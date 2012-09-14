|
Branded Entertainment, from Winters Rock Entertainment
$0.00 - Service
Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.
Documentary & Doc-Series Production, from Winters Rock Entertainment
$0.00 - Service
Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.
Scripted Narrative Film Development & Production, from Winters Rock Entertainment
$0.00 - Service
Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of scripted narrative film development and production.
Television Show Development & Production, from Winters Rock Entertainment
$0.00 - Service
Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of TV series development and production.
Animation Videos, from SK Media Group
$0.00 - Service
We're experts in Animated Web Videos.
Explain your product or service with high impact animated videos. We animate ideas for products and services to deliver an easy message in a CLEAR way that keeps your...
Corporate Video Production, from Spore Media
Service
At SPORE our aim is to help you communicate your message to your audience in a stylish and successful way from concept and scriptwriting to shooting,
editing and duplication.
Corporate video production, from SK Media Group
$0.00 - Service
We've got you covered every step of the way; from strategy to script writing, capturing captivating HD footage to professional editing services, audio sweetening to encoding for distribution, and every...
Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
Service
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...
DVD and CD-ROM Authoring, from Spore Media
Service
SPORE's full-service CD & DVD authoring services will enhance the look and user experience of your video with the use of interactivity and professional menu design.
Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
$0.00 - Service
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects...
Song Music Licensing, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
Service
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...
Television Commercial Production, from Spore Media
Service
When you enter SPORE's world, you can be assured that your commercial is produced with a clear and entertaining message.
Our extensive creative team will provide you with a cost efficient "one-stop-shop"...
Television Production, from Spore Media
Service
SPORE's team of exceptional, award winning, storytellers specializes in unscripted programming including sporting events, specials, and documentaries.
Video News Release, from Spore Media
Service
SPORE's VNR Service delivers a video press release right to the
desks of news editors throughout the U.S.
Voice-Over Services, from SK Media Group
$0.00 - Service
You've shot your footage, cut your video, inserted your graphics - but you still need to tell your story. Narration/Voice Over is an integral part of the story-telling process; guiding, clarifying, emoting,...
Wedding and Event Videography, from Cinematic Studios, Inc.
Service
Your wedding video will be a cinematic work of art. We custom-tailor each production to reflect the content, culture, and character of your wedding day. We don't use "templates".