportscard & Collectibles hobby for more than 30 years. We run monthly Sportscard & Collectibles Shows and LIVE Auctions. At our shows, you will find...

North Pole Toy Shop

North Pole Toy Shop

North Pole Toy Shop is an online retailer that carries only quality specialty and educational toys. These toys are not usually found at major retailers. North Pole Toy Shop was started by a concerned...

Peggy Li Creations

Peggy Li Creations

For over six years, Peggy has been designing and evolving her jewelry design that caught the attention of TV's Grey's Anatomy, Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, CSI: Miami and publications such as Oprah...

Pillow Couture

Pillow Couture

Pillow Couture offers a selection of quality decorative pillows that reflects any personal or business decor style. With choices of accent pillows from traditional to the exotics, you'll find the...

Processing Center Services,Inc.

Processing Center Services,Inc.

Our company supplies a variety of unique reflective safety products, which are designed to prevent accidents in every arena, primarily for schools. With our growing population and the ever-increasing...

Rachana World Collections

Rachana World Collections

Rachana World Collections specializes in exquisite and high end exotic home decor. We offer crafts of the highest quality from many exotic places around the world. We invite you to examine our...

ScrapbookFinds.com

ScrapbookFinds.com

ScrapbookFinds.com is a scrapbooking supply search engine.  It allows users to search for scrapbooking products by name, price, and brand.

Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Our company is manufacture and exporter of Fridge magnets from Thailand. We specialize in produces various designed of Fridge magnets that made from Resin and Plaster.We are looking for buyers around...

Splatter Brothers

Splatter Brothers

Splatter Brothers Is a Paintball Retail store, specializing in the highest quality paintball products at the lowest prices.

Tarps Plus

Tarps Plus

Tarps Plus is a leading tarp supplier that specializes in poly tarps, canvas tarps and various other types of tarps for businesses and average users.

Union Village Ltd.

Union Village Ltd.

Union Village Ltd. is the leading Colonial Reproduction Furniture Store in New York and Vermont offering visitors many varieties of colonial reproduction furniture, accents, lighting, rugs, curtains,...

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