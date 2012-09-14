Click on a service below to view it in greater detail Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Brazilian Butt Lift , from Young Medical Spa®



Natural augmentation procedure to the buttocks enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia. CoolSculpting , from Young Medical Spa®



CoolSculpting's unique technology uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate unwanted fat cells without surgery or downtime. The procedure is FDA-cleared, safe and effective. The results are lasting... SlimLipo , from Young Medical Spa®



Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SlimLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Palomar Medical, Inc. SmartLipo , from Young Medical Spa®



Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SmartLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Cynosure, Inc. Stem Cell Fat Transfer Natural Breast Augmentation , from Young Medical Spa®



Natural breast augmentation procedure enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia. The 8 Week Physique , from Stay Young Fitness Corporation

Be Prepared for the most intense, body and life changing experience known to man. Stay Young Fitness Corporation and its team of Expert Personal Trainers will take control of your health, and transform... ThermiVa™ , from Young Medical Spa®



