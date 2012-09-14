Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Know Your Day AI Behavioral Analysis , from adappt

Product

Use KnowYourDay if you want to:- Monitor & analyse daily performance of employees & teams. Activities of remote employees. Billable hours etc, all without tracking confidential information. Features:-...

SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform , from SnatchBot

$0.00 - Service

Snatchbot’s Bot-Building Platform is Free Unlimited Free Bots Unlimited Free Messages Unlimited Free Support It's Absolutely free - Artificial Intelligence made easy with no coding skills required.

Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions: , from Castle Group

Product

KnowledgeSync monitors and responds to critical, time-sensitive business activity that can cost your organization lost revenue and lost productivity. As “one source for all alerts,” KnowledgeSync...

Business Intelligence and ERP , from e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Integrate Oracle ERP 11i, Cognos products, Crystal Reports, Tibco and Plumtree Portals

DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool , from Bitberry Software

$39.95 - Product

DeltaSpy is an easy-to-use Windows application that alerts you when there have been changes to web sites that you wish to monitor. Without wasting hours surfing the Internet, you can be notified whenever...

Horizon Career , from e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Get Work, Offer Work and Network! Do it all at Horizon Career! HorizonCareer.com will fulfill your needs whether you are a job seeker, an employer, a recruiter or a network seeker. Our career management...

IntelliVIEW , from Synaptris Inc

Product

IntelliVIEW is an interactive report writer, that allows Developers to design interactive reports from virtually any data source with native ODBC, OLE DB and JDBC connectivity to relational XML and Enterprise...

IT News & PR , from Association of TechExecs Network

$1,500.00 - Service

Welcome to the IT News & PR (TechExecs Network) Do you have something news-worthy to announce? Please submit your story and we may include it in our bi-weekly announcement to the top CIOs and IT Management...

MCS-rm Equipment Rental Software , from MCS Global Ltd

$0.00 - Product

MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire & rental companies. With full financials, stock control, re-hires and reporting...

Mobile Solutions: , from Castle Group

Product

Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC Full-Featured CRM Solution on a Handheld Device Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC allows you to view, edit and add contact and account details, take notes, schedule...

Nethzah Contact Management , from Nethzah Inc

Product

A Contact Management (http://www.nethzah.com/contact-management/) is an integrated customer relational management (CRM) solution that allows organizations and individuals to record relationships and interactions...

Nethzah CRM , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah customer relationship management (CRM) (http://www.nethzah.com/CRM/) helps streamline sales, marketing and customer support functions in a simple and secure manner. You can productively automate...

Nethzah Customer Help desk , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Customer Help desk (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Customer-Help-Desk/) module of Nethzah CRM solution lets you provide online helpdesk using ticketing system 24 / 7. You can quickly view a list of tickets...

Nethzah Customer Portal (Web / CRM Portal) , from Nethzah Inc

Product

CRM Portal or Web Portal is a integrated, adaptable portal solution, which helps you and your company to rise to the next level in your customers relations. Nethzah Portal is 100% customizable. Nethzah...

Nethzah Defect Tracking , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Defect Tracking (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Defect-Tracking/) module of Nethzah CRM solution designed for small, medium and large software companies to simplify their defect handling process. Bugs...

Nethzah Knowledge Management Software , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah Knowledge Base (http://www.nethzah.com/knowledge-base-software/) is a searchable online repository of information that enables customer service and support staff to resolve issues faster to keep...

Nethzah Sales Force Automation (SFA) , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Sales Reps love the Nethzah CRM Sales module (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Sales-Force-Automation/) because everything they need to do their jobs is in one place. With Nethzah CRM online sales force...

Perl/mod_perl application development , from Revolution Systems, LLC

Service

We provide expert level Perl and mod_perl application development in many areas, but specialize in network programming, database driven websites, and web based applications.

Sage CRM SalesLogix CRM Software Solutions , from Castle Group

Product

Sage CRM SalesLogix Sales Increase productivity by automating key aspects of the selling cycle, maximize team selling effectiveness with advanced sales tools, and make informed decisions based on accurate...

SDLC-System Development Full Life Cycle , from e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

SDLC includes Project Management, System Analysis and Design, Website/Software Development, Database Management, Quality Assurance Testing and Product Suppport