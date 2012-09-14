Post Profile for Your Business

Media & Entertainment

Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation

Agents & Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Pizzazz Production
Saint Petersburg, FL
Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando,...
Aero Entertainment Group
Pasadena, CA
Aero Entertainment is a full service entertainment company. We provide PR services, model/talent management, event coordination, and...
B.Long & Wynn
New York, NY
B.Long & Wynn is a full service public relations firm specializing in luxury, fashion and lifestyle accounts. Combining the social outreach...
CGM Entertainment Group
Bloomfield, CT
CGM Entertainment provides entertainment booking for casinos,colleges,schools,theaters,concert halls,private parties and corporate events.Our...
ContactsforLess.ca
New Westminster, Canada
ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51%...
EKC PR
Beverly Hills, CA
EKC PR INC is a full service public relations company with a progressive entertainment division, specializing in precise and cutting edge...
Elegance Entertainment
Milwaukee, WI
Elegance Entertainment is a networking organization dedicated to empowering creative artists, individuals and companies with the tools and...
Hypursuit Inc
Houston, TX
We're a creative lifestyle marketing and publicity agency committed to delivering high-performance solutions. Our team is experienced at...
LaPolt Law, P.C.
West Hollywood, CA
LaPolt Law, P.C. is a boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property and entertainment law. Our attorneys are well equipped to...
Metronights Entertainment
Fenton, MO
A full service entertainment management company offering booking services, artist management services and artist promotion services to the...
Respect the Culture, LLC
Philadelphia, PA
Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art.
Stay Young Fitness Corporation
Bensalem, PA
Stay Young Fitness Corporation is a full service Personal Training Organization serving NJ, PA, DE, and NY. Our services are all performed...
Talent Connection
Diamond Bar, CA
The Talent Connection is a talent consulting and management agency with high ethical and moral standards. Because our number one priority...
The Talent Connection USA, Inc.
Orlando, FL
The Talent Connection USA, Inc. is Entertainment Management and Marketing providing the best possible exposure for talent to insure their...
V3 Models
San Diego, CA
V3 Models is a San Diego, CA based model management company representing Southern California's finest models and talent. Our portfolio features...
Viardo Artists
Los Angeles, CA
The Viardo Agency is a boutique, Los Angeles-based Entertainment firm specializing in Publicity, Management and Production. Our clients...
