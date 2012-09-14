PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Diet & Weight Reducing Centers

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
BalanceDiet BalanceDiet, from The BalanceDiet Company
Product
The following opportunities are available via our website: • Brand Ambassadors • Celebrity Athletes • Celebrity Chefs • Online Affiliates Business Opportunities with BalanceDiet brand...
Brazilian Butt Lift Brazilian Butt Lift, from Young Medical Spa®
Service
Natural augmentation procedure to the buttocks enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia.
CoolSculpting CoolSculpting, from Young Medical Spa®
Service
CoolSculpting's unique technology uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate unwanted fat cells without surgery or downtime. The procedure is FDA-cleared, safe and effective. The results are lasting...
Kybella™ Kybella™, from Young Medical Spa®
Product
KYBELLA™ is the first and only approved injectable drug for contouring moderate to severe submental fullness, a condition that is commonly referred to as a double chin. KYBELLA™ is a non-human...
SlimLipo SlimLipo, from Young Medical Spa®
Service
Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SlimLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Palomar Medical, Inc.
SmartLipo SmartLipo, from Young Medical Spa®
Service
Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SmartLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Cynosure, Inc.
Stem Cell Fat Transfer Natural Breast Augmentation Stem Cell Fat Transfer Natural Breast Augmentation, from Young Medical Spa®
Service
Natural breast augmentation procedure enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia.
The 8 Week Physique The 8 Week Physique, from Stay Young Fitness Corporation
$4,500.00 - Service
Be Prepared for the most intense, body and life changing experience known to man. Stay Young Fitness Corporation and its team of Expert Personal Trainers will take control of your health, and transform...
ThermiVa™ ThermiVa™, from Young Medical Spa®
Service
ThermiVa™ offers the safest and most precise option for restoring the appearance of the labia and tightness to the vaginal canal.
Products & Services 1 - 9 of 9 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help