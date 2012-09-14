Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Custom Road Cases for all kinds of Equipment, LCD/Plasma Screens DJ Sound Boards. Features in Common: * Top Grade 3/8" case wall construction with black mar resistant outer laminate! * Built for...

Cancun Airport Car Rental , from City Car Rental, Cancun

$25.00 - Service

We are a car rental service in the Cancun Airport. We offer the best service in modern and safe vehicles. We guarantee comfort and security for you.

Cancun Airport Group Transportation , from Cancun Airport Transportation

$69.00 - Service

To go from Cancun Airport to to any place in Cancun or Riviera Maya, our Cancun Airport Transportation brand is a guarantee of excellence in private transfers service for groups. Our professional drivers...

Cancun Airport Luxury Transportation , from Cancun Airport Transportation

$69.00 - Service

Looking for the best Luxury Transportation services from the Cancun Airport? Look no more, at Cancun Airport Transportation we have Luxury SUV’s to perform this service for you. The capacity of the...

Cancun Airport Private Transportation , from Cancun Airport Transportation

$35.00 - Service

The private transportation service we provide from Cancun Airport is perfect for you if you have a party of 1 to 9 people (any number in between). The vehicle you reserve is only for you so you don't share...

Limo Service , from Global Limos

Service

Global Limos offers luxury limo service, car, service and party bus rental service globally across the world.

Personal Services , from Gemini Public Relations

Service

For the busy household, services include: - Transportation Services (Air/Ground) - Business Correspondence - Fax Services - Phone Messages - Errand Services - Arrange Household Repair - Schedule Appointments -...

Public Relations , from Gemini Public Relations

Service

- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities - Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns

Air Freight , from Transit Systems Incorporated

Service

Typically the fastest of all the freight services. Item(s) must be boxed or crated. Carrier will pick up from a commercial location (residential pick-up is available at additional cost). Best for...

Air Freight Export , from PMG Worldwide Ltd

Service

Overview: We offer a complete air freight export service to our customers including advice on shipment methods, arrangement of bookings on scheduled passenger & freighter flights, full & split...

Air Freight Import , from PMG Worldwide Ltd

Service

Overview: We can arrange import airfreight from anywhere in the world using our network of agents to arrange contact with your suppliers and have your procurements picked up and air freighted to the UK.

Airport Transfers , from InterPlex Transportation

Service



Appliance Rental , from CollegeBoxes.com

Service

We make renting appliances easy. All appliances are delivered straight to your door and picked up at the end of the year for one low price.

Bai Tho deluxe Junk 2 day full package , from Asiana Travel Mate Vietnam Tours and Travel

$125.00 - Product



Bicycle Sharing Systems , from DECOBIKE, LLC

Product

DECOBIKE offers custom-built bicycle sharing program for cities, institutions and campuses to meet and exceed your bike sharing program needs. "Green" state-of-the-art Solar-powered, wireless...

Boxes and Moving Supplies , from Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Product

Amazing Spaces Box Shop, located right inside our retail office, offers a wonderful selection of moving boxes in Houston and moving supplies to facilitate move. We offer a full line of over 100 moving...

Business Services , from AddressGermany.com

$1.00 - Service

Use AddressGermany.com mail forwarding and package forwarding service to shop German websites, shipping packages to your Germany address and we are internationally forwarding as one sturdy shippment to...

Chicago Cartage , from Moran Transportation Corporation

Service

At Moran we have become not only a regional LTL & LCL powerhouse but also operate one of the largest cartage fleets in the great Chicago market. Chicago cartage is where we started in 1980 and we...

Chicago Loop Delivery , from Moran Transportation Corporation

Service

The Moran team is the leading Chicago Loop delivery company for all deliveries within Chicago’s Loop area. We have a large concentration of trucks and staff in the Chicago Loop market providing very...

Chubby Camper , from Travellers Auto Barn

Product

With ten original artworks (click on each Chubby to check out designs) and a basic but very comfortable interior, you will be the envy of every other traveller. This home on wheels will help you get the...

Climate Controlled Self Storage , from Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Service

Climate Controlled Storage Amazing Spaces Storage Centers' climate controlled self storage is kept at a constant temperature between 60 and 78 degrees year-round by using air conditioning or heating,...

Compact Cars , from Travellers Auto Barn

Product

So you're not quite up to camping out, but still want the freedom and adventure that your own wheels supply? Travellers Auto Barn NOW has a new fleet of Compact Cars for hire that are perfect for country...

Dedicated Truck & Driver , from Moran Transportation Corporation

Service

Our team provides custom Chicago dedicated truck and driver programs to all industries. Our team strategically works with your organization to provide you with the right drivers and the right truck and...

Digital Printing , from Cerqa

Service

Produce a wide range of digital Print on Demand products fully finished inline to shorten lead times and reduce obsolescence. Achieve greater control of your branding and costs by utilizing Cerqa’s...

Distribution UK , from PMG Worldwide Ltd

Service

Overview: For freight distribution across the UK on seafreight traffic, using road and rail, we can offer a first class service, offering full container load and groupage options for urgent, timed and...

Drug Testing , from Accredited Drug Testing Inc

Service

Drug, alcohol and DNA testing, Pre-employment, random, post accident and court ordered testing. DOT drug testing and non DOT testing, 5 panel,7 panel, 10 panel and 12 panel drug screenings. Urine, Hair,...

Failure Analysis , from Cerqa

Service

Hardware Support: Motherboards Optical and Hard Drives Memory Mechanicals Sound Cards Floppy Drives Power Supplies Magnetic Storage Software Support: System Diagnostics System Drivers CD/DVD Software Technical...

Flights , from Flights.com

Service

Flights - Save up to 70% on airline tickets starting from $45+. Also offering hotels, cars, cruises, activities, travel insurance, and more.

Group Purchasing , from Global Group Purchasing

Service

A group purchasing organization created to leverage the money spent by small and medium sized companies, allowing them to receive the discounts ordinarily only available to large companies.

Group Wine Tours , from Wine Country PlanIt

Service

Wine Country PlanIt coordinates vineyard tours, cave tours, the experience of blending varietals to make your own bottle of wine, aromatic tasting, viewing art, spa treatments, gourmet picnics in the olive...

HALO® Decking unit for marina construction , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Decking units are sections of HALO wave attenuator panels specifically designed to be mounted under docks. This unique designs allows for an "invisible" use of our HALO technology to dissipate wave...

HALO® ECO for Wetlands protection from erosion , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Eco is a mini HALO unit for use in wetlands and shallow water applications. Materials * Composed of Non toxic materials * No metal parts * Marine Friendly Design *...

HALO® Port Security Barriers for Terrorism / Homeland Security efforts , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Port Security Barriers are an excellent sentinel for ports,military bases, LNG facilities, oil rigs, dams, nuclear power plants, bridges - wherever perimeter control is essential, or acts of terrorism...

HALO® Shockwave - protection for Inland Waterways and Channels , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Shockwave protects inland waterways and channels from the damaging force of waves and wakes. This energy-absorbing wave attenuator acts as a barrier and prevents the structural wear and tear on docks...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Coastal Protection and Beach Restoration , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

Unlike conventional, static technologies that merely deflect the force of waves, our wave attenuators absorb waves. By working with nature instead of against it, the HALO® wave attenuator can survive all...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Harbor / Marina protection from waves & wakes , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

Barges, concrete sea walls, and the like are static structures that cannot adjust to changing conditions. They cost thousands each year to maintain, yet waves still damage property. Let HALO Harbor...

Helicopter Tour, Nothing Is Impossible , from Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Product

The Luxury Travel Company (www.luxurytravelvietnam.com ), Vietnam’s leading bespoke travel experience, is experienced in providing special services and unique tourism products to luxury global travelers...

historical/architectural tour , from The Buffalo Bike Taxi Co.

$60.00 - Service

The historical/architectural tour by The Buffalo Bike Taxi Co. gives passengers a historical perspective on Buffalo's architecture dating from the mid-1800s to the early 20th century.

HiTop Campervan , from Travellers Auto Barn

Product

Backpacker, budget, cheap, thrifty, economic, whatever you call it, you don't miss out on anything in these wonderfully fitted Camper vans for hire (or rent) from Travellers Auto Barn whilst you are in...

Hummer Limo Wedding , from A Perfect Limo Inc.

$1,000.00 - Service

3 hours of service in a Hummer Limo with hardwood floors, xbox, karaoke, laser show, fog machine, dvd player, fireplace and more. Chauffeurs are well groomed, wear white gloves and are non-smoking! This...

Inside Delivery , from Moran Transportation Corporation

Service

At Moran, we have become the leader in inside delivery, liftgate delivery and non-dock delivery. Our team of inside delivery experts provide very professional and detailed inside delivery of your goods...

International Shipping and Moving , from All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.

Service

International Shipping and Moving services offered from New York: Astoria, Floral park, Alden Manor, Glen oaks, Great neck, kings point, Inwood, Washington Heights, Sunny Side, College Pointe, Flushing,...

Large Format Printing , from Cerqa

Service

Some benefits of our large format printing include outdoor durability with UV ink, high quality resolution, and quick turnaround. Large Format Printing Options: Trade Show Graphics Point of Purchase (POP)...

Las Vegas limo company , from Las Vegas Party Limos

Service

Affordable Las Vegas limos for hire. Limousine rentals for any party including weddings, birthdays, proms, bachelor and bachelorette parties and more. Specializing in SUV and Hummer limos.

LCL Transportation , from In Time Movements Ltd

Service

We operate a fleet of air-ride curtainsided vehicles, handling LCL consignments varying in size, weight and commodity and effecting deliveries and collections to all Container Depots and ERTS terminals...

Liftgate Service , from Moran Transportation Corporation

Service

Our organization operates one of the largest fleets of liftgate equipment in the Chicago & Midwest region. We have liftgate units on all of our straight trucks and on many of our trailers. Our fleet...

Limousine Services , from Pinnacle Car & Limousine

Service

Pinnacle Limousine is a premier luxury transportation service with years of experience. We are committed to providing you with safe and reliable world-class service coupled with state-of-the-art technology.

Linehaul, LCL, Air Freight, Local Pick Up & Delivery , from Moran Transportation Corporation

Service

Supporting the freight forwarding community is core to our business at Moran Transportation Corporation. Our team provides very timely and accurate LCL (less than container load) and air freight services...

Local Moving Services , from All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.

Service

Local moving services offered in New York: Astoria, Floral park, Alden Manor, Glen oaks, Great neck, kings point, Inwood, Washington Heights, Sunny Side, College Pointe, Flushing, Bayside, Fresh Meadow,...