Products & Services

Within Business Intelligence Software

Products & Services

Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions:

Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions:

Castle Group

Product

KnowledgeSync monitors and responds to critical, time-sensitive business activity that can cost your organization lost revenue and lost productivity. As “one source for all alerts,”...

Business Intelligence and ERP

Business Intelligence and ERP

e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Integrate Oracle ERP 11i, Cognos products, Crystal Reports, Tibco and Plumtree Portals

DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool

DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool

Bitberry Software

$39.95Product

DeltaSpy is an easy-to-use Windows application that alerts you when there have been changes to web sites that you wish to monitor. Without wasting hours surfing the Internet, you can be notified...

Horizon Career

Horizon Career

e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Get Work, Offer Work and Network! Do it all at Horizon Career! HorizonCareer.com will fulfill your needs whether you are a job seeker, an employer, a recruiter or a network seeker. Our career...

IntelliVIEW

IntelliVIEW

Synaptris Inc

Product

IntelliVIEW is an interactive report writer, that allows Developers to design interactive reports from virtually any data source with native ODBC, OLE DB and JDBC connectivity to relational XML and...

IT News & PR

IT News & PR

Association of TechExecs Network

$1,500.00Service

Welcome to the IT News & PR (TechExecs Network) Do you have something news-worthy to announce? Please submit your story and we may include it in our bi-weekly announcement to the top CIOs and IT...

MCS-rm Equipment Rental Software

MCS-rm Equipment Rental Software

MCS Global Ltd

$0.00Product

MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire & rental companies. With full financials, stock control, re-hires and...

Mobile Solutions:

Mobile Solutions:

Castle Group

Product

Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC Full-Featured CRM Solution on a Handheld Device Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC allows you to view, edit and add contact and account details, take notes,...

Nethzah Contact Management

Nethzah Contact Management

Nethzah Inc

Product

A Contact Management (http://www.nethzah.com/contact-management/) is an integrated customer relational management (CRM) solution that allows organizations and individuals to record relationships and...

Nethzah CRM

Nethzah CRM

Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah customer relationship management (CRM) (http://www.nethzah.com/CRM/) helps streamline sales, marketing and customer support functions in a simple and secure manner. You can productively...

Nethzah Customer Help desk

Nethzah Customer Help desk

Nethzah Inc

Product

Customer Help desk (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Customer-Help-Desk/) module of Nethzah CRM solution lets you provide online helpdesk using ticketing system 24 / 7. You can quickly view a list of...

Nethzah Customer Portal (Web / CRM Portal)

Nethzah Customer Portal (Web / CRM Portal)

Nethzah Inc

Product

CRM Portal or Web Portal is a integrated, adaptable portal solution, which helps you and your company to rise to the next level in your customers relations. Nethzah Portal is 100%...

Nethzah Defect Tracking

Nethzah Defect Tracking

Nethzah Inc

Product

Defect Tracking (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Defect-Tracking/) module of Nethzah CRM solution designed for small, medium and large software companies to simplify their defect handling...

Nethzah Knowledge Management Software

Nethzah Knowledge Management Software

Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah Knowledge Base (http://www.nethzah.com/knowledge-base-software/) is a searchable online repository of information that enables customer service and support staff to resolve issues faster to...

Nethzah Sales Force Automation (SFA)

Nethzah Sales Force Automation (SFA)

Nethzah Inc

Product

Sales Reps love the Nethzah CRM Sales module (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Sales-Force-Automation/) because everything they need to do their jobs is in one place. With Nethzah CRM online sales...

Perl/mod_perl application development

Perl/mod_perl application development

Revolution Systems, LLC

Service

We provide expert level Perl and mod_perl application development in many areas, but specialize in network programming, database driven websites, and web based applications.

Sage CRM SalesLogix CRM Software Solutions

Sage CRM SalesLogix CRM Software Solutions

Castle Group

Product

Sage CRM SalesLogix Sales Increase productivity by automating key aspects of the selling cycle, maximize team selling effectiveness with advanced sales tools, and make informed decisions based on...

SDLC-System Development Full Life Cycle

SDLC-System Development Full Life Cycle

e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

SDLC includes Project Management, System Analysis and Design, Website/Software Development, Database Management, Quality Assurance Testing and Product Suppport

SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform

SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform

SnatchBot

$0.00Service

Snatchbot’s Bot-Building Platform is Free Unlimited Free Bots Unlimited Free Messages Unlimited Free Support It's Absolutely free - Artificial Intelligence made easy with no coding skills...

Track-IT Suite

Track-IT Suite

DOVICO Software

$109.00Product

DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005 See how this powerful solution can help increase your corporate profits Corporations use DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005 time and project tracking software as...

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