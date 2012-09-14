3D Rendering and Design , from Cimetta Design

Service

A remarkable way to raise a business above the competition by both making said business look more technologically advanced, professional, and competent is the use of 3d. Being a new trend, 3d is impressive...

AdFocus , from eFang

Service

eFang's unique AdFocus bilingual web-based marketing solutions provide you with quality web marketing services. Our carefully selected Chinese translators, marketing consultants, and localization engineers...

Advertising , from Ilfusion Creative

Service

New media is exciting, but sometimes traditional advertising in a magazine or on a billboard can serve your business well.

Advertising Design , from Momentum 18

Service

Momentum 18 offers award-winning print advertising design services mainly to smaller companies that are in need of big ad agency expertise, but lack the resources for a Madison Avenue firm.

Affordable Web design solutions , from IT Graphix

$599.00 - Service

In today’s technology driven world, one of the most valuable sales and marketing tools a business requires is a professionally designed website. IT Graphix is a quality web design company, specializing...

Animated Talking Character for your website , from Complete Technologies

$9.95 - Service

Complete Technologies, a Colorado Springs Company would like to introduce you to a new service that would be a great value to your customers. With this service you could offer a personal sales representative...

AspxCommerce , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00 - Product

AspxCommerce is a platform developed by BRAINDIGIT for business houses of all scales to benefit by having their own ecommerce site. With Aspxcommerce it is easy to build and manage your ecommerce store...

Banner Design , from Cimetta Design

Service

A professionally done and well placed banner could be the saving grace of any struggling business. Banners are not only durable but they are also extremely effective in getting the businesses’ marketing...

Billboard Design , from Cimetta Design

Service

With the growing popularity of outdoor advertising, the broad impact and cost-effective nature of billboard advertising is definite. Billboard advertising continues to gain its own popularity as a quality...

Blog Setups and Marketing Techniques , from Parker Web Developers

Service



Brochure & Graphic Design , from IT Graphix

$199.00 - Service

Developing consistent, visually appealing collateral is critical to building your company’s brand. IT Graphix delivers affordable, custom graphic services that will enable your company to make an...

Brochure Design , from Cimetta Design

Service

Business brochures are unique because they give you the capability to not only describe the products or services your business sells but also describe why people should choose your business over others...

Budget Planner , from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00 - Product

Budget planner is an app for Windows phone user to plan and manage money in the easiest way possible to track down the income and expenses.

Build Services , from digital-telepathy Inc.

Product

Website design Website redesign eCommerce Web Standards design (w3c compliant, XHTML/CSS) Web 2.0 design (.CSS, Flash, HTML) Programming (.PHP, .NET, .ASP, AJAX, mySQL, .JS) Web Standards Logo and...

Bus Board Design , from Cimetta Design

Service

Bus advertising is an excellent form of exposure. Thousands of could-be-clients and customers ride this form of public transportation daily and 1000s more see the massive, imposing, moving billboard that...

Business Card Design , from Cimetta Design

Service

The ultimate tool in any business arsenal is a business card. They successfully support any business person by not only adequately giving their business a fantastic company image of prosperity and professionalism,...

Business Cards , from Clear Advertising

$200.00 - Product

Full color, glossy, and double sided. 2 x 3.5 standard business card size. 5,000 cards for only $200!!!!

Business Intelligence and ERP , from e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Integrate Oracle ERP 11i, Cognos products, Crystal Reports, Tibco and Plumtree Portals

Business Process Evaluation , from Venture Internet Business Awards

Service

Business processes involving the Internet and/or technology are submitted for a review and evaluation by an international group of creative thinkers and E-business savvy professionals. Candidate entries...

Catalog Design , from Cimetta Design

Service

The aim of a catalog is to promote the products and services that your company provides. A catalog offers the unique opportunity to invite a customer to know and buy your products from anywhere. A catalog...

Cheap SEO Services Seo Optimization Services , from Seolid SEO Company

$149.00 - Service

Cheap SEO Services - Basic SEO Plan - Ideal for sites with less than 40 pages. Basic Cheap SEO Plan Starts as low as $149.00/month for a 12 months SEO Campaign Seolid is an ethical SEO Company,...

Check Design , from Cimetta Design

Service

A professionally done personal check will, without a doubt, make any employee or owner of a company or association look to be the more learned and organized in any situation. A personal check increases...

China Business Development , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA helps small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs doing business in China, China market research, China market entry, China sourcing consulting, translation, etc.

ChinaPR , from eFang

Service

Press releases and targeted press release distribution have been one of the most powerful forms of marketing and advertising available in today's business world. Byworking closely with the mainstream financial...

CMS Theme Development , from Ilfusion Creative

Service

When creating a CMS theme, no matter what platform you use, development should be based on content rather than layout. The layout is a concrete foundation but the the content is changeable and needs to...

Company Profile Video , from Ilfusion Creative

Service

Does your business have character? Show it off! Whether you want a viral video featuring adorable kittens or a formal ad showcasing your services, we can develop a video to suit you.

Complete Site Design - View Our Portfolio , from KMWeb Designs

$0.00 - Service

We offer complete site design and redesign. Click on the link below to view our full online portfolio: http://www.kmwebdesigns.com/portfolio.shtml

Comprehensive Business Keyword Research Services , from Web Marketing and Design by JASE

$349.00 - Service

SEO Keyword Research Report Includes: Current web site link popularity Search engine saturation Current Internet competition Full keyword research reports - traffic calculator, PPC bids, link competition...

ConQuest CMS , from Silkfort Technologies

$0.00 - Product

Conquest is a comprehensive Web Content Management System that enables organizations to create and manage content once and re-use it in multiple sites, intranets and extranets. Conquest lets the business...

Construction Marketing , from Saibot Technologies

Service

Marketing construction companies, contractors, and construction-related products, suppliers distributors, and services is our specialty. We have years of experience in construction marketing and are considered...

Content Management System , from Solar Velocity

Product

What is a Content Management System? A Content Management System (CMS) is an integrated interface for the creation and management of content on a Website. Content Management System allows companies to...

Content Writing Services , from Sublime India Language IT Services

Service

For the purpose of retaining in the international markets, it becomes important for the organizations to have a creative and optimized website. This is being accomplished by hiring experts who can write...

Corporate Branding , from Cimetta Design

Service

The goal of all business people should be the attainment of brand loyalty. The successful implementation of brand loyalty will not only keep a customer coming back to you or your product over your competitors,...

Corporate Identity , from Design Back Office

$99.00 - Service

Logo Design Business Card Design Stationary (letter head + envlope) Corporate Identity Combos Customized Packaged

Counter-Strike Movies , from Prestige Multimedia

$0.00 - Service

Counter-Strike 1.6 and Counter-Strike Source team movies

Custom Logo Design , from IT Graphix

$199.00 - Service

Like a masterful piece of artwork, an ideal logo design needs to tap your inner emotions, stimulate visual appeal, and etch itself into your memory. Do not be fooled by high-priced agencies or inexperienced...

Custom software development services , from Intelligence-Soft

$0.00 - Service

Russian offshore software development company Intelligence-Soft provides services in following areas of IT: • Application programming based upon Microsoft technologies (VC++, VB, C#, COM/ActiveX)...

Custom Web Site Design , from Parker Web Developers

Service



Data Center Services , from WSI Internet

Service

WSI utilizes the latest in data center technology. This data center leverages off of the latest IBM technology and 3 Internet backbones. These server clusters use BGP 4 (Boarder Gateway Protocol) to...

Data Conversion Services , from Sublime India Language IT Services

Service

Sublime services provides a complete range of data, document and digital conversion services. This includes imaging, to publishers, information aggregators, professional societies, financial institutions,...

Data Entry and Conversion , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

With full access to advanced devices, BPOVIA provides accurate data entry service and can convert documents among all kinds of formats.

Database Development , from Cimetta Design

Service

A database is an integrated collection of logically-related records or files consolidated into a common pool that provides data for one or more multiple uses. Databases, designed for a massive range of...

Desktop Publishing , from Design Back Office

$149.00 - Service

Brochures Magazines Layout And Design News Letters Newspapers Annual Reports Books Booklet Catalogue Customized Package

Direct Internet Marketing Services , from WSI Internet

Service

The Internet has added a new dimension to the field of direct marketing. Traditionally, direct marketers pay premium prices to acquire mailing lists of targeted prospects. In addition to the cost of renting...

Domain Name Registration , from Indichosts.net

$0.00 - Service

Register a .com .net .org domain name for $8.64/year & get lower prices as you go along. To get .com price $7.99/year today, register 5 domain names or prepay $27.00, adjustable in your domain name purchases.

Domain Registration and Transferring , from KMWeb Designs

$15.00 - Service

We can register domain names for $15/year. Transferring and redirecting domains is free.

Domain, Web Hosting and Web Development , from Zaidsoft

$0.00 - Service

Zaidsoft provides power packed web hosting at very low prices. Our servers are firewall protected and offer anti-Spam and anti-Virus features. We provide real-time registration of .com .net .org .info...

Drafting , from Cimetta Design

Service

Depending whether your business needs the sketching, pen rendering or pencil rendering of an idea, concept or character, our seasoned illustrating staff will execute a exquisite assimilation of your creative...

Dynamic Manager , from Dataentity

Product

Dynamic Manager - content management websites Update and modify your website from the web without learning programming or HTML code. Reach your customers with timely information that is important to...