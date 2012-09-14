PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Pizzazz Production Pizzazz Production Saint Petersburg, FL
Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando,... 
Aero Entertainment Group Aero Entertainment Group Pasadena, CA
Aero Entertainment is a full service entertainment company.  We provide PR services, model/talent management, event coordination, and... 
B.Long & Wynn B.Long & Wynn New York, NY
B.Long & Wynn is a full service public relations firm specializing in luxury, fashion and lifestyle accounts. Combining the social outreach... 
CGM Entertainment Group CGM Entertainment Group Bloomfield, CT
CGM Entertainment provides entertainment booking for casinos,colleges,schools,theaters,concert halls,private parties and corporate events.Our... 
ContactsforLess.ca ContactsforLess.ca New Westminster, Canada
ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51%... 
EKC PR EKC PR Beverly Hills, CA
EKC PR INC is a full service public relations company with a progressive entertainment division, specializing in precise and cutting edge... 
Elegance Entertainment Elegance Entertainment Milwaukee, WI
Elegance Entertainment is a networking organization dedicated to empowering creative artists, individuals and companies with the tools and... 
Hypursuit Inc Hypursuit Inc Houston, TX
We're a creative lifestyle marketing and publicity agency committed to delivering high-performance solutions. Our team is experienced at... 
LaPolt Law, P.C. LaPolt Law, P.C. West Hollywood, CA
LaPolt Law, P.C. is a boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property and entertainment law. Our attorneys are well equipped to... 
Metronights Entertainment Metronights Entertainment Fenton, MO
A full service entertainment management company offering booking services, artist management services and artist promotion services to the... 
Respect the Culture, LLC Respect the Culture, LLC Philadelphia, PA
Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art. 
Stay Young Fitness Corporation Stay Young Fitness Corporation Bensalem, PA
Stay Young Fitness Corporation is a full service Personal Training Organization serving NJ, PA, DE, and NY. Our services are all performed... 
Talent Connection Talent Connection Diamond Bar, CA
The Talent Connection is a talent consulting and management agency with high ethical and moral standards. Because our number one priority... 
The Talent Connection USA, Inc. The Talent Connection USA, Inc. Orlando, FL
The Talent Connection USA, Inc. is Entertainment Management and Marketing providing the best possible exposure for talent to insure their... 
V3 Models V3 Models San Diego, CA
V3 Models is a San Diego, CA based model management company representing Southern California's finest models and talent. Our portfolio features... 
Viardo Artists Viardo Artists Los Angeles, CA
The Viardo Agency is a boutique, Los Angeles-based Entertainment firm specializing in Publicity, Management and Production. Our clients... 
