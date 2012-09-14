|
|
|
|
3D Rendering and Design, from Cimetta Design
Service
A remarkable way to raise a business above the competition by both making said business look more technologically advanced, professional, and competent is the use of 3d. Being a new trend, 3d is impressive...
|
|
|
|
AdFocus, from eFang
Service
eFang's unique AdFocus bilingual web-based marketing solutions provide you with quality web marketing services. Our carefully selected Chinese translators, marketing consultants, and localization engineers...
|
|
|
|
Advertising, from Ilfusion Creative
Service
New media is exciting, but sometimes traditional advertising in a magazine or on a billboard can serve your business well.
|
|
|
|
Advertising Design, from Momentum 18
Service
Momentum 18 offers award-winning print advertising design services mainly to smaller companies that are in need of big ad agency expertise, but lack the resources for a Madison Avenue firm.
|
|
|
|
Affordable Web design solutions, from IT Graphix
$599.00 - Service
In today’s technology driven world, one of the most valuable sales and marketing tools a business requires is a professionally designed website. IT Graphix is a quality web design company, specializing...
|
|
|
|
Animated Talking Character for your website, from Complete Technologies
$9.95 - Service
Complete Technologies, a Colorado Springs Company would like to introduce
you to a new service that would be a great value to your customers. With
this service you could offer a personal sales representative...
|
|
|
|
AspxCommerce, from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution
$0.00 - Product
AspxCommerce is a platform developed by BRAINDIGIT for business houses of all scales to benefit by having their own ecommerce site. With Aspxcommerce it is easy to build and manage your ecommerce store...
|
|
|
|
Banner Design, from Cimetta Design
Service
A professionally done and well placed banner could be the saving grace of any struggling business. Banners are not only durable but they are also extremely effective in getting the businesses’ marketing...
|
|
|
|
Billboard Design, from Cimetta Design
Service
With the growing popularity of outdoor advertising, the broad impact and cost-effective nature of billboard advertising is definite. Billboard advertising continues to gain its own popularity as a quality...
|
|
|
|
|
Brochure & Graphic Design, from IT Graphix
$199.00 - Service
Developing consistent, visually appealing collateral is critical to building your company’s brand. IT Graphix delivers affordable, custom graphic services that will enable your company to make an...
|
|
|
|
Brochure Design, from Cimetta Design
Service
Business brochures are unique because they give you the capability to not only describe the products or services your business sells but also describe why people should choose your business over others...
|
|
|
|
Budget Planner, from BRAINDIGIT IT Solution
$0.00 - Product
Budget planner is an app for Windows phone user to plan and manage money in the easiest way possible to track down the income and expenses.
|
|
|
|
Build Services, from digital-telepathy Inc.
Product
Website design
Website redesign
eCommerce
Web Standards design (w3c compliant, XHTML/CSS)
Web 2.0 design (.CSS, Flash, HTML)
Programming (.PHP, .NET, .ASP, AJAX, mySQL, .JS)
Web Standards
Logo and...
|
|
|
|
Bus Board Design, from Cimetta Design
Service
Bus advertising is an excellent form of exposure. Thousands of could-be-clients and customers ride this form of public transportation daily and 1000s more see the massive, imposing, moving billboard that...
|
|
|
|
Business Card Design, from Cimetta Design
Service
The ultimate tool in any business arsenal is a business card. They successfully support any business person by not only adequately giving their business a fantastic company image of prosperity and professionalism,...
|
|
|
|
Business Cards, from Clear Advertising
$200.00 - Product
Full color, glossy, and double sided.
2 x 3.5 standard business card size.
5,000 cards for only $200!!!!
|
|
|
|
Business Intelligence and ERP, from e-Brainstorm Tech
Service
Integrate Oracle ERP 11i, Cognos products, Crystal Reports, Tibco and Plumtree Portals
|
|
|
|
Business Process Evaluation, from Venture Internet Business Awards
Service
Business processes involving the Internet and/or technology are submitted for a review and evaluation by an international group of creative thinkers and E-business savvy professionals. Candidate entries...
|
|
|
|
Catalog Design, from Cimetta Design
Service
The aim of a catalog is to promote the products and services that your company provides. A catalog offers the unique opportunity to invite a customer to know and buy your products from anywhere. A catalog...
|
|
|
|
Cheap SEO Services Seo Optimization Services, from Seolid SEO Company
$149.00 - Service
Cheap SEO Services - Basic SEO Plan - Ideal for sites with less than 40 pages.
Basic Cheap SEO Plan Starts as low as $149.00/month for a 12 months SEO Campaign
Seolid is an ethical SEO Company,...
|
|
|
|
Check Design, from Cimetta Design
Service
A professionally done personal check will, without a doubt, make any employee or owner of a company or association look to be the more learned and organized in any situation. A personal check increases...
|
|
|
|
China Business Development, from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service
Service
BPOVIA helps small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs doing business in China, China market research, China market entry, China sourcing consulting, translation, etc.
|
|
|
|
ChinaPR, from eFang
Service
Press releases and targeted press release distribution have been one of the most powerful forms of marketing and advertising available in today's business world. Byworking closely with the mainstream financial...
|
|
|
|
CMS Theme Development, from Ilfusion Creative
Service
When creating a CMS theme, no matter what platform you use, development should be based on content rather than layout. The layout is a concrete foundation but the the content is changeable and needs to...
|
|
|
|
Company Profile Video, from Ilfusion Creative
Service
Does your business have character? Show it off! Whether you want a viral video featuring adorable kittens or a formal ad showcasing your services, we can develop a video to suit you.
|
|
|
|
Complete Site Design - View Our Portfolio, from KMWeb Designs
$0.00 - Service
We offer complete site design and redesign. Click on the link below to view our full online portfolio:
http://www.kmwebdesigns.com/portfolio.shtml
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive Business Keyword Research Services, from Web Marketing and Design by JASE
$349.00 - Service
SEO Keyword Research Report Includes:
Current web site link popularity
Search engine saturation
Current Internet competition
Full keyword research reports - traffic calculator, PPC bids, link competition...
|
|
|
|
ConQuest CMS, from Silkfort Technologies
$0.00 - Product
Conquest is a comprehensive Web Content Management System that enables organizations to create and manage content once and re-use it in multiple sites, intranets and extranets. Conquest lets the business...
|
|
|
|
Construction Marketing, from Saibot Technologies
Service
Marketing construction companies, contractors, and construction-related products, suppliers distributors, and services is our specialty. We have years of experience in construction marketing and are considered...
|
|
|
|
Content Management System, from Solar Velocity
Product
What is a Content Management System?
A Content Management System (CMS) is an integrated interface for the creation and management of content on a Website. Content Management System allows companies to...
|
|
|
|
Content Writing Services, from Sublime India Language IT Services
Service
For the purpose of retaining in the international markets, it becomes important for the organizations to have a creative and optimized website. This is being accomplished by hiring experts who can write...
|
|
|
|
Corporate Branding, from Cimetta Design
Service
The goal of all business people should be the attainment of brand loyalty. The successful implementation of brand loyalty will not only keep a customer coming back to you or your product over your competitors,...
|
|
|
|
Corporate Identity, from Design Back Office
$99.00 - Service
Logo Design
Business Card Design
Stationary (letter head + envlope)
Corporate Identity Combos
Customized Packaged
|
|
|
|
Counter-Strike Movies, from Prestige Multimedia
$0.00 - Service
Counter-Strike 1.6 and Counter-Strike Source team movies
|
|
|
|
Custom Logo Design, from IT Graphix
$199.00 - Service
Like a masterful piece of artwork, an ideal logo design needs to tap your inner emotions, stimulate visual appeal, and etch itself into your memory. Do not be fooled by high-priced agencies or inexperienced...
|
|
|
|
Custom software development services, from Intelligence-Soft
$0.00 - Service
Russian offshore software development company Intelligence-Soft provides services in following areas of IT:
• Application programming based upon Microsoft technologies (VC++, VB, C#, COM/ActiveX)...
|
|
|
|
|
Data Center Services, from WSI Internet
Service
WSI utilizes the latest in data center technology.
This data center leverages off of the latest IBM technology and 3 Internet backbones. These server clusters use BGP 4 (Boarder Gateway Protocol) to...
|
|
|
|
Data Conversion Services, from Sublime India Language IT Services
Service
Sublime services provides a complete range of data, document and digital conversion services. This includes imaging, to publishers, information aggregators, professional societies, financial institutions,...
|
|
|
|
Data Entry and Conversion, from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service
Service
With full access to advanced devices, BPOVIA provides accurate data entry service and can convert documents among all kinds of formats.
|
|
|
|
Database Development, from Cimetta Design
Service
A database is an integrated collection of logically-related records or files consolidated into a common pool that provides data for one or more multiple uses. Databases, designed for a massive range of...
|
|
|
|
Desktop Publishing, from Design Back Office
$149.00 - Service
Brochures
Magazines Layout And Design
News Letters
Newspapers
Annual Reports
Books
Booklet
Catalogue
Customized Package
|
|
|
|
Direct Internet Marketing Services, from WSI Internet
Service
The Internet has added a new dimension to the field of direct marketing. Traditionally, direct marketers pay premium prices to acquire mailing lists of targeted prospects. In addition to the cost of renting...
|
|
|
|
Domain Name Registration, from Indichosts.net
$0.00 - Service
Register a .com .net .org domain name for $8.64/year & get lower prices as you go along. To get .com price $7.99/year today, register 5 domain names or prepay $27.00, adjustable in your domain name purchases.
|
|
|
|
|
Domain, Web Hosting and Web Development, from Zaidsoft
$0.00 - Service
Zaidsoft provides power packed web hosting at very low prices. Our servers are firewall protected and offer anti-Spam and anti-Virus features. We provide real-time registration of .com .net .org .info...
|
|
|
|
Drafting, from Cimetta Design
Service
Depending whether your business needs the sketching, pen rendering or pencil rendering of an idea, concept or character, our seasoned illustrating staff will execute a exquisite assimilation of your creative...
|
|
|
|
Dynamic Manager, from Dataentity
Product
Dynamic Manager - content management websites
Update and modify your website from the web without learning programming or HTML code. Reach your customers with timely information that is important to...
|