Products & Services
Beauty/Fashion
EKC PR
Service
Book Publishing Law
LaPolt Law, P.C.
Service
Brand Development
EKC PR
Service
Concierge Services
Pizzazz Production
$0.00Service
Consulting
EKC PR
Service
Entertainment
EKC PR
Service
Entertainment Management Services
Pizzazz Production
$0.00Service
Event Management
Pizzazz Production
$0.00Service
Film / Television Law
LaPolt Law, P.C.
Service
Graphic Art
EKC PR
Service
Management
EKC PR
Service
Media Relations
EKC PR
Service
Media Round Tables
EKC PR
Service
Model Management
V3 Models
Service
Music Law
LaPolt Law, P.C.
Service
Music Supervision
EKC PR
Service
Press Kit Design
EKC PR
Service
Product Launches
EKC PR
Service
Product Placement in Television and Film
EKC PR
Service
Production
EKC PR
Service
Special Events/ Celebrity Events/ Red Carpet Events
EKC PR
Service
The 8 Week Physique
Stay Young Fitness Corporation
$4,500.00Service