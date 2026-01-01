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Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Skylab Apps

Skylab Apps

Skylab is the most sophisticated and advanced gamified platform in the world for building & managing communities. Multi-billion dollar brands, emerging small businesses, and non-profits alike...

Gold Company Profiles

Blacksun Private Equity Inc.

Blacksun Private Equity Inc.

Blacksun Private Equity, Inc. is a diversified investment firm at the intersection of sports, media, technology, and entertainment, founded by Atonn Muhammad, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Nery Gomez,...

RituStudio

RituStudio

RituStudio – Contemporary Abstract Art by Ritu Raj Location: 3502 E Onyx Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85028 Email: ritu@rituart.com Phone: +1 415.876.7000 Website: https://www.rituart.com About...

Company Profiles

Aero Entertainment Group

Aero Entertainment Group

Aero Entertainment is a full service entertainment company.  We provide PR services, model/talent management, event coordination, and music artist production.  Each division is totally...

B.Long & Wynn

B.Long & Wynn

B.Long & Wynn is a full service public relations firm specializing in luxury, fashion and lifestyle accounts. Combining the social outreach and product placement expertise of Brian Long and Mandy...

CGM Entertainment Group

CGM Entertainment Group

CGM Entertainment provides entertainment booking for casinos,colleges,schools,theaters,concert halls,private parties and corporate events.Our highly train and professional management team handles...

ContactsforLess.ca

ContactsforLess.ca

ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51% of our profits to the non-profit that you choose. Save money on...

EKC PR

EKC PR

EKC PR INC is a full service public relations company with a progressive entertainment division, specializing in precise and cutting edge campaigns for all ranges of clientele. From the aspiring to...

Elegance Entertainment

Elegance Entertainment

Elegance Entertainment is a networking organization dedicated to empowering creative artists, individuals and companies with the tools and inspiration they need in order to maintain creative control...

Hypursuit Inc

Hypursuit Inc

We're a creative lifestyle marketing and publicity agency committed to delivering high-performance solutions. Our team is experienced at delivering unique campaigns that will help you achieve your...

LaPolt Law, P.C.

LaPolt Law, P.C.

LaPolt Law, P.C. is a boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property and entertainment law. Our attorneys are well equipped to address the needs of our clients both domestically and...

Metronights Entertainment

Metronights Entertainment

A full service entertainment management company offering booking services, artist management services and artist promotion services to the music industry.

Pizzazz Production

Pizzazz Production

Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando, Florida and other locations throughout the United States.

Respect the Culture, LLC

Respect the Culture, LLC

Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art.

Stay Young Fitness Corporation

Stay Young Fitness Corporation

Stay Young Fitness Corporation is a full service Personal Training Organization serving NJ, PA, DE, and NY. Our services are all performed in our clients' homes. We offer a full suite of services...

Talent Connection

Talent Connection

The Talent Connection is a talent consulting and management agency with high ethical and moral standards. Because our number one priority is the welfare of our clients, we are committed to providing...

The Talent Connection USA, Inc.

The Talent Connection USA, Inc.

The Talent Connection USA, Inc. is Entertainment Management and Marketing providing the best possible exposure for talent to insure their career advances.

V3 Models

V3 Models

V3 Models is a San Diego, CA based model management company representing Southern California's finest models and talent. Our portfolio features models and talent covering a diverse array of...

Viardo Artists

Viardo Artists

The Viardo Agency is a boutique, Los Angeles-based Entertainment firm specializing in Publicity, Management and Production. Our clients range from Talent and Corporate Entertainment to Fashion and...

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