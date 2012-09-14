3D Rendering and Design , from Cimetta Design

A remarkable way to raise a business above the competition by both making said business look more technologically advanced, professional, and competent is the use of 3d. Being a new trend, 3d is impressive...

Advertising Design , from Momentum 18

Momentum 18 offers award-winning print advertising design services mainly to smaller companies that are in need of big ad agency expertise, but lack the resources for a Madison Avenue firm.

Affordable Web design solutions , from IT Graphix

$599.00 - Service

In today’s technology driven world, one of the most valuable sales and marketing tools a business requires is a professionally designed website. IT Graphix is a quality web design company, specializing...

Banner Design , from Cimetta Design

A professionally done and well placed banner could be the saving grace of any struggling business. Banners are not only durable but they are also extremely effective in getting the businesses’ marketing...

Billboard Design , from Cimetta Design

With the growing popularity of outdoor advertising, the broad impact and cost-effective nature of billboard advertising is definite. Billboard advertising continues to gain its own popularity as a quality...

Branding , from CAP Creative

CAP Creative has developed the SUMMIT(TM) System to help companies define, build and maintain their Brand.

Brochure & Graphic Design , from IT Graphix

$199.00 - Service

Developing consistent, visually appealing collateral is critical to building your company’s brand. IT Graphix delivers affordable, custom graphic services that will enable your company to make an...

Brochure Design , from Cimetta Design

Business brochures are unique because they give you the capability to not only describe the products or services your business sells but also describe why people should choose your business over others...

Brochures: Design , from Kinesis

Bus Board Design , from Cimetta Design

Bus advertising is an excellent form of exposure. Thousands of could-be-clients and customers ride this form of public transportation daily and 1000s more see the massive, imposing, moving billboard that...

Business Card Design , from Cimetta Design

The ultimate tool in any business arsenal is a business card. They successfully support any business person by not only adequately giving their business a fantastic company image of prosperity and professionalism,...

Business Cards , from Clear Advertising

$200.00 - Product

Full color, glossy, and double sided. 2 x 3.5 standard business card size. 5,000 cards for only $200!!!!

Catalog Design , from Cimetta Design

The aim of a catalog is to promote the products and services that your company provides. A catalog offers the unique opportunity to invite a customer to know and buy your products from anywhere. A catalog...

Check Design , from Cimetta Design

A professionally done personal check will, without a doubt, make any employee or owner of a company or association look to be the more learned and organized in any situation. A personal check increases...

Corporate Branding , from Cimetta Design

The goal of all business people should be the attainment of brand loyalty. The successful implementation of brand loyalty will not only keep a customer coming back to you or your product over your competitors,...

Custom Logo Design , from IT Graphix

$199.00 - Service

Like a masterful piece of artwork, an ideal logo design needs to tap your inner emotions, stimulate visual appeal, and etch itself into your memory. Do not be fooled by high-priced agencies or inexperienced...

Database Development , from Cimetta Design

A database is an integrated collection of logically-related records or files consolidated into a common pool that provides data for one or more multiple uses. Databases, designed for a massive range of...

Drafting , from Cimetta Design

Depending whether your business needs the sketching, pen rendering or pencil rendering of an idea, concept or character, our seasoned illustrating staff will execute a exquisite assimilation of your creative...

E-mail Hosting , from Cimetta Design

The service of E-mail hosting will give a business the advantage of a private e-mail for the owner and his or her employees with the ending being @theirwebsite.com, passively resonating an aura of professionalism...

eCommerce Development , from Cimetta Design

E-commerce, consisting of the buying and selling of products or services over electronic systems such as the Internet and other computer networks, is the new, cutting-edge, state-of-the-art method of direct...

EM Profile CARCLUB , from EndlessMotions

$500.00 - Service

The EM Car Club Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card. It contains information each car club member including club history, pictures...

EM Profile CORPORATE , from EndlessMotions

$600.00 - Service

The Corporate EM Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card. It is very versatile and can be modified to fit the specific needs for your...

EM Profile INDIVIDUAL , from EndlessMotions

$300.00 - Service

The Individual EM Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card. It contains detailed information about your car and includes photos,...

EM Profile MODEL , from EndlessMotions

$300.00 - Service

The Individual EM Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card. It is different from the other EM Profiles because it is tailored specifically...

File Transfers , from Cimetta Design

There are a plethora of ways and reasons to transfer files from one server or machine to another over any given network, but to do so in a safe and timely manner with the necessary precautions taken is...

Flash Animation, Development and Design , from Cimetta Design

Flash, a first-class form of animation and programming, is a foremost way to enhance any website or presentation. Being an outstanding graphic enhancer and an extremely smooth and adept approach at visual...

Flyer Design , from Cimetta Design

The ancient mysterious art of flyers, an art that will stay and has stayed relevant, competent, and influential from the first sold commodity till the last, is a phenomenal way to promote a product or...

Free Web Directory Submission , from Stuff 4 World

$0.00 - Service

http://directory.stuff4world.com A free web directory submission. Get your website listed in Stuff4world Directory for free and rank in search engines. Browse through the category and till you find the...

Graphic Design , from Praxis Design Studios

Being bombarded with an immeasurable amount of visual information everyday, it is paramount to catch and hold the attention of your audience. At Praxis, we take on this challenge daily using our own unique...

Graphic Design , from SmartNet Solutions

Professional Graphic Design Services Does Your Company Need Print Design & Marketing? The style of your company, corporation, or brand is vital to representing and presenting yourself appropriately...

Half Page Flyers , from Clear Advertising

$450.00 - Product

Full color, glossy, and double sided. These are a great idea for mailers. 5.5 x 8.5 in size. 5,000 cards for only $450.

Hosting Services , from Computer Solutions 911

$12.50 - Service

Disk space 250 MB Traffic (monthly data transfer) 3GB Transfer from another host FREE Email-Unlimited accounts FrontPage Extensions PHP4 PERL My SQL, SSI, SSL, CGI, SSH Archive Manager Domain Parking 24/7...

Illustration and Cartooning , from Cimetta Design

Illustrations and cartooning could be the cheap simple solution to any complicated marketing idea. They could easily and precisely target a certain demographic, simply be manipulated or changed to fit...

Implementation of Blogs , from Cimetta Design

A blog is a website that is usually has regular entries of commentary, descriptions of events, or other material such as graphics or video. Blogs offer a business or association the opportunity to share...

Implementation of E-mail Blasts , from Cimetta Design

An E-mail blast, a ridiculously cheap method of reaching an unlimited number of customers and potential buyers, is a form of direct marketing which uses electronic mail as a means of communicating commercial...

Implementation of Programming Languages (Ajax, XHTML, JavaScript, MySQL, PHP-Development, XML) , from Cimetta Design

Cimetta Design takes advantage of a deluge of diverse, encompassing, and easily manipulated code, scripting languages, and techniques, Ajax, XHTML, JavaScript, MySQL, PHP, XML, and more, to enable our...

Implementation of RSS Feeds , from Cimetta Design

RSS feeds, fundamentally a family of web feed formats used to publish frequently updated works—such as blog entries, news headlines, audio, and video—in a standardized format, is an adept and...

In Store Displays , from Cimetta Design

In-store retail displays can considerably expand your product sales. A recent study by POPAI (Point of Purchase Agency International) states that over 60% of total purchase is attributed to retail displays...

Instruction Sheet Design , from Cimetta Design

Instruction sheets, containing technical, safety, legal, and other abstruse and intricate information, need to be as clear and unambiguous as possible. With Cimetta Design’s extensive experience,...

Invoice Design , from Cimetta Design

Working as a commercial document, which is issued by the seller of the goods or services to the buyers, invoices are essentially bills that indicate that the seller has provided a certain product category,...

Isometric Rendering , from Cimetta Design

Isometric rendering is an extremely powerful method to completely design and plan out any physical product before said item is even in production or construction. We create a 3d model of any thought of...

Large Format Printing , from Cimetta Design

Whether it is for a poster, banner or any other printed need, Cimetta Design’s quality, large format, giclée printing will fit all composition needs. Our giclée prints consist of the...

Letterhead Design , from Cimetta Design

A letterhead is an essential piece to a business’s repertoire, inherently working as both a piece of stationary used for internal and external written communication purposes as well as a legal representative...

Logo Design , from NextGen Solutions Inc.

$50.00 - Service

We will design professional and elegent logo (corproate id) for your website. We will provide initial 3-4 mockups to choose from, specific to your company. We will also provide several revisions till...

Logo Design , from Cimetta Design

A distinguished, original, and professionally done Logo, the memory hook and face of a business, is essential for a lucrative business. Lacking such a crucial asset would not only immediately lower a could-be...

Logo Design , from SmartNet Solutions

Why do you need a Logo Design & Brand Identity? This is where it all starts...your logo. It's the first step in creating a brand identity to represent your company and your brand representing your...

Logo Design , from Momentum 18

Award-winning logo design services. Clean, approachable logo design that clearly expresses the company's values with reassuring confidence. Momentum 18's logo design adhere to high standards that is why...

Logo Design , from Momentum 18

Clean, approachable logo design that clearly expresses the desired messages with reassuring confidence. Many of Momentum 18's logo designs have won awards and are in coffee table logo design books and...