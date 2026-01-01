Products & Services

Within Diet & Weight Reducing Centers

Gold Products & Services

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) helps men and women address symptoms associated with hormonal imbalance, including fatigue, weight gain, low libido, mood changes, poor sleep, and...

Medical Weight Loss Programs

Medical Weight Loss Programs

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Our medically supervised weight loss programs combine physician-guided treatment, lifestyle coaching, metabolic evaluation, and advanced weight management solutions to help patients achieve...

Peptide Therapy

Peptide Therapy

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Peptide therapy utilizes naturally occurring amino acid compounds that support the body's cellular communication systems. Customized peptide protocols may help support fat metabolism, muscle...

Pharmaceutical Grade Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceutical Grade Nutritional Supplements

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Product

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine offers a carefully curated selection of pharmaceutical-grade nutritional supplements from trusted professional brands including Ortho Molecular...

Sermorelin Therapy

Sermorelin Therapy

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Sermorelin therapy supports the body's natural production of growth hormone and is commonly used as part of healthy aging and body composition programs. Patients may experience improvements in...

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT)

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT)

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) is designed for men experiencing symptoms of low testosterone such as decreased energy, reduced muscle mass, weight gain, brain fog, low motivation, and...

Products & Services

BalanceDiet

BalanceDiet

The BalanceDiet Company

Product

The following opportunities are available via our website: • Brand Ambassadors • Celebrity Athletes • Celebrity Chefs • Online Affiliates Business Opportunities with BalanceDiet...

Brazilian Butt Lift

Brazilian Butt Lift

Young Medical Spa®

Service

Natural augmentation procedure to the buttocks enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia.

CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting

Young Medical Spa®

Service

CoolSculpting's unique technology uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate unwanted fat cells without surgery or downtime. The procedure is FDA-cleared, safe and effective. The results are...

Kybella™

Kybella™

Young Medical Spa®

Product

KYBELLA™ is the first and only approved injectable drug for contouring moderate to severe submental fullness, a condition that is commonly referred to as a double chin. KYBELLA™ is a...

SlimLipo

SlimLipo

Young Medical Spa®

Service

Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SlimLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Palomar Medical, Inc.

SmartLipo

SmartLipo

Young Medical Spa®

Service

Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SmartLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Cynosure, Inc.

Stem Cell Fat Transfer Natural Breast Augmentation

Stem Cell Fat Transfer Natural Breast Augmentation

Young Medical Spa®

Service

Natural breast augmentation procedure enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia.

The 8 Week Physique

The 8 Week Physique

Stay Young Fitness Corporation

$4,500.00Service

Be Prepared for the most intense, body and life changing experience known to man. Stay Young Fitness Corporation and its team of Expert Personal Trainers will take control of your health, and...

ThermiVa™

ThermiVa™

Young Medical Spa®

Service

ThermiVa™ offers the safest and most precise option for restoring the appearance of the labia and tightness to the vaginal canal.

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