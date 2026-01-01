Products & Services

Within Specialized Computer Systems

Products & Services

ACM5000 Family

ACM5000 Family

Opengear

$275.00Product

The Opengear ACM5000 delivers secure In-Band and Out-Of-Band access to remote sites from anywhere in the world. We give IT personnel remote hands to reach out to branch offices and wiring closets as...

CMS6100 Central Management Appliance

CMS6100 Central Management Appliance

Opengear

$895.00Product

Secure Centralized Management The CMS6100 appliance provides flexible, centralized control of data center servers, network devices and power; and branch offices and remote sites where trained...

Free POS System for Mac, Linux & Windows

Free POS System for Mac, Linux & Windows

Imonggo POS Software

$0.00Product

Imonggo free POS system is the easiest point of sale on Earth. It is simple, intuitive yet powerful and scalable to handle multiple branches and unlimited users... And best of all, it's FREE for...

HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board

HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board

TRENTON Systems, Inc.

Product

The HEP8225 HDEC Series system host board is a new generation of single board computer that utilizes the latest high-density PCI Express interconnect technology to deliver eighty (80) PCI Express 3.0...

iPad POS for Restaurants

iPad POS for Restaurants

aireus

Product

Like no other restaurant POS before, aireus is revolutionizing the way you meet your customer by introducing the iPad for restaurants. At the core of the professional product is a fully featured...

MFK Sentinel Premium

MFK Sentinel Premium

Aymer International LTD

Product

MFKeyboards offer high level keyboarding solutions for customer’s or employee’s identification - all integrated in one product - the Sentinel Keyboard. Equipped with Magnetic Card Reader,...

Point of Sale Reviews & Comparison 2009: Imonggo, Microsoft Point of Sale,QuickBooks POS, RMS Review

Point of Sale Reviews & Comparison 2009: Imonggo, Microsoft Point of Sale,QuickBooks POS, RMS Review

Imonggo POS Software

$0.00Service

Point of Sale Software & System Reviews & Comparison ======================================= Imonggo Point of Sale was awarded the Best Business Software 2009 in the Point of Sales POS...

Rackmount Computers

Rackmount Computers

TRENTON Systems, Inc.

$0.00Product

Trenton Systems offers complete rackmount computer solutions engineered and built in the U.S. for robust embedded computing applications that rquire hardware stability and ling-life product...

Sahara Slate PC

Sahara Slate PC

TabletKiosk

Product

Sahara Slate PC® i500 Tablet PCs are designed to enhance productivity for mobile professionals by offering a no compromise computing solution that makes doing work on-the-go as efficient as when...

Single Board Computers

Single Board Computers

TRENTON Systems, Inc.

$0.00Product

Trenton single board computers or system host boards come in a variety of form factors to ensure maximum embedded computer system design flexibility. SBC form factors include PICMG 1.3® SHBs,...

Trenton Backplanes

Trenton Backplanes

TRENTON Systems, Inc.

$0.00Product

Trenton backplanes come in all shapes and sizes designed to deliver years of trouble service in the most rugged embedded computing applications. These backplanse adhere to industry standards like...

VCMS Virtual Central Management Appliance »

VCMS Virtual Central Management Appliance »

Opengear

$895.00Product

- Centralized management of thousands of racks or remote sites through one secure appliance - Reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) by streamlining overall operations, administration and...

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