Products & Services

Within Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures

Products & Services

Beauty/Fashion

Beauty/Fashion

EKC PR

Service

Our clients include renowned make-up and facial artists, haute couture designers, celebrity hairdressers, and one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.

Book Publishing Law

Book Publishing Law

LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

We represent book authors and we review and negotiate agreements with major book publishers on their behalf. Additionally, we advise producers, playwrights, composers and others in connection with...

Brand Development

Brand Development

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has helped numerous companies develop their brand and get their name on the forefront of consumer's minds. Acquiring the consumer is just the start--building a...

Concierge Services

Concierge Services

Pizzazz Production

$0.00Service

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel...

Consulting

Consulting

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has had over 17 years of experience ranging from high profile celebrities to non-profit corporations. Our years of expertise help companies to improve performance...

Entertainment

Entertainment

EKC PR

Service

We operate on every level in the Los Angeles entertainment community…with the studios and film production companies, with stage shows and charity organizations, and with individual celebrities.

Entertainment Management Services

Entertainment Management Services

Pizzazz Production

$0.00Service

Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are...

Event Management

Event Management

Pizzazz Production

$0.00Service

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring...

Film / Television Law

Film / Television Law

LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

The attorneys at LaPolt Law, P.C. have represented producers, production companies, major film and television writers and performers, and independent distributors. We advise our clients on all...

Graphic Art

Graphic Art

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) uses creativity and beautiful design to enhance the core message each client wants to send with our graphic design work.

Management

Management

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) management services oversee the day to day business affairs of an artist; to advise and counsel talent about professional matters and personal decisions to advance...

Media Relations

Media Relations

EKC PR

Service

EKC provides media relations depending on the needs of each unique client. We provide advertising, collaborations, networking, TV, radio, newsletters, social media special events, or whatever media...

Media Round Tables

Media Round Tables

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) aids all clients with any media attention they require. We work side by side with the clients and media in all media roundtable events. From coordinating location...

Model Management

Model Management

V3 Models

Service

At V3 Models our goal is to provide the highest level of service and dedication to our models and talent, as well as our clients. We strive to provide the models and talent that we represent with...

Music Law

Music Law

LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

LaPolt Law, P.C. handles all types of transactional areas of music industry business - from negotiating and preparing agreements, to assisting clients with making crucial creative and financial...

Music Supervision

Music Supervision

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) Music Supervision Department is responsible for selecting and licensing music for any film, TV and new media productions for our clients.

Press Kit Design

Press Kit Design

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) works closely and carefully with their clients to produce unique press kits for their campaign. Through careful design and production, EKC strives bring their client's...

Product Launches

Product Launches

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) generates media attention and name recognition with memorable flair. With experience and expertise that are unmatched, and with media connections that span multiple...

Product Placement in Television and Film

Product Placement in Television and Film

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) generates media attention with product placement services. Product placement occurs with the inclusion of a brand's logo in shot, or a favorable mention or appearance...

Production

Production

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) works with dynamic talent in every aspect of production, whether it be television or film.

Special Events/ Celebrity Events/ Red Carpet Events

Special Events/ Celebrity Events/ Red Carpet Events

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) generates media attention and name recognition with memorable flair for all of our special events. Whether it is a red carpet, celebrity event or a corporate event,...

The 8 Week Physique

The 8 Week Physique

Stay Young Fitness Corporation

$4,500.00Service

Be Prepared for the most intense, body and life changing experience known to man. Stay Young Fitness Corporation and its team of Expert Personal Trainers will take control of your health, and...

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